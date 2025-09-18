クォートセクション
通貨 / MSFT
MSFT: Microsoft Corporation

508.45 USD 1.57 (0.31%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

MSFTの今日の為替レートは、-0.31%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり507.66の安値と513.07の高値で取引されました。

Microsoft Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
507.66 513.07
1年のレンジ
344.79 555.45
以前の終値
510.02
始値
511.49
買値
508.45
買値
508.75
安値
507.66
高値
513.07
出来高
30.960 K
1日の変化
-0.31%
1ヶ月の変化
1.69%
6ヶ月の変化
35.71%
1年の変化
18.67%
