FOLD: Amicus Therapeutics Inc
8.02 USD 0.29 (3.75%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FOLD exchange rate has changed by 3.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.61 and at a high of 8.07.
Follow Amicus Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FOLD News
- Amicus Therapeutics at Morgan Stanley Conference: Strategic Growth and Expansion
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Amicus Therapeutics at Cantor Global: Strategic Growth and Challenges
- Institutions Are Still Loading Up On Bitcoin, Here’s How Much They’ve Bought
- Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD): Time to Buy?
- Does Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Have the Potential to Rally 138.21% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Amicus Therapeutics: Going Beyond $1B Target Revenues Of Lead Products (FOLD)
- FOLD Q2 Earnings Miss Mark, Revenues Beat on Higher Product Sales
- Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Amicus earnings beat by $0.12, revenue topped estimates
- Moderna (MRNA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- Analysts Estimate Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Amicus Therapeutics stock upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley on IP strength
- Amicus Therapeutics stock hits 52-week low at $5.55
- Japan approves Amicus Therapeutics’ treatment for late-onset Pompe disease
- Amicus Therapeutics stock hits 52-week low at 5.79 USD
- Amicus Therapeutics: Opportunity Awaits In This Beaten Down Pharma (NASDAQ:FOLD)
- Amicus Therapeutics at Goldman Sachs Conference: Strategic Insights Unveiled
- Amicus at Jefferies Conference: Strategic Growth and Profitability
- New Analysis of Pombiliti ® (cipaglucosidase alfa-atga) + Opfolda ® (miglustat) Published in Muscle and Nerve
- Amicus Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in June 2025
- Amicus at BofA Conference: Strategic Moves in Healthcare
- abrdn Focused U.S. Small Cap Active ETF Q4 2024 Commentary (NASDAQ:AFSC)
Daily Range
7.61 8.07
Year Range
5.51 12.62
- Previous Close
- 7.73
- Open
- 7.73
- Bid
- 8.02
- Ask
- 8.32
- Low
- 7.61
- High
- 8.07
- Volume
- 4.778 K
- Daily Change
- 3.75%
- Month Change
- 4.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.20%
- Year Change
- -25.05%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%