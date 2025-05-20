QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / AKBA
Tornare a Azioni

AKBA: Akebia Therapeutics Inc

2.82 USD 0.14 (4.73%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio AKBA ha avuto una variazione del -4.73% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.81 e ad un massimo di 2.98.

Segui le dinamiche di Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

AKBA News

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.81 2.98
Intervallo Annuale
1.24 4.08
Chiusura Precedente
2.96
Apertura
2.98
Bid
2.82
Ask
3.12
Minimo
2.81
Massimo
2.98
Volume
3.465 K
Variazione giornaliera
-4.73%
Variazione Mensile
-8.14%
Variazione Semestrale
41.71%
Variazione Annuale
113.64%
20 settembre, sabato