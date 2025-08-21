Moedas / KT
KT: KT Corporation
20.03 USD 0.07 (0.35%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do KT para hoje mudou para -0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.02 e o mais alto foi 20.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas KT Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
20.02 20.10
Faixa anual
14.77 21.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.10
- Open
- 20.08
- Bid
- 20.03
- Ask
- 20.33
- Low
- 20.02
- High
- 20.10
- Volume
- 35
- Mudança diária
- -0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.65%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 13.48%
- Mudança anual
- 29.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh