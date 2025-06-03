通貨 / BAER
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
BAER: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
1.86 USD 0.10 (5.68%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
BAERの今日の為替レートは、5.68%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり1.76の安値と1.87の高値で取引されました。
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAER News
- 2 Small-Cap Emergency Response Stocks
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Morgan Stanley, ServiceNow, New England Realty Associates and Bridger Aerospace
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow
- Currency spikes and Trump tariffs take bite out of European results
- Bridger Aerospace Stock Plunges Despite Record Q2 Earnings and Profit
- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gold price to stay above $3,000/oz as flight to safety endures- Reuters poll
- Barclays downgrades Julius Baer to “equal weight” on valuation, risks
- Julius Baer stock downgraded to Equalweight by Barclays on margin concerns
- European stocks slip lower on trade uncertainties; earnings season continues
- Julius Baer’s first-half profit drops 35% on Brazil exit, loan provisions
- Morning Bid: Europe Inc braces for pain from a sturdy euro
- Singapore central bank warns of slower growth in second half of 2025
- Swiss zero rate squeeze on banks may lead to bumpy ride for borrowers
- EFG International stock downgraded to Neutral by Citi on valuation
- Bridger Aerospace: Fresh Water In A World On Fire (NASDAQ:BAER)
- Middle East conflict unlikely to drive lasting gold rally says expert
- Bridger Aerospace comments on executive order to restructure firefighting
- Julius Baer to issue €500 million in senior unsecured notes
- UBS cuts Julius Baer to ’neutral’ on EPS downgrade, FX, and NII pressure
- Chesnara appoints new independent non-executive director
- UBS cuts Julius Baer stock rating citing EPS concerns
- Julius Baer recovery to take time, but 2028 upside seen - RBC
- European shares recover in broader gains; trade uncertainty persists
1日のレンジ
1.76 1.87
1年のレンジ
1.02 4.44
- 以前の終値
- 1.76
- 始値
- 1.79
- 買値
- 1.86
- 買値
- 2.16
- 安値
- 1.76
- 高値
- 1.87
- 出来高
- 102
- 1日の変化
- 5.68%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -7.46%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 66.07%
- 1年の変化
- -13.89%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K