ADT: ADT Inc
8.66 USD 0.04 (0.46%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ADTの今日の為替レートは、0.46%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.56の安値と8.67の高値で取引されました。
ADT Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
8.56 8.67
1年のレンジ
6.68 8.94
- 以前の終値
- 8.62
- 始値
- 8.62
- 買値
- 8.66
- 買値
- 8.96
- 安値
- 8.56
- 高値
- 8.67
- 出来高
- 6.764 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.46%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.00%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 6.13%
- 1年の変化
- 19.45%
