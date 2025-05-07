QuotazioniSezioni
MX: Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

3.26 USD 0.06 (1.81%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MX ha avuto una variazione del -1.81% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 3.26 e ad un massimo di 3.35.

Segui le dinamiche di Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
3.26 3.35
Intervallo Annuale
2.51 5.16
Chiusura Precedente
3.32
Apertura
3.33
Bid
3.26
Ask
3.56
Minimo
3.26
Massimo
3.35
Volume
186
Variazione giornaliera
-1.81%
Variazione Mensile
5.50%
Variazione Semestrale
-5.51%
Variazione Annuale
-30.34%
21 settembre, domenica