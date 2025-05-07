クォートセクション
通貨 / MX
MX: Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation

3.32 USD 0.08 (2.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MXの今日の為替レートは、2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり3.25の安値と3.35の高値で取引されました。

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
3.25 3.35
1年のレンジ
2.51 5.16
以前の終値
3.24
始値
3.27
買値
3.32
買値
3.62
安値
3.25
高値
3.35
出来高
469
1日の変化
2.47%
1ヶ月の変化
7.44%
6ヶ月の変化
-3.77%
1年の変化
-29.06%
