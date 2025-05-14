Währungen / FOLD
FOLD: Amicus Therapeutics Inc
8.48 USD 0.51 (6.40%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FOLD hat sich für heute um 6.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 8.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 8.52 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Amicus Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
Tagesspanne
8.26 8.52
Jahresspanne
5.51 12.62
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.97
- Eröffnung
- 8.48
- Bid
- 8.48
- Ask
- 8.78
- Tief
- 8.26
- Hoch
- 8.52
- Volumen
- 9.817 K
- Tagesänderung
- 6.40%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.99%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 3.41%
- Jahresänderung
- -20.75%
