Aklamavo Cumulative Volume Delta CVD

This is a Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) Indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes order flow imbalance between buying and selling pressure.

The indicator calculates and displays the cumulative difference between buying (Bid) and selling (Ask) volumes over time, providing insights into whether buyers or sellers are controlling the market.

1. Visual Displays:

Cumulative Delta Line (Blue): Running total of volume delta across multiple bars

Positive Bar Delta Histogram (Green): Individual bar delta when buyers dominate

Negative Bar Delta Histogram (Red): Individual bar delta when sellers dominate



2. Input Parameters:

LookbackBars : Number of historical bars to calculate (600 default)

ShowRawDelta : Toggle between raw values or normalized display

UseRealTimeDOM : Use Depth of Market for current bar calculation

PriceLevelsPerBar : Granularity for volume distribution within bars

Display Toggles : Show line, histogram, or both

Volume Type: Real volume or tick volume

Data Sources:

Real-time DOM: Uses market depth data when available for current bar Historical Bars: Estimates volume distribution using price/volume patterns

Visual Customization:

Zero line with gray dotted style for reference

Configurable colors and line widths

Dynamic display mode switching

Trading Insights Provided

Trend Identification: Rising CVD suggests sustained buying pressure Divergence Detection: Price vs. CVD divergence can signal reversals Volume Imbalance: Histogram shows which side controls individual bars Cumulative Pressure: Line shows net volume imbalance over time

Use Cases