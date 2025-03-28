通貨 / FOLD
FOLD: Amicus Therapeutics Inc
8.48 USD 0.51 (6.40%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FOLDの今日の為替レートは、6.40%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.26の安値と8.52の高値で取引されました。
Amicus Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
8.26 8.52
1年のレンジ
5.51 12.62
- 以前の終値
- 7.97
- 始値
- 8.48
- 買値
- 8.48
- 買値
- 8.78
- 安値
- 8.26
- 高値
- 8.52
- 出来高
- 9.817 K
- 1日の変化
- 6.40%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 9.99%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 3.41%
- 1年の変化
- -20.75%
