KT: KT Corporation
19.38 USD 0.61 (3.05%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio KT ha avuto una variazione del -3.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.31 e ad un massimo di 19.83.
Segui le dinamiche di KT Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
19.31 19.83
Intervallo Annuale
14.77 21.61
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.99
- Apertura
- 19.74
- Bid
- 19.38
- Ask
- 19.68
- Minimo
- 19.31
- Massimo
- 19.83
- Volume
- 2.124 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.05%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.61%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 9.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- 25.36%
20 settembre, sabato