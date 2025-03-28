クォートセクション
通貨 / FOLD
FOLD: Amicus Therapeutics Inc

8.48 USD 0.51 (6.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FOLDの今日の為替レートは、6.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.26の安値と8.52の高値で取引されました。

Amicus Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.26 8.52
1年のレンジ
5.51 12.62
以前の終値
7.97
始値
8.48
買値
8.48
買値
8.78
安値
8.26
高値
8.52
出来高
9.817 K
1日の変化
6.40%
1ヶ月の変化
9.99%
6ヶ月の変化
3.41%
1年の変化
-20.75%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K