ADT: ADT Inc
8.58 USD 0.08 (0.92%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ADT ha avuto una variazione del -0.92% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.55 e ad un massimo di 8.72.
Segui le dinamiche di ADT Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.55 8.72
Intervallo Annuale
6.68 8.94
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.66
- Apertura
- 8.69
- Bid
- 8.58
- Ask
- 8.88
- Minimo
- 8.55
- Massimo
- 8.72
- Volume
- 6.588 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.92%
- Variazione Mensile
- -0.92%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 5.15%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.34%
20 settembre, sabato