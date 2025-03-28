Moedas / FOLD
FOLD: Amicus Therapeutics Inc
8.44 USD 0.47 (5.90%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FOLD para hoje mudou para 5.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.26 e o mais alto foi 8.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Amicus Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FOLD Notícias
Faixa diária
8.26 8.52
Faixa anual
5.51 12.62
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.97
- Open
- 8.48
- Bid
- 8.44
- Ask
- 8.74
- Low
- 8.26
- High
- 8.52
- Volume
- 3.962 K
- Mudança diária
- 5.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.47%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.93%
- Mudança anual
- -21.12%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh