Valute / BAER
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
BAER: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc
1.82 USD 0.04 (2.15%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio BAER ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.82 e ad un massimo di 1.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
BAER News
- 2 Small-Cap Emergency Response Stocks
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Alphabet, Morgan Stanley, ServiceNow, New England Realty Associates and Bridger Aerospace
- Top Stock Reports for Alphabet, Morgan Stanley & ServiceNow
- Currency spikes and Trump tariffs take bite out of European results
- Bridger Aerospace Stock Plunges Despite Record Q2 Earnings and Profit
- Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (BAER) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Gold price to stay above $3,000/oz as flight to safety endures- Reuters poll
- Barclays downgrades Julius Baer to “equal weight” on valuation, risks
- Julius Baer stock downgraded to Equalweight by Barclays on margin concerns
- European stocks slip lower on trade uncertainties; earnings season continues
- Julius Baer’s first-half profit drops 35% on Brazil exit, loan provisions
- Morning Bid: Europe Inc braces for pain from a sturdy euro
- Singapore central bank warns of slower growth in second half of 2025
- Swiss zero rate squeeze on banks may lead to bumpy ride for borrowers
- EFG International stock downgraded to Neutral by Citi on valuation
- Bridger Aerospace: Fresh Water In A World On Fire (NASDAQ:BAER)
- Middle East conflict unlikely to drive lasting gold rally says expert
- Bridger Aerospace comments on executive order to restructure firefighting
- Julius Baer to issue €500 million in senior unsecured notes
- UBS cuts Julius Baer to ’neutral’ on EPS downgrade, FX, and NII pressure
- Chesnara appoints new independent non-executive director
- UBS cuts Julius Baer stock rating citing EPS concerns
- Julius Baer recovery to take time, but 2028 upside seen - RBC
- European shares recover in broader gains; trade uncertainty persists
Intervallo Giornaliero
1.82 1.92
Intervallo Annuale
1.02 4.44
- Chiusura Precedente
- 1.86
- Apertura
- 1.86
- Bid
- 1.82
- Ask
- 2.12
- Minimo
- 1.82
- Massimo
- 1.92
- Volume
- 118
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.45%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 62.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- -15.74%
21 settembre, domenica