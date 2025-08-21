通貨 / KT
KT: KT Corporation
19.99 USD 0.11 (0.55%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
KTの今日の為替レートは、-0.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり19.95の安値と20.12の高値で取引されました。
KT Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
KT News
1日のレンジ
19.95 20.12
1年のレンジ
14.77 21.61
- 以前の終値
- 20.10
- 始値
- 20.08
- 買値
- 19.99
- 買値
- 20.29
- 安値
- 19.95
- 高値
- 20.12
- 出来高
- 1.180 K
- 1日の変化
- -0.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.45%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 13.26%
- 1年の変化
- 29.30%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K