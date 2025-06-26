Currencies / AOUT
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
AOUT: American Outdoor Brands Inc
8.77 USD 0.08 (0.90%)
Sector: Consumer Cyclical Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
AOUT exchange rate has changed by -0.90% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 8.69 and at a high of 8.91.
Follow American Outdoor Brands Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AOUT News
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: Futures Edge Higher, CPI
- American Outdoor Is Back To More Reasonable Valuations, But Remains Unattractive (AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands Slumps 20% on Sales Miss
- American Outdoor Brands Posts Downbeat Results, Joins Lululemon, Quanex Building And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT), American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) Earnings Transcript
- Why Docusign Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 8%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT), BrilliA (AMEX:BRIA)
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q1 2026 Earnings Call Transcript
- American Outdoor Brands Q1 Sales Drop
- Earnings call transcript: American Outdoor Brands Q1 2025 sees revenue drop, stock up
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Reports Q1 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- American Outdoor Brands tumbles after revenue miss
- American Outdoor Brands earnings missed by $0.01, revenue fell short of estimates
- Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates
- MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (MCFT) Moves 6.4% Higher: Will This Strength Last?
- Amer Sports, Inc. (AS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series A (FWONA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- American Outdoors Is More Reasonably Priced, But Q1 Might Bring Better Prices (AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands FY25 presentation: Innovation fuels 10.6% revenue growth
- American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (AOUT) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: American Outdoor Brands Q4 2025 revenue beats, stock rises
- After-hours movers: Nike, American Outdoor Brands and more
- American Outdoor Stock Jumps on Q4 Earnings Beat - American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT)
- American Outdoor Brands stock surges on revenue beat, guidance suspension
Daily Range
8.69 8.91
Year Range
8.10 17.91
- Previous Close
- 8.85
- Open
- 8.87
- Bid
- 8.77
- Ask
- 9.07
- Low
- 8.69
- High
- 8.91
- Volume
- 114
- Daily Change
- -0.90%
- Month Change
- -14.27%
- 6 Months Change
- -27.64%
- Year Change
- -2.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%