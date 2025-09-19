Dövizler / MSFT
MSFT: Microsoft Corporation
517.93 USD 9.48 (1.86%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
MSFT fiyatı bugün 1.86% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 510.32 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 519.30 aralığında işlem gördü.
Microsoft Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
MSFT haberleri
MSFT on the Community Forum
Günlük aralık
510.32 519.30
Yıllık aralık
344.79 555.45
- Önceki kapanış
- 508.45
- Açılış
- 510.61
- Satış
- 517.93
- Alış
- 518.23
- Düşük
- 510.32
- Yüksek
- 519.30
- Hacim
- 48.319 K
- Günlük değişim
- 1.86%
- Aylık değişim
- 3.59%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 38.24%
- Yıllık değişim
- 20.88%
21 Eylül, Pazar