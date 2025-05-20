KurseKategorien
Währungen / AKBA
Zurück zum Aktien

AKBA: Akebia Therapeutics Inc

2.90 USD 0.06 (2.03%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von AKBA hat sich für heute um -2.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.98 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Akebia Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AKBA News

Tagesspanne
2.88 2.98
Jahresspanne
1.24 4.08
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
2.96
Eröffnung
2.98
Bid
2.90
Ask
3.20
Tief
2.88
Hoch
2.98
Volumen
389
Tagesänderung
-2.03%
Monatsänderung
-5.54%
6-Monatsänderung
45.73%
Jahresänderung
119.70%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K