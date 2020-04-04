Aklamavo ATR
- Indicadores
- Sylvester Aklamavo
- Versão: 1.0
This indicator is a versatile MetaTrader 5 tool that calculates and displays Average True Range (ATR) levels on your chart. It draws horizontal lines representing price levels based on ATR multiples from the daily opening price, helping traders identify potential support and resistance zones.
1. Multiple ATR Levels
-
ATR1: Standard ATR level (default: 1x ATR)
-
ATR2: Intermediate level (default: 2x ATR)
-
ATR3: Extreme level (default: 3x ATR)
-
Each level displays both upper (High) and lower (Low) price lines
2. Customizable Settings
-
ATR Period: Adjustable calculation period (default: 14 days)
-
Individual Toggle: Turn each ATR level on/off independently
-
Custom Multipliers: Set any multiplier for each ATR level (e.g., 1.5x, 2.5x, 4x)
3. Visual Customization
-
Color Control: Separate colors for each ATR level's high and low lines
-
Line Style: Choose from various line styles (dashed, solid, dotted, etc.)
-
Line Width: Adjustable line thickness
-
Labels: Optional price labels for each level with adjustable font size
4. Flexible Extension Modes
The indicator offers three ways to display the lines:
A. Daily Extension
-
Lines extend only for the current trading day
-
Best for: Intraday traders focusing on today's price action
-
Time range: Today's market open to today's market close
B. Weekly Extension (Default)
-
Lines extend through the entire trading week
-
Best for: Swing traders and weekly analysis
-
Time range: Monday 00:00 to Friday 23:59
C. Chart Extension
-
Lines extend across the entire visible chart
-
Best for: Long-term analysis and historical context
-
Time range: First visible bar to last visible bar
-
Automatically adjusts when you scroll/zoom the chart
How It Works
Calculation
-
ATR Value: Calculates the 14-day Average True Range using daily data
-
Daily Open: Uses today's opening price as the baseline
-
Level Calculation:
-
Upper Levels = Daily Open + (ATR × Multiplier)
-
Lower Levels = Daily Open - (ATR × Multiplier)
-
Example
If today's open is $100 and ATR is $5:
-
ATR1 High = $105, ATR1 Low = $95
-
ATR2 High = $110, ATR2 Low = $90
-
ATR3 High = $115, ATR3 Low = $85
Practical Applications
1. Volatility-Based Trading
-
Breakout Trading: Enter trades when price breaks through ATR levels
-
Range Trading: Fade moves to extreme ATR levels (ATR3)
-
Stop Placement: Use ATR levels for dynamic stop-loss positioning
2. Risk Management
-
Position Sizing: Adjust position size based on current volatility (ATR value)
-
Profit Targets: Set targets at subsequent ATR levels
-
Support/Resistance: Use ATR levels as dynamic support/resistance zones
3. Market Context
-
Volatility Assessment: Higher ATR = wider levels = more volatile market
-
Day vs Week Analysis: Compare intraday moves to daily/weekly volatility ranges
Installation & Setup
-
Copy the .mq5 file to your MT5 Indicators folder
-
Compile the indicator in MetaEditor (F7)
-
Attach to your chart from Navigator window
-
Configure settings according to your trading style
Recommended Settings
For Day Traders
-
Extension Mode: Daily
-
Show: ATR1 & ATR2
-
Multipliers: 1.0, 2.0
-
Colors: Bright, contrasting colors
For Swing Traders
-
Extension Mode: Weekly
-
Show: ATR1, ATR2, ATR3
-
Multipliers: 1.0, 2.0, 3.0
-
Colors: Distinct colors for each level
For Long-term Analysis
-
Extension Mode: Chart
-
Show: ATR3 (for extreme levels)
-
Multipliers: 3.0 or higher
-
Line Style: Solid
Benefits
-
Automated Updates: Levels automatically recalculate each new trading day
-
Clean Visualization: Horizontal lines with optional labels
-
Flexible Configuration: Adapts to any trading style or timeframe
-
No Repainting: Levels are fixed for each trading day
-
Resource Efficient: Lightweight calculation and drawing
Limitations
-
Daily Basis: Uses daily ATR calculation, regardless of chart timeframe
-
Historical Levels: Only shows current day's levels, not past days
-
Fixed Open: Based on daily open price, doesn't adjust intraday
Tips for Best Results
-
Combine with Other Indicators: Use with trend indicators, moving averages, or volume
-
Timeframe Awareness: Remember ATR is calculated on daily data
-
Market Conditions: Works best in ranging or trending markets with clear volatility
-
Adjust for News Events: Consider widening stops around major news events
This indicator provides a clean, customizable way to visualize volatility-based price levels, helping traders make more informed decisions based on market volatility rather than arbitrary price point.