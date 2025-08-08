Valute / GFS
GFS: GlobalFoundries Inc
32.90 USD 0.37 (1.11%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.56 e ad un massimo di 33.36.
Segui le dinamiche di GlobalFoundries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
32.56 33.36
Intervallo Annuale
29.77 47.70
- Chiusura Precedente
- 33.27
- Apertura
- 33.35
- Bid
- 32.90
- Ask
- 33.20
- Minimo
- 32.56
- Massimo
- 33.36
- Volume
- 7.703 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.11%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.11%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -9.89%
- Variazione Annuale
- -18.34%
20 settembre, sabato