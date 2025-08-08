Moedas / GFS
GFS: GlobalFoundries Inc
33.03 USD 0.83 (2.58%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do GFS para hoje mudou para 2.58%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 32.76 e o mais alto foi 33.28.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas GlobalFoundries Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
GFS Notícias
- TSM Expands Global Footprint: Growth Engine or Margin Headwind?
- PsiQuantum valued at $7 billion in latest funding round, teams up with Nvidia
- GlobalFoundries at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Synopsys and GlobalFoundries launch chip design program for universities
- MIPS appoints Michael Zirngibl as VP of business development for EMEA
- The White House Premium: How Washington Is Creating AI Stock Rockets
- The New Industrial Policy Playbook: Intel First, Who’s Next?
- GlobalFoundries Says CHIPS Act Deal Excludes Equity Component
- Chipmaker GlobalFoundries says CHIPS Act framework does not involve equity
- GlobalFoundries at Deutsche Bank’s 2025 Technology Conference: Strategic Growth and Geopolitical Positioning
- SkyWater Technology: More Than A Foundry, A Grounded Bet On The Quantum Revolution
- CRUS, GlobalFoundries Deepen Alliance on Next-Gen Chip Technologies
- Apple stock price target lowered to $226 from $230 at Loop Capital
- TSMC: Growth Outlook Remains Strong (NYSE:TSM)
- Cirrus Logic stock rating reaffirmed at Buy by Stifel on expanded foundry partnership
- Astera, AMD Lead Tech Selloff; Nvidia, Broadcom, Qualcomm Fall
- TSM's Overseas Fabrication Push Ramps Up: Are Margins Sustainable?
- Trump hints at higher semiconductor tariffs. Companies could dodge them by doing this.
- GlobalFoundries completes acquisition of MIPS to boost AI capabilities
- TSM's Nanosheet Roadmap Advances: Can it Maintain Tech Leadership?
- Apple SVP O’Brien sells $7.7m in shares
- Semiconductor CEO sends bold message on the industry
- GFS vs. LSCC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Stock Market Rises In Range; Palantir, AMD, Shopify Lead Huge Earnings Movers: Weekly Review
Faixa diária
32.76 33.28
Faixa anual
29.77 47.70
- Fechamento anterior
- 32.20
- Open
- 33.21
- Bid
- 33.03
- Ask
- 33.33
- Low
- 32.76
- High
- 33.28
- Volume
- 188
- Mudança diária
- 2.58%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.51%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.53%
- Mudança anual
- -18.02%
