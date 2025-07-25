Moedas / ADT
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
ADT: ADT Inc
8.65 USD 0.03 (0.35%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ADT para hoje mudou para 0.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.62 e o mais alto foi 8.66.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ADT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ADT Notícias
- Tracking John Rogers’ Ariel Investments Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update (MUTF:ARGFX)
- Is NAPCO Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Adriatic shares cease trading following Dundee Precious Metals acquisition
- Are Investors Undervaluing ADT (ADT) Right Now?
- Is ADT (ADT) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?
- Moody’s changes ADT’s outlook to positive, affirms Ba3 rating
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in Allegion Stock Right Now
- Is ADT (ADT) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Is ADT (ADT) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- Dundee Precious Metals shareholders approve Adriatic Metals acquisition
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Allegion, Life360 and Alarm.com
- Zacks.com featured highlights include Astrana Health, BJ's Restaurants, KT Corporation and Global Ship Lease
- 4 Security & Safety Stocks to Consider on Promising Industry Trends
- Pick These 5 Bargain Stocks With Impressive EV-to-EBITDA Ratios
- Arlo Stock Leaps As Home Security Camera Firm Beats Views
- CNH Q2 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y
- Dundee Precious Metals receives Bosnian competition clearance for Adriatic acquisition
- Wednesday’s Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Apollo stockholders sell $590m in ADT Inc (ADT) shares
- Should Value Investors Buy ADT (ADT) Stock?
- Has ADT (ADT) Outpaced Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?
- ADT: Upside Is No Longer Attractive (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:ADT)
- ADT upgraded to ’BB’ by S&P on improved credit metrics
- ADT stock falls after Apollo Global Management plans share sale
Faixa diária
8.62 8.66
Faixa anual
6.68 8.94
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.62
- Open
- 8.62
- Bid
- 8.65
- Ask
- 8.95
- Low
- 8.62
- High
- 8.66
- Volume
- 179
- Mudança diária
- 0.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 6.00%
- Mudança anual
- 19.31%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh