FOLD: Amicus Therapeutics Inc

8.33 USD 0.15 (1.77%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FOLD ha avuto una variazione del -1.77% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.13 e ad un massimo di 8.43.

Segui le dinamiche di Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.13 8.43
Intervallo Annuale
5.51 12.62
Chiusura Precedente
8.48
Apertura
8.41
Bid
8.33
Ask
8.63
Minimo
8.13
Massimo
8.43
Volume
13.017 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.77%
Variazione Mensile
8.04%
Variazione Semestrale
1.59%
Variazione Annuale
-22.15%
20 settembre, sabato