Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range

This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine.



Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR)

Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure).

For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York).

For each past day and also for today in real time.

Draws the following on chart:

A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range

The CBDR High line (body top)

The CBDR Low line (body bottom)

An optional midline

A pip label showing total CBDR size

Optional extensions (multiples of the range)

Uses New York → Broker time conversion if enabled.

Automatically deletes and redraws all objects every tick.

This is a full professional CBDR engine with real-time range tracking.





