통화 / BAER
BAER: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
1.82 USD 0.04 (2.15%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
BAER 환율이 오늘 -2.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 1.82이고 고가는 1.92이었습니다.
Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAER News
일일 변동 비율
1.82 1.92
년간 변동
1.02 4.44
- 이전 종가
- 1.86
- 시가
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- 저가
- 1.82
- 고가
- 1.92
- 볼륨
- 118
- 일일 변동
- -2.15%
- 월 변동
- -9.45%
- 6개월 변동
- 62.50%
- 년간 변동율
- -15.74%
20 9월, 토요일