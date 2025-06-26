Moedas / AOUT
AOUT: American Outdoor Brands Inc
8.87 USD 0.21 (2.42%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AOUT para hoje mudou para 2.42%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.67 e o mais alto foi 8.97.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas American Outdoor Brands Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
8.67 8.97
Faixa anual
8.10 17.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.66
- Open
- 8.67
- Bid
- 8.87
- Ask
- 9.17
- Low
- 8.67
- High
- 8.97
- Volume
- 72
- Mudança diária
- 2.42%
- Mudança mensal
- -13.29%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -26.82%
- Mudança anual
- -1.77%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh