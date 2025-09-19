QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / MSFT
MSFT: Microsoft Corporation

517.93 USD 9.48 (1.86%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio MSFT ha avuto una variazione del 1.86% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 510.32 e ad un massimo di 519.30.

Segui le dinamiche di Microsoft Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
510.32 519.30
Intervallo Annuale
344.79 555.45
Chiusura Precedente
508.45
Apertura
510.61
Bid
517.93
Ask
518.23
Minimo
510.32
Massimo
519.30
Volume
48.319 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.86%
Variazione Mensile
3.59%
Variazione Semestrale
38.24%
Variazione Annuale
20.88%
20 settembre, sabato