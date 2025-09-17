货币 / MSFT
MSFT: Microsoft Corporation
509.04 USD 6.32 (1.23%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日MSFT汇率已更改-1.23%。当日，交易品种以低点508.60和高点517.23进行交易。
关注Microsoft Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
MSFT新闻
- RBC Capital维持Twilio股票评级为"表现不佳"，目标价75美元
- RBC Capital maintains Twilio stock rating at Underperform with $75 target
- FUND: Value Strategy Has Underperformed Recently, But May Change
- OpenAI Valued at $300B, Projects $200B Revenue by 2030 - TipRanks.com
- AI Needs Babysitters, and These Stocks Are Cashing In
- BMO Capital维持工作日公司"跑赢大盘"评级，目标价285美元
- BMO Capital reiterates Outperform rating on Workday stock with $285 target
- 工作日公司股票目标价从310美元下调至290美元
- Workday stock price target lowered to $290 from $310 at TD Cowen
- Workday stock rating reiterated at Buy by Needham on agentic strategy
- Bernstein reiterates Workday stock rating with $304 price target
- US sectors to watch as Fed lines up first rate cut of 2025
- 工作日公司股票目标价从275美元上调至300美元
- Workday stock price target raised to $300 from $275 at Evercore ISI
- Workday stock rating reiterated at Buy by BofA on strong FCF growth
- Oracle’s Expensive AI Makeover Is Worth It
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, IonQ, Amazon.com, Microsoft and Alphabet
- This investor bought Netflix, Alphabet and Nvidia on the cheap. Where he’s looking now.
- 2 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Leaders to Buy and Hold Forever
- 1 Unstoppable Stock That Could Join Nvidia Microsoft and Apple in the $2 Trillion Club by 2028
- Apple's iPhone 17 Rollout Tanked the Stock. Time to Buy the Dip?
- 智通港股早知道 | 九部门发文扩大服务消费 现货黄金升破3700美元续创历史新高
- 【早报】中美元首即将通话？外交部回应；扩大服务消费，商务部等九部门发文
- Nvidia (NVDA) Expands UK AI Footprint with Large-Scale GPU Deployment - TipRanks.com
MSFT on the Community Forum
MSFT交易应用程序
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (10)
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live Signal >> Stock Trader Pro supports a wide ra
Premium trend pro for Gold and Stocks
Prashant Dugaje
Unlock the Power of Trends with Premium Trend Master EA Are you looking for a stable, reliable, and non-martingale trading robot to capitalize on market trends? Premium Trend Master is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to identify and trade strong trends with precision and safety. Built with a robust trading engine, it's perfect for both beginners and experienced traders who want to automate their trend-following strategies on MT5. This EA shines on volatile instruments where trends are mo
仅剩 5/10 份，首发价格 $99！ 理念 — “纪律进场，利润出场。为股票打造的清晰引擎。” MAM Gold 专为股票设计，适用于任何周期。它是一个冷静、始终在线的多头引擎：在 EMA/ATR 背景下有计划地进场，以纪律化的方式控制风险，智能跟踪盈利单，并且只有在趋势真正有效时才加仓。没有噱头——只有为股票提供的结构化执行。 技术细节 — 精确操作 范围与周期 工具：仅限股票 (equities/stock-CFDs)。 时间框架：适用于所有周期；逻辑随 ATR 和 EMA 自适应。 入场与风险 多头进场：基于 EMA(50) 与当前波动 (ATR)。 三种仓位模式：风险%、风险USD、固定手数。 合约额度控制：MinNotionalUSD / MaxNotionalUSD。 使用 OrderCheck() 预检和数量限制，保证保证金安全。 保护与出场 初始止损 = SL_ATR_Mult × ATR。 可选固定止盈 (TP_R_Multiple，0 = 纯跟踪)。 = BE_Factor_R × R 时升级至保本位。 高级跟踪止损 通道高点 − Chan_ATR_Mul
Nexus Stock Trader
Thang Chu
Nexus Stock Trader is a MT5 Expert Advisor trading US Stocks. Stock list: AAPL, ADBE, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK-B, COP, CRM, GOOG, INTU, MRK, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, MVRS, MSTR, IBM The strategy is optimized on IC Markets data from 2018-2025. The EA only goes long aka. buying stock with trailing stop Live Signal ( trading 3% Account Balance Risk) Backtest & Setup Guide : To backtest and run the EA correctly you'll need the BankOrderFlow_update indicator. PM me to receive the indicator and put it in MQL5\I
Stonks Go Up
Tjark Hendrik Groeger
5 (1)
More Symbols, Better Results: The EA performs even better with more symbols, making it perfect for a diversified strategy that spreads your risk. For optimal performance, we recommend using at least 10 symbols rather than just 2, as this significantly enhances diversification and gives more trades. Setup: Choose Any Symbol on the Daily Timeframe Start with a random symbol of your choice, analyzed on the daily timeframe. Add Symbols in the Settings Make it personal by selecting stocks you like
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
==== Live Results ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode: here >> (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets: Download >> > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.2 Backtests : Download >> Stock Trader Hedge is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems, Stock Trader Hedge opens only LONG positions by the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
HyperLook is a completely automated trading advisor that works primarily on a 30 minute timeframe. The Expert Advisor has a special scalping algorithm based on the synthesis of fast and slow stochastic oscillators, wave chart structuring using MACD and a special neurosystem macro that allows the Expert Advisor to learn precedently. The advisor's settings are based on a safe trading strategy, the essence of which is to close a deal, upon reaching a positive dynamism of profitability of several po
日范围
508.60 517.23
年范围
344.79 555.45
- 前一天收盘价
- 515.36
- 开盘价
- 516.88
- 卖价
- 509.04
- 买价
- 509.34
- 最低价
- 508.60
- 最高价
- 517.23
- 交易量
- 30.197 K
- 日变化
- -1.23%
- 月变化
- 1.81%
- 6个月变化
- 35.87%
- 年变化
- 18.81%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值