BAER: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
1.87 USD 0.11 (6.25%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do BAER para hoje mudou para 6.25%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 1.76 e o mais alto foi 1.87.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
1.76 1.87
Faixa anual
1.02 4.44
- Fechamento anterior
- 1.76
- Open
- 1.79
- Bid
- 1.87
- Ask
- 2.17
- Low
- 1.76
- High
- 1.87
- Volume
- 91
- Mudança diária
- 6.25%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.97%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 66.96%
- Mudança anual
- -13.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh