货币 / AOUT
AOUT: American Outdoor Brands Inc
8.77 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日AOUT汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点8.68和高点9.10进行交易。
关注American Outdoor Brands Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
8.68 9.10
年范围
8.10 17.91
- 前一天收盘价
- 8.77
- 开盘价
- 8.78
- 卖价
- 8.77
- 买价
- 9.07
- 最低价
- 8.68
- 最高价
- 9.10
- 交易量
- 127
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- -14.27%
- 6个月变化
- -27.64%
- 年变化
- -2.88%
