通貨 / MX
MX: Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation
3.32 USD 0.08 (2.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
MXの今日の為替レートは、2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.25の安値と3.35の高値で取引されました。
Magnachip Semiconductor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
3.25 3.35
1年のレンジ
2.51 5.16
- 以前の終値
- 3.24
- 始値
- 3.27
- 買値
- 3.32
- 買値
- 3.62
- 安値
- 3.25
- 高値
- 3.35
- 出来高
- 469
- 1日の変化
- 2.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.44%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -3.77%
- 1年の変化
- -29.06%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K