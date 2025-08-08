QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / GFS
Tornare a Azioni

GFS: GlobalFoundries Inc

32.90 USD 0.37 (1.11%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GFS ha avuto una variazione del -1.11% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 32.56 e ad un massimo di 33.36.

Segui le dinamiche di GlobalFoundries Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

GFS News

Intervallo Giornaliero
32.56 33.36
Intervallo Annuale
29.77 47.70
Chiusura Precedente
33.27
Apertura
33.35
Bid
32.90
Ask
33.20
Minimo
32.56
Massimo
33.36
Volume
7.703 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.11%
Variazione Mensile
1.11%
Variazione Semestrale
-9.89%
Variazione Annuale
-18.34%
20 settembre, sabato