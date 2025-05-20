Valute / AKBA
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
AKBA: Akebia Therapeutics Inc
2.82 USD 0.14 (4.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio AKBA ha avuto una variazione del -4.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.81 e ad un massimo di 2.98.
Segui le dinamiche di Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
AKBA News
- Akebia at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Growth in Anemia Treatment
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Presents at Wells Fargo 20th Annual Healthcare Conference
- Akebia’s Vafseo now available across Innovative Renal Care clinics
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- OmniAb, Inc. (OABI) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
- Are Medical Stocks Lagging Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) This Year?
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Upgraded to Strong Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- Is Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?
- Akebia at H.C. Wainwright: Strategic Insights on Kidney Care Products
- Core CPI In Focus With JPMorgan, Goldman, Netflix Set To Report Earnings
- Akebia Ther stock hits 52-week high at 4.08 USD
- Akebia Therapeutics expands stock incentive plan
- Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA): Stock At Fair Value Amid Robust Drug Adoption Into 2026
- Eton Pharmaceuticals: Rapid Revenue Growth And Pipeline Catalysts Point To More Upside
- Akebia Therapeutics: Finally Showing Potential, But Wait For Q2 Earnings First (AKBA)
- Akebia reports mixed results for anemia drug in global study
- H.C. Wainwright assumes coverage on Akebia Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- Akebia Ther stock soars to 52-week high, hits $3.31
- Akebia Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
- Akebia Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2025
- Akebia Therapeutics Announces Three Poster Presentations at the European Renal Association Congress 2025
- Akebia Therapeutics at H.C. Wainwright Conference: Vafseo’s Strategic Launch
- Akebia Therapeutics stock soars to 52-week high of $2.91
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.81 2.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.24 4.08
- Chiusura Precedente
- 2.96
- Apertura
- 2.98
- Bid
- 2.82
- Ask
- 3.12
- Minimo
- 2.81
- Massimo
- 2.98
- Volume
- 3.465 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.73%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.14%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.71%
- Variazione Annuale
- 113.64%
20 settembre, sabato