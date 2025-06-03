QuotazioniSezioni
BAER: Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc

1.82 USD 0.04 (2.15%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio BAER ha avuto una variazione del -2.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 1.82 e ad un massimo di 1.92.

Segui le dinamiche di Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
1.82 1.92
Intervallo Annuale
1.02 4.44
Chiusura Precedente
1.86
Apertura
1.86
Bid
1.82
Ask
2.12
Minimo
1.82
Massimo
1.92
Volume
118
Variazione giornaliera
-2.15%
Variazione Mensile
-9.45%
Variazione Semestrale
62.50%
Variazione Annuale
-15.74%
