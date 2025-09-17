Moedas / MSFT
MSFT: Microsoft Corporation
510.02 USD 0.98 (0.19%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do MSFT para hoje mudou para 0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 505.94 e o mais alto foi 511.29.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Microsoft Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
MSFT Notícias
- WEC Stock: A Compelling Option For Investors Seeking Balance
- Just 10 ETFs Dominate 31% Of The Entire Market — Is It Dangerous?
- CrowdStrike Jumps After Guiding Key Growth Metric Above Views
- Eureka! My Favorite Picks To Benefit From Massive AI Disruption
- O que os investidores devem fazer com os cortes de juros do Fed? UBS analisa
What should investors do as the Fed cuts rates? UBS weighs in.
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks You Can Buy and Forget About
- Zacks Earnings Trends Highlights: Microsoft and Nvidia
- Prediction: These 2 AI Stocks Will Be the Biggest Winners From Oracle's Huge Cloud Computing Push. (Hint: Oracle's Not One)
- NIE: Market Valuations Appear Stretched, But This Fund's Has Improved
- CrowdStrike Guidance On Key Metric Takes Center Stage At Investor Day
- Microsoft (MSFT) Signs $6.2B Deal to Secure Access to AI Infrastructure in Norway - TipRanks.com
- VP da Arteris (AIP) vende ações no valor de US$ 88.805
Arteris (AIP) VP Alpern sells $88,805 in shares
- Elliott Management Builds Workday Stake. Margins In Focus At Analyst Day.
- Q3 Earnings Outlook Remains Positive: A Closer Look
Q3 Earnings Outlook Remains Positive: A Closer Look
- Nvidia tem a maior posição vendida em valor nominal enquanto exposição ao risco diminui - S3
Nvidia has largest short position by dollar value as risk exposure declines - S3
- Inflation Expectations, Tech Valuations, Healthcare Opportunities
- Factbox-Groups that have bid for TikTok or expressed interest
- Curated for You e Microsoft lançam descoberta de moda com IA no Copilot
Curated for You, Microsoft launch AI fashion discovery in Copilot
- Microsoft Seizes 340 Domains in Major Phishing Takedown
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
==== Live Results ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode: here >> (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets: Download >> > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.2 Backtests : Download >> Stock Trader Hedge is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems, Stock Trader Hedge opens only LONG positions by the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
HyperLook is a completely automated trading advisor that works primarily on a 30 minute timeframe. The Expert Advisor has a special scalping algorithm based on the synthesis of fast and slow stochastic oscillators, wave chart structuring using MACD and a special neurosystem macro that allows the Expert Advisor to learn precedently. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several po
Faixa diária
505.94 511.29
Faixa anual
344.79 555.45
- Fechamento anterior
- 509.04
- Open
- 510.64
- Bid
- 510.02
- Ask
- 510.32
- Low
- 505.94
- High
- 511.29
- Volume
- 24.451 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.19%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.00%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 36.13%
- Mudança anual
- 19.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh