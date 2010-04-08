TrianglePatternGannEA Pro Standalone

TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 Standalone - Complete Analysis & Optimization Guide

Overview

TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 is an advanced all-in-one Expert Advisor that combines Gann Triangle pattern detection with an intelligent anti-extreme filtering system. This EA operates completely standalone without requiring external indicators, making it efficient and reliable for automated trading.

Core Features Analysis

1. Pattern Detection System

Gann Triangle Recognition

The EA identifies classic Gann triangle patterns formed by three pivot points (P1-P2-P3):





Bullish Pattern: Low-High-Low formation

Bearish Pattern: High-Low-High formation





Key Detection Parameters:





Left Bars and Right Bars: Define pivot point sensitivity

Min Bars Between Points: Ensures pattern validity

P3 Retracement Range: Validates pattern structure (38.2% to 78.6%)

Minimum Triangle Height: Filters out insignificant patterns





Signal Quality Scoring (1-5 stars):

The EA rates each signal based on:





Trend alignment confirmation

Volume surge detection

RSI positioning

Optimal P3 retracement ratio (50-61.8%)

Multi-timeframe confirmation





2. Smart Anti-Extreme Filter v7.0

This is the EA's most innovative feature, designed to prevent trading at dangerous market extremes.

Structure-Based Top/Bottom Detection:





Identifies real swing highs/lows using configurable strength parameters

Calculates distance to recent extremes as percentage

Defines "near zone" threshold (default 2% from extreme)





RSI Confirmation Layer:





Separate RSI filter specifically for extreme detection

Configurable extreme levels (default 75/25)

Prevents counter-trend entries at overbought/oversold zones





Breakout Allowance Logic:

The filter intelligently distinguishes between:





False signals near extremes (BLOCKED)

Valid breakout moves with momentum (ALLOWED)





Breakout Requirements:





Price must exceed extreme by configurable ATR multiple

Volume must spike above average (1.5x default)

Momentum confirmation over recent bars





Three Filter Modes:





Conservative: Stricter extreme detection (RSI 70/30)

Balanced: Standard protection (RSI 75/25)

Aggressive: Allows more trades (RSI 80/20)





3. Entry Execution Modes

Entry at P3 (Original):

Immediate entry when P3 pivot forms

Breakout Confirmation:

Waits for price to break P2 level with buffer

Retest Mode:

Waits for breakout followed by retest confirmation

4. Risk Management System

Dynamic ATR-Based Stop Loss:





Automatically adjusts to market volatility

Market-specific ATR multipliers (Gold: 2.5, BTC: 3.0, Forex: 2.0)

Constrained by min/max SL ratios (23.6% to 61.8% of pattern height)





Gann-Based Take Profit Targets:





TP1: 61.8% of pattern height (Preliminary Target)

TP2: 100% of pattern height (Zone 1 Target)

TP3: 161.8% of pattern height (Zone 2 Target)





Position Management Features:





Breakeven activation at configurable profit level

Trailing stop with step-based progression

Partial close at profit milestones

Maximum positions per direction control

Opposite position closure option





5. Multi-Layer Filtering System

Trend Filters:





EMA Trend Filter: Single timeframe confirmation

Multi-TF Trend Filter: Current + Higher timeframe alignment

ADX Trend Strength: Minimum ADX level requirement





Volume Filter:

Volume must exceed moving average by configurable multiplier

RSI Pattern Filter:

Separate from smart filter, validates pattern formation RSI positioning

Session & Time Filters:





Asian Session: 00:00-09:00 GMT

London Session: 08:00-17:00 GMT

New York Session: 13:00-22:00 GMT

Custom hour range filter





News Filter:





Fetches economic calendar from external JSON

Stops trading before/after high-impact news

Configurable time buffer (default 30 minutes)





Spread Filter:

Maximum spread threshold to avoid unfavorable execution

6. Market-Specific Optimization

Auto-Detect Market Type:

Automatically identifies Gold, Bitcoin, or Forex pairs and adjusts:





ATR multipliers for volatility

Minimum pattern heights

Volatility factors for calculations





Custom Override:

Manual ATR multiplier setting for specific optimization

7. Money Management Protection

Account Safety Checks:





Minimum balance requirement

Minimum margin level threshold

Maximum drawdown percentage limit

Required margin validation before trades

Free margin buffer (2x required margin)





8. Visual Dashboard System

Real-Time Information Display:





Account balance and equity

Pattern detection status and count

Current signal direction and quality

Entry, SL, and TP levels

Smart filter analysis breakdown

Swing high/low levels

Distance to extremes

RSI, momentum, trend status

Breakout detection

Open positions count

Floating profit/loss

Trade statistics and win rate





Color-Coded Indicators:





Green: Approved conditions

Red: Blocked or warning states

Yellow: Pending or neutral

Cyan: Breakout detection

Orange: Caution states





Recommended Settings for Gold (XAUUSD)

Pattern Detection

InpLeftBars = 7

InpRightBars = 3

InpMinBars = 5

InpMinHeightPts = 150

InpMaxTriangles = 2

InpMinP3Retrace = 0.382

InpMaxP3Retrace = 0.786

Entry Configuration

InpEntryMode = ENTRY_BREAKOUT

InpBreakoutBars = 3

InpBreakoutBuffer = 2.0

Pattern Filters

InpTrendFilter = TREND_MTF

InpEMAPeriod = 50

InpHTFTimeframe = PERIOD_H4

InpUseVolumeFilter = true

InpVolumeMultiplier = 1.3

InpVolumePeriod = 20

InpUseRSIFilter = true

InpRSIPeriodPattern = 14

InpRSIOverbought = 70

InpRSIOversold = 30

Signal Quality

InpMinSignalQuality = 3

Dynamic Stop Loss

InpUseDynamicSL = true

InpATRMultiplier = 2.5

InpATRPeriod = 14

InpMinSLRatio = 0.382

InpMaxSLRatio = 0.618

Trading Settings

InpLotSize = 0.1

InpRiskPercent = 2.0

InpTPLevel = TP_ZONE1

InpSlippage = 30

InpMinSLDistance = 150

Smart Anti-Extreme Filter

InpUseSmartFilter = true

InpFilterMode = FILTER_BALANCED

InpSwingLookback = 60

InpSwingStrength = 7

InpNearZonePct = 1.5

InpUseRSISmart = true

InpRSIPeriodSmart = 14

InpRSIExtreme = 75

InpAllowBreakout = true

InpBreakoutATR = 2.0

InpBreakoutVolMult = 1.5

InpUseMomentum = true

InpMomentumBars = 3

InpMomentumATR = 0.8

InpUseTrendSmart = true

InpUseHTFSmart = true

Position Management

InpUseBreakeven = true

InpBEActivateUSD = 15.0

InpBEOffsetUSD = 2.0

InpUseTrailing = true

InpTrailStartUSD = 25.0

InpTrailStepUSD = 8.0

InpPartialClose = true

InpPartialProfitUSD = 30.0

InpPartialPct = 50.0

Session Filter

InpUseSession = true

InpTradeAsian = false

InpTradeLondon = true

InpTradeNewYork = true

Spread & News

InpMaxSpread = 40

InpNewsFilter = true

InpNewsBeforeMin = 45

InpNewsAfterMin = 45

InpHighImpactOnly = true

Recommended Settings for Bitcoin (BTCUSD)

Pattern Detection

InpLeftBars = 8

InpRightBars = 3

InpMinBars = 6

InpMinHeightPts = 300

InpMaxTriangles = 2

InpMinP3Retrace = 0.382

InpMaxP3Retrace = 0.786

Entry Configuration

InpEntryMode = ENTRY_BREAKOUT

InpBreakoutBars = 2

InpBreakoutBuffer = 2.5

Pattern Filters

InpTrendFilter = TREND_MTF

InpEMAPeriod = 50

InpHTFTimeframe = PERIOD_H4

InpUseVolumeFilter = true

InpVolumeMultiplier = 1.5

InpVolumePeriod = 20

InpUseRSIFilter = true

InpRSIPeriodPattern = 14

InpRSIOverbought = 70

InpRSIOversold = 30

Signal Quality

InpMinSignalQuality = 3

Dynamic Stop Loss

InpUseDynamicSL = true

InpATRMultiplier = 3.0

InpATRPeriod = 14

InpMinSLRatio = 0.382

InpMaxSLRatio = 0.618

Trading Settings

InpLotSize = 0.01

InpRiskPercent = 1.5

InpTPLevel = TP_ZONE2

InpSlippage = 50

InpMinSLDistance = 200

Smart Anti-Extreme Filter

InpUseSmartFilter = true

InpFilterMode = FILTER_BALANCED

InpSwingLookback = 50

InpSwingStrength = 6

InpNearZonePct = 2.0

InpUseRSISmart = true

InpRSIPeriodSmart = 14

InpRSIExtreme = 78

InpAllowBreakout = true

InpBreakoutATR = 2.5

InpBreakoutVolMult = 1.8

InpUseMomentum = true

InpMomentumBars = 3

InpMomentumATR = 1.0

InpUseTrendSmart = true

InpUseHTFSmart = true

Position Management

InpUseBreakeven = true

InpBEActivateUSD = 20.0

InpBEOffsetUSD = 3.0

InpUseTrailing = true

InpTrailStartUSD = 35.0

InpTrailStepUSD = 10.0

InpPartialClose = true

InpPartialProfitUSD = 50.0

InpPartialPct = 50.0

Session Filter

InpUseSession = false

Spread & News

InpMaxSpread = 100

InpNewsFilter = false

Optimization Strategy

Step 1: Pattern Detection Calibration

Start with conservative pivot detection settings. Increase left/right bars if too many false patterns appear. Adjust minimum height based on average daily range.

Step 2: Smart Filter Tuning

Begin with BALANCED mode. Monitor blocked vs. allowed signals on the dashboard. Switch to AGGRESSIVE if missing valid breakouts. Use CONSERVATIVE in highly volatile periods.

Step 3: Entry Timing Optimization

Test different entry modes:





ENTRY_AT_P3: Fastest entry, more signals, higher risk

ENTRY_BREAKOUT: Balanced approach, recommended for most scenarios

ENTRY_RETEST: Most conservative, fewer but higher quality trades





Step 4: Risk Parameter Adjustment

Start with 1.5-2% risk per trade. Adjust ATR multiplier based on backtest results. Ensure SL provides adequate breathing room without excessive risk.

Step 5: Exit Strategy Refinement

For scalping: Use TP_PRELIM with aggressive trailing

For swing trading: Use TP_ZONE2 with wider trailing steps

For balanced approach: Use TP_ZONE1 with partial close enabled

Step 6: Filter Combination Testing

Enable filters progressively. Start with trend filter only, then add volume, then RSI. Monitor win rate changes with each addition.

Performance Monitoring

Key Metrics to Track:





Signal quality distribution (aim for 3+ stars majority)

Smart filter block rate (should be 20-40% in balanced mode)

Breakout allowance accuracy (how many allowed breakouts succeed)

Win rate by session (identify optimal trading hours)

Average trade duration vs. profit

Drawdown during news events





Dashboard Interpretation:





Red smart filter status: Wait for better conditions

Cyan breakout detected: High-probability setup

Yellow momentum weak: Consider skipping signal

Green trend aligned: Higher success probability





Common Pitfalls to Avoid





Over-optimization on historical data

Disabling smart filter completely (defeats main protection)

Using too small minimum pattern height

Ignoring session filters for gold (London/NY best)

Setting risk too high (max 2% recommended)

Trading through major news without filter

Using aggressive mode in ranging markets

Disabling volume confirmation

Setting minimum signal quality below 3

Not adjusting settings for different brokers' conditions





Broker Considerations

Ensure your broker supports:





Minimum stop distance requirements (SYMBOL_TRADE_STOPS_LEVEL)

IOC or FOK order filling

Acceptable slippage levels

Spread conditions matching filter settings





Test on demo account first with all filters enabled to verify execution quality.

Conclusion

TrianglePatternGannEA Pro v7.0 represents a sophisticated approach to pattern-based trading with intelligent risk filtering. The Smart Anti-Extreme Filter is its standout feature, preventing many common trading mistakes. Success requires proper parameter tuning for your specific market, broker conditions, and risk tolerance. Always forward test new settings on demo before live deployment.

The recommended settings above provide solid starting points, but continuous monitoring and adjustment based on market conditions will yield optimal long-term results.