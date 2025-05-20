Moedas / AKBA
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
AKBA: Akebia Therapeutics Inc
2.88 USD 0.08 (2.86%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do AKBA para hoje mudou para 2.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.80 e o mais alto foi 2.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Akebia Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AKBA Notícias
- Akebia at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth in Anemia Treatment
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference
- Akebia’s Vafseo now available across Innovative Renal Care clinics
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) This Year?
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Akebia at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Insights on Kidney Care Products
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Akebia Ther stock hits 52-week high at 4.08 USD
- Akebia Therapeutics expands stock incentive plan
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA): Stock At Fair Value Amid Robust Drug Adoption Into 2026
- Eton Pharmaceuticals: Rapid Revenue Growth And Pipeline Catalysts Point To More Upside
- Akebia Therapeutics: Finally Showing Potential, But Wait For Q2 Earnings First (AKBA)
- Akebia reports mixed results for anemia drug in global study
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Akebia Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- Akebia Ther stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.31
- Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Akebia Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations at the European Renal Association Congress 2025
- Akebia Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Vafseo’s Strategic Launch
- Akebia Therapeutics stock soars to 52-week high of $2.91
Faixa diária
2.80 2.89
Faixa anual
1.24 4.08
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.80
- Open
- 2.80
- Bid
- 2.88
- Ask
- 3.18
- Low
- 2.80
- High
- 2.89
- Volume
- 854
- Mudança diária
- 2.86%
- Mudança mensal
- -6.19%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 44.72%
- Mudança anual
- 118.18%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh