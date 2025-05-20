通貨 / AKBA
AKBA: Akebia Therapeutics Inc
2.96 USD 0.16 (5.71%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
AKBAの今日の為替レートは、5.71%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.80の安値と2.97の高値で取引されました。
Akebia Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
AKBA News
- Akebia at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth in Anemia Treatment
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference
- Akebia’s Vafseo now available across Innovative Renal Care clinics
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) This Year?
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Akebia at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Insights on Kidney Care Products
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Akebia Ther stock hits 52-week high at 4.08 USD
- Akebia Therapeutics expands stock incentive plan
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA): Stock At Fair Value Amid Robust Drug Adoption Into 2026
- Eton Pharmaceuticals: Rapid Revenue Growth And Pipeline Catalysts Point To More Upside
- Akebia Therapeutics: Finally Showing Potential, But Wait For Q2 Earnings First (AKBA)
- Akebia reports mixed results for anemia drug in global study
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Akebia Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- Akebia Ther stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.31
- Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Akebia Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations at the European Renal Association Congress 2025
- Akebia Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Vafseo’s Strategic Launch
- Akebia Therapeutics stock soars to 52-week high of $2.91
1日のレンジ
2.80 2.97
1年のレンジ
1.24 4.08
- 以前の終値
- 2.80
- 始値
- 2.80
- 買値
- 2.96
- 買値
- 3.26
- 安値
- 2.80
- 高値
- 2.97
- 出来高
- 3.283 K
- 1日の変化
- 5.71%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -3.58%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 48.74%
- 1年の変化
- 124.24%
