MSFT: Microsoft Corporation

510.02 USD 0.98 (0.19%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do MSFT para hoje mudou para 0.19%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 505.94 e o mais alto foi 511.29.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Microsoft Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

MSFT Notícias

MSFT on the Community Forum

Faixa diária
505.94 511.29
Faixa anual
344.79 555.45
Fechamento anterior
509.04
Open
510.64
Bid
510.02
Ask
510.32
Low
505.94
High
511.29
Volume
24.451 K
Mudança diária
0.19%
Mudança mensal
2.00%
Mudança de 6 meses
36.13%
Mudança anual
19.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
Índice de Atividade Industrial do Fed de Filadélfia
Atu.
23.2
Projeç.
3.7
Prév.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Relatório de Empregos Fed Filadélfia
Atu.
5.6
Projeç.
7.6
Prév.
5.9
12:30
USD
Pedidos Iniciais de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
231 mil
Projeç.
282 mil
Prév.
264 mil
12:30
USD
Pedidos Contínuos de Subsídio de Desemprego
Atu.
1.920 milh
Projeç.
1.935 milh
Prév.
1.927 milh
14:00
USD
Índice de Indicadores Antecedentes do Conference Board (CB) (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-0.2%
Prév.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Leilão TIPS a 10 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transações Líquidas de Longo Prazo
Atu.
Projeç.
$​123.1 bilh
Prév.
$​150.8 bilh