AKBA: Akebia Therapeutics Inc
2.90 USD 0.06 (2.03%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von AKBA hat sich für heute um -2.03% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 2.88 bis zu einem Hoch von 2.98 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Akebia Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
2.88 2.98
Jahresspanne
1.24 4.08
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 2.96
- Eröffnung
- 2.98
- Bid
- 2.90
- Ask
- 3.20
- Tief
- 2.88
- Hoch
- 2.98
- Volumen
- 389
- Tagesänderung
- -2.03%
- Monatsänderung
- -5.54%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 45.73%
- Jahresänderung
- 119.70%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K