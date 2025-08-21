QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / KT
Tornare a Azioni

KT: KT Corporation

19.38 USD 0.61 (3.05%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio KT ha avuto una variazione del -3.05% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 19.31 e ad un massimo di 19.83.

Segui le dinamiche di KT Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

KT News

Intervallo Giornaliero
19.31 19.83
Intervallo Annuale
14.77 21.61
Chiusura Precedente
19.99
Apertura
19.74
Bid
19.38
Ask
19.68
Minimo
19.31
Massimo
19.83
Volume
2.124 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.05%
Variazione Mensile
-2.61%
Variazione Semestrale
9.80%
Variazione Annuale
25.36%
20 settembre, sabato