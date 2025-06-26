통화 / AOUT
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
AOUT: American Outdoor Brands Inc
8.95 USD 0.03 (0.34%)
부문: 경기순환소비재 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
AOUT 환율이 오늘 0.34%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.65이고 고가는 9.00이었습니다.
American Outdoor Brands Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AOUT News
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Edge Higher, CPI
- American Outdoor Is Back To More Reasonable Valuations, But Remains Unattractive (AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands Slumps 20% on Sales Miss
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Earnings Transcript
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Outdoor Brands Q1 Sales Drop
- Earnings call transcript: American Outdoor Brands Q1 2025 sees revenue drop, stock up
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- American Outdoor Brands tumbles after revenue miss
- American Outdoor Brands earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- American Outdoors Is More Reasonably Priced, But Q1 Might Bring Better Prices (AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands FY25 presentation: Innovation fuels 10.6% revenue growth
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: American Outdoor Brands Q4 2025 revenue beats, stock rises
- After-hours movers: Nike, American Outdoor Brands and more
- American Outdoor Stock Jumps on Q4 Earnings Beat - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands stock surges on revenue beat, guidance suspension
일일 변동 비율
8.65 9.00
년간 변동
8.10 17.91
- 이전 종가
- 8.92
- 시가
- 8.92
- Bid
- 8.95
- Ask
- 9.25
- 저가
- 8.65
- 고가
- 9.00
- 볼륨
- 267
- 일일 변동
- 0.34%
- 월 변동
- -12.51%
- 6개월 변동
- -26.16%
- 년간 변동율
- -0.89%
20 9월, 토요일