Valute / MX
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
MX: Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation
3.26 USD 0.06 (1.81%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio MX ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.26 e ad un massimo di 3.35.
Segui le dinamiche di Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MX News
- Semi Stocks ADI and MX Grow Despite Tariffs and Geopolitics
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.57%
- OCI downgraded to Ba3 by Moody’s as business profile shrinks
- Magnachip CEO steps down as company slashes capex by over 50%
- Magnachip Semiconductor: Cheap Valuations, But Headwinds Outweigh The Tailwinds (NYSE:MX)
- Magnachip (MX) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Magnachip releases new MOSFET with improved thermal management
- Trading Day: Get ready for the jobs report
- Trading Day: Sweeping US fiscal bill advances, rate path stays murky
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.62%
- Methanex Corporation Completes Acquisition of OCI Global’s Methanol Business
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.42%
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.07%
- Toronto-listed Methanex shares rise as Israel-Iran war may boost methanol prices
- Magnachip to Participate in the 15th Annual ROTH London Conference
- Canada stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite up 0.37%
- Magnachip boosts board oversight amid business shift
- Trading Day: S&P 500 completes 2025 round trip
- Trading Day: No 'trade truce' hangover, party continues
- Trading Day: Tariff truce a market 'game changer'
- TRADING DAY Tariff tensions cool, markets sizzle
- Trading Day: Taking the positives from trade, China, Fed
- Who is He Lifeng, China's trade tsar in the limelight for US tariff talks?
- US, Chinese officials to hold ice-breaker meeting in Geneva on Saturday
Intervallo Giornaliero
3.26 3.35
Intervallo Annuale
2.51 5.16
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.32
- Apertura
- 3.33
- Bid
- 3.26
- Ask
- 3.56
- Minimo
- 3.26
- Massimo
- 3.35
- Volume
- 186
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.81%
- Variazione Mensile
- 5.50%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -5.51%
- Variazione Annuale
- -30.34%
21 settembre, domenica