ChanLun Ultimate Structure EurUsd

[Title] ChanLun Ultimate Structure: SMC & Interactive Fibo System

"Experience the full power of 'ChanLun Ultimate Structure' completely on EURUSD!"

[Introduction] Unlock the true potential of Market Structure analysis by combining the precision of ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC).

This indicator goes beyond simple swing detection. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—while automatically identifying high-probability trading zones (Premium/Discount/OTE).

The standout feature is the "Interactive Hybrid Control System". You can control the entire chart using Hotkeys for a clean workspace, or use your Mouse to instantly project Fibonacci levels on specific swings. It is designed for professional traders who need speed and clarity.

[Key Features]

  • 3-Layer Market Structure:
    • Pen (Bi): The foundational micro-structure (dashed/thin lines).
    • Segment (Duan): The main market structure (solid lines).
    • Wave (Trend): The macro trend direction (thick lines).
  • Interactive Click-to-Fibo: Forget dragging tools manually. Simply "Click" on any structure line (Pen, Segment, or Wave) to instantly draw a Fibonacci Retracement for that specific swing. Perfect for backtesting and quick analysis.
  • SMC Integration (Premium & Discount): Automatically calculates Equilibrium (50%), Premium Zones (Expensive), and Discount Zones (Cheap) for the latest swing structure.
  • OTE Zones (Optimal Trade Entry): Highlights key reversal zones based on Fibonacci ratios (e.g., 61.8% - 78.6%) to find the best entry price.
  • Smart Box System (Zhongshu): Automatically identifies and draws consolidation boxes (Sideways/Zhongshu) when market conditions are met.
  • Zero-Clutter Workflow: Toggle every feature on/off instantly using the keyboard. Keep your chart clean when analyzing, and detailed when trading.

[Controls Manual]

1. Keyboard Hotkeys (Toggle On/Off)

  • Structure Lines:
    • 1: Toggle Pen lines
    • 2: Toggle Segment lines
    • 3: Toggle Wave lines
    • 0: Toggle Pen Box (Consolidation)
    • Shift+0: Toggle Segment Box
  • Auto Tools (Current Swing):
    • 4, 5, 6: Toggle Auto Fibo for Pen, Segment, and Wave
    • 7, 8, 9: Toggle Live Channels (Regression channel to current price)
  • SMC Zones (Premium/Discount/OTE):
    • Shift + 1: Show Pen Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 2: Show Pen OTE Zone
    • Shift + 3: Show Segment Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 4: Show Segment OTE Zone
    • Shift + 5: Show Wave Premium/Discount
    • Shift + 6: Show Wave OTE Zone

2. Mouse Actions (Interactive Mode)

  • Click to Draw: Click on any visible structure line (Pen, Segment, or Wave) to generate a Manual Fibonacci Retracement for that specific move. The Fibo color cycles automatically to distinguish between multiple draws.
  • Click to Delete: Click on the generated Fibo line to remove it.

[Settings]

  • Visual Customization: Fully customizable colors, widths, and styles for all 3 structure layers.
  • Calculation Logic: Option to use Close Price or High/Low for structure calculation.
  • Interactive Fibo Levels: You can define your own custom Fibonacci levels in the input parameters (e.g., add 0.786, 0.886).

Recommendations for your MQL5 Market Submission:

  1. Screenshots:
    • Image 1 (Clean): Show a clean chart with just "Segment" lines (Press 2).
    • Image 2 (SMC): Show the "OTE Zone" lighting up a reversal point (Press Shift+4).
    • Image 3 (Interactive): Show a screenshot where you have clicked on 2-3 different waves to show the "Interactive Fibo" capability.
  2. Video: Highly recommended. A 30-second video showing you pressing 1, 2, 3 to toggle lines and then clicking on the lines to show the Fibo appearing instantly will sell this product very well.

 


Produtos recomendados
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicadores
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicadores
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Smart FVG indicator MT4
Ahmad Kazbar
5 (1)
Indicadores
Smart FVG Indicator MT4 – Detecção Avançada de Fair Value Gap para MetaTrader 4 O Smart FVG Indicator para MetaTrader 4 oferece detecção, monitorização e alertas profissionais de Fair Value Gap (FVG) diretamente nos seus gráficos. Ele combina filtragem baseada em ATR com lógica sensível à estrutura para remover ruído, adaptar‑se à liquidez e manter apenas os desequilíbrios mais relevantes para decisões precisas. Principais vantagens Deteção precisa de FVG: identifica ineficiências reais de pre
FREE
Forex Market Profile and Vwap
Lorentzos Roussos
4.86 (7)
Indicadores
Perfil do mercado Forex (FMP para breve) O que isso não é: O FMP não é a exibição TPO clássica codificada por letras, não exibe o cálculo geral do perfil de dados do gráfico e não segmenta o gráfico em períodos e os calcula. O que faz : Mais importante ainda, o indicador FMP processará dados que residem entre a borda esquerda do espectro definido pelo usuário e a borda direita do espectro definido pelo usuário. O usuário pode definir o espectro apenas puxando cada extremidade do indicador co
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicadores
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicadores
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicadores
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicadores
QualifiedEngulfing - é a versão gratuita do indicador ProEngulfing ProEngulfing - é a versão paga do indicador Advance Engulf, faça o download aqui. Qual a diferença entre a versão gratuita e paga do ProEngulfing ? A versão gratuita tem a limitação de um sinal por dia. Apresentamos o QualifiedEngulfing - Seu indicador profissional de padrões Engulf para o MT4 Desbloqueie o poder da precisão com o QualifiedEngulfing, um indicador de última geração projetado para identificar e destacar padrões En
FREE
Market Shift and FVG
Cruz Molina William Alberto
5 (2)
Indicadores
Indicador de Deslocamento da Estrutura do Mercado e Lacunas de Valor Justo (FVG) para MT4 Este indicador para MT4 identifica deslocamentos na estrutura do mercado e lacunas de valor justo (FVG), proporcionando aos traders potenciais oportunidades de trading. Ele alerta os usuários sobre esses eventos por meio de notificações móveis, permitindo que reajam rapidamente às condições de mercado em constante mudança. Principais características: Detecção de Deslocamento da Estrutura do Mercado: Identi
FREE
SMA Indicator
Nitu Brijesh Yadav
Indicadores
Arrow Indicator (Buy/Sell Alerts) – Simple Yet Powerful Tool!             Product Version: 1.01           Indicator Type: Trend Reversal Signals           Timeframes Supported: All (Recommended: H1, H4, D1)           Key Features: Buy Signal: Green upward arrow () appears below the candle  Sell Signal : Red downward arrow () appears above the candle Accurate Trend Reversal Detection – Based on tried and tested SMA strategy. ️ Clean Chart View – Minimalist, non-i
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Indicadores
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicadores
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicadores
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
Dual Timeframe RSI
Davit Beridze
Indicadores
Check my paid tools they work great and I share Ea's based on them for free please r ate The Dual Timeframe RSI (Relative Strength Index) indicator is a novel trading tool that allows traders to monitor RSI readings from two different timeframes on a single chart. This dual perspective enables traders to identify potential trend confirmations and divergences more effectively. For instance, a trader might use a 1-hour RSI alongside a daily RSI to ensure that short-term trades align with the broa
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicadores
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Oscillator 5 35
Paul Bratby
Indicadores
5/35 Oscillator to be used with our Elliott Wave Indicator as part of the overall strategy on trading the 5th wave. The Elliott Wave Indicator Suite is designed around a simple but effective Swing Trading Strategy. The Indicator Suite is great for Stocks, Futures and Forex trading on multiple timeframes You can find the main Elliott Wave Indicator here  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/44034
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicadores
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
PZ Three Drives
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Indicadores
This indicator finds Three Drives patterns. The Three Drives pattern is a 6-point reversal pattern characterised by a series of higher highs or lower lows that complete at a 127% or 161.8% Fibonacci extension. It signals that the market is exhausted and a reversal can happen. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Customizable pattern sizes Customizable colors and sizes Customizable breakout periods Customizable 1-2-3 and 0-A-B ratios It implements visual/s
FREE
High Low Open Close MT4
Alexandre Borela
4.81 (21)
Indicadores
Se você gosta deste projeto, deixe uma revisão de 5 estrelas. Este indicador desenha os preços abertos, altos, baixos e finais para o especificado período e pode ser ajustado para um fuso horário específico. Estes são níveis importantes olhados por muitos institucional e profissional comerciantes e pode ser útil para você saber os lugares onde eles podem ser mais activa. Os períodos disponíveis são: Dia anterior. Semana anterior. Mês anterior. Quarto anterior. Ano anterior. Ou: Dia atual. Seman
FREE
Market Profile 3
Hussien Abdeltwab Hussien Ryad
3 (2)
Indicadores
Market Profile 3 MetaTrader 4 indicator  — is a classic Market Profile implementation that can show the price density over time, outlining the most important price levels, value area, and control value of a given trading session. This indicator can be attached to timeframes between M1 and D1 and will show the Market Profile for daily, weekly, monthly, or even intraday sessions. Lower timeframes offer higher precision. Higher timeframes are recommended for better visibility. It is also possible t
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicadores
Bem-vindo ao nosso   Padrão de onda de preço   MT4 --(Padrão ABCD)--     O padrão ABCD é um padrão de negociação poderoso e amplamente utilizado no mundo da análise técnica. É um padrão de preço harmônico que os traders usam para identificar oportunidades potenciais de compra e venda no mercado. Com o padrão ABCD, os traders podem antecipar possíveis movimentos de preços e tomar decisões informadas sobre quando entrar e sair das negociações. Versão EA:   Price Wave EA MT4 Versão MT5:   Price
FREE
Head and Shoulders Pattern
Biswarup Banerjee
Indicadores
Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator - Your Key to Recognizing Trend Reversals Unlock the power of pattern recognition with the "Head and Shoulders Pattern Indicator." This cutting-edge tool, designed for MetaTrader, is your trusted ally in identifying one of the most powerful chart patterns in technical analysis. Whether you're a novice or an experienced trader, this indicator simplifies the process of spotting the Head and Shoulders pattern, allowing you to make informed trading decisions. Key
FREE
OrderBlock TS Roman
Vladislav Vlastovskii
3.8 (5)
Indicadores
Индикатор строит блоки заказов (БЗ) по торговой системе (ТС) Романа. Поиск блоков осуществляется одновременно на двух таймфремах: текущем и старшем (определяемым в настройках). Для оптимизации и игнорирования устаревших блоков в настройках задается ограничение количества дней в пределах которых осуществляется поиск блоков. Блоки строятся по правилам ТС состоящем из трех шагов: какую свечу вынесли (что?); какой свечой вынесли (чем?); правило отрисовки (как?).
FREE
Fibonacci Levels Alert
Biswarup Banerjee
5 (1)
Indicadores
The MT4 indicator that we are describing is designed to provide traders with an alert, notification, and email when Fibonacci levels are crossed. The Fibonacci levels are calculated based on the zigzag indicator, which helps to identify potential trend reversals in the market. When the indicator detects that a price has crossed a Fibonacci level, it will trigger an alert and send a notification to the trader's MT4 mobile app. Additionally, the indicator can be configured to send an email to the
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicadores
Indicador MACD em MetaTrader 4/5 parece diferente do que o MACD faz na maioria dos outros softwares gráficos. Isso é porque a versão MetaTrader 4/5 de MACD mostra a linha MACD como um histograma quando é tradicionalmente apresentado como uma linha. Além disso, a versão MetaTrader 4/5 calcula a linha de sinal usando uma SMA, no entanto de acordo com a definição, o indicador MACD supostamente é calculado com uma EMA. A versão MetaTrader 4/5 também não computa um verdadeiro Histograma MACD (a difer
FREE
Pivot Point Fibo RSJ MT4
JETINVEST
4.67 (3)
Indicadores
O Pivot Point Fibo RSJ é um indicador que traça as linhas de suporte e resistência do dia usando as proporções   de Fibonacci. Este indicador espetacular cria até 7 níveis de suporte e resistência por meio do Pivot Point usando proporções de Fibonacci. É fantástico como os preços respeitam cada nível deste suporte e resistência, onde é possível perceber possíveis pontos de entrada / saída de uma operação. Recursos Até 7 níveis de suporte e 7 níveis de resistência Defina as cores dos níveis indi
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicadores
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.83 (150)
Indicadores
Gann Made Easy é um sistema de negociação Forex profissional e fácil de usar, baseado nos melhores princípios de negociação usando a teoria do sr. W. D. Gann. O indicador fornece sinais precisos de COMPRA e VENDA, incluindo níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Você pode negociar mesmo em movimento usando notificações PUSH. ENTRE EM CONTATO COMIGO APÓS A COMPRA PARA RECEBER DICAS DE NEGOCIAÇÃO, BÔNUS E O ASSISTENTE EA "GANN MADE EASY" GRATUITAMENTE! Provavelmente você já ouviu muitas vezes sobre os
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicadores
O M1 SNIPER é um sistema indicador de negociação fácil de usar. É um indicador de seta projetado para o período M1. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema independente para scalping no período M1 e pode ser usado como parte do seu sistema de negociação existente. Embora este sistema de negociação tenha sido projetado especificamente para negociação no M1, ele também pode ser usado em outros períodos. Originalmente, desenvolvi este método para negociar XAUUSD e BTCUSD. Mas considero-o útil ta
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (9)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Apollo SR Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
O Apollo SR Master é um indicador de Suporte/Resistência com recursos especiais que tornam a negociação com zonas de Suporte/Resistência mais fácil e confiável. O indicador calcula as zonas de Suporte/Resistência em tempo real, sem qualquer atraso, detectando topos e fundos de preço locais. Em seguida, para confirmar a área de Suporte/Resistência recém-formada, o indicador exibe um sinal especial que indica que a zona pode ser considerada e usada como um sinal de VENDA ou COMPRA. Nesse caso, a f
Smc Blast Signal
Mohit Dhariwal
5 (2)
Indicadores
CHRISTMAS SALE OFFER PRICE AT JUST 70 DOLLARS FEW COPIES ONLY From 25TH DECEMBER -27th December MIDNIGHT GRAB YOUR COPY ON THIS CHRISTMAS EVE SMC Blast Signal with FVG, BOS and trend Breakout The SMC Blast Signal  is a  Precise trading system for Meta Trader 4 that uses Smart Money Concepts (SMC) , including Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and Break of Structure (BOS) , to identify high-probability trades. It incorporates a Trend Filter using a higher timeframe moving average, ensuring trades align with
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.95 (76)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.73 (15)
Indicadores
3 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Market Structure Patterns MT4
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (17)
Indicadores
Disponível para   MT4   e   MT5 . Junte-se ao canal Market Structure Patterns para baixar os materiais disponíveis para estudos e informações adicionais. Postagens relacionadas: Market Structure Patterns - Introduction Garanta agora com 50% de desconto | Preço anterior US$ 90 | Oferta válida até 31 de dezembro | Uma grande atualização está chegando em breve, e o preço original será ajustado. Market Structure Patterns   é um indicador baseado em   smart money concepts   que apresenta elementos
Katana Scalper Pro
Yuki Miyake
5 (3)
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Cutting Through the Noise] In a market filled with chaotic movements and lagging indicators, clarity is the ultimate weapon. KATANA Scalper is engineered with a singular philosophy: to cut through market noise like a precision blade. By filtering out non-essential fluctuations, it reveals the pure "Momentum Structure" hidden within the price action, allowing you to execute with surgical precision. 5
Scalper Vault
Oleg Rodin
5 (34)
Indicadores
Scalper Vault é um sistema profissional de escalpelamento que fornece tudo o que você precisa para um escalpelamento bem-sucedido. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação completo que pode ser usado por comerciantes de forex e opções binárias. O período de tempo recomendado é M5. O sistema fornece sinais de seta precisos na direção da tendência. Ele também fornece sinais superiores e inferiores e níveis de mercado Gann. Os indicadores fornecem todos os tipos de alertas, incluindo notificações
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicadores
Uma estratégia intradiária baseada em dois princípios fundamentais do mercado. O algoritmo é baseado na análise de volumes e ondas de preços usando filtros adicionais. O algoritmo inteligente do indicador dá um sinal apenas quando dois fatores de mercado se combinam em um. O indicador calcula ondas de um determinado intervalo no gráfico M1 usando os dados do período de tempo mais alto. E para confirmar a onda, o indicador utiliza a análise por volume. Este indicador é um sistema de negociação pr
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicadores
Currency Strength Wizard é um indicador muito poderoso que fornece uma solução completa para uma negociação bem-sucedida. O indicador calcula o poder deste ou daquele par forex usando os dados de todas as moedas em vários intervalos de tempo. Esses dados são representados em uma forma de índice de moeda fácil de usar e linhas de energia de moeda que você pode usar para ver o poder desta ou daquela moeda. Tudo o que você precisa é anexar o indicador ao gráfico que deseja negociar e o indicador mo
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (29)
Indicadores
O sistema PRO Renko é um sistema de negociação altamente preciso especialmente concebido para a negociação de gráficos RENKO. Trata-se de um sistema universal que pode ser aplicado a vários instrumentos de negociação. O sistema neutraliza eficazmente o chamado ruído de mercado, dando-lhe acesso a sinais de inversão precisos. O indicador é muito fácil de usar e tem apenas um parâmetro responsável pela geração de sinal. Você pode facilmente adaptar a ferramenta a qualquer instrumento de negocia
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicadores
Indicador de tendência, solução única inovadora para negociação e filtragem de tendências com todos os recursos de tendências importantes construídos dentro de uma ferramenta! É um indicador multi-timeframe e multi-moedas 100% sem repintura que pode ser usado em todos os símbolos/instrumentos: forex, commodities, criptomoedas, índices e ações. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador Support and Resistance Screener está disponível por apenas US$ 50e vitalício. (Preço original US$ 250) (oferta este
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (15)
Indicadores
Day Trader Master é um sistema de negociação completo para day traders. O sistema é composto por dois indicadores. Um indicador é um sinal de seta para comprar e vender. É o indicador de seta que você obtém. Eu fornecerei o segundo indicador gratuitamente. O segundo indicador é um indicador de tendência especialmente projetado para ser usado em conjunto com essas setas. OS INDICADORES NÃO SE REPETEM E NÃO SE ATRASAM! A utilização deste sistema é muito simples. Você só precisa seguir os sinais de
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicadores
Apollo Secret Trend é um indicador de tendência profissional que pode ser usado para encontrar tendências em qualquer par e período de tempo. O indicador pode facilmente se tornar seu principal indicador de negociação, que você pode usar para detectar tendências de mercado, não importa qual par ou período de tempo você prefira negociar. Ao usar um parâmetro especial no indicador, você pode adaptar os sinais ao seu estilo de negociação pessoal. O indicador fornece todos os tipos de alertas, inclu
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicadores
Esse indicador acompanha a tendência do mercado com uma confiabilidade incomparável, ignorando flutuações repentinas e ruídos do mercado. Ele foi projetado para negociar gráficos intradiários e pequenos prazos. Sua proporção de vitórias é de cerca de 85%. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Surpreendentemente fácil de negociar Localizar situações de sobrevenda / sobrecompra Desfrute de negociações sem ruído o tempo todo Evite ser chicote
Index Statistics and Session Level Analysis
LEE SAMSON
Indicadores
Pare de adivinhar. Comece a operar com vantagem estatística. Os índices de ações não são negociados como forex. Eles têm sessões definidas, gaps noturnos e seguem padrões estatísticos previsíveis. Este indicador fornece os dados de probabilidade que você precisa para operar índices como DAX, S&P 500 e Dow Jones com confiança. O que o torna diferente A maioria dos indicadores mostra o que aconteceu. Este mostra o que provavelmente acontecerá em seguida. Todos os dias de negociação, o indicador an
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Mais do autor
PA Pro
Adisorn Soodkanueng
5 (1)
Indicadores
Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows. Combined with Multi-Timeframe (MTF) capabilities and Dynamic ATR Sizing , this tool adap
PA PRO EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
5 (1)
Indicadores
Title: Price Action Pro - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Reversal Scanner "Experience the full power of 'Price Action Pro' completely on EURUSD!" Product Overview: Price Action Pro is not just another candlestick pattern indicator. It is a complete trading system designed to detect high-probability reversal setups. Unlike standard indicators that spam signals on every pattern, Price Action Pro uses a Smart Swing Filter to ensure patterns are only detected at valid swing highs or lows. Combined with Mu
FREE
SMC Ultimate Structure Pro EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicadores
Title: SMC Structure for EURUSD Description: This indicator is designed to map market structures based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC). It identifies Swing Structure, Internal Structure, Order Blocks, and Fair Value Gaps (FVG). The tool is optimized for performance to manage resources efficiently on the MetaTrader platform. Key Features: Market Structure Mapping Identifies Major Swing Structure with BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character). Displays Internal Structure to visualize
FREE
HTF Candle Insight EurUsd MT5
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicadores
Product Name: HTF Candle Insight (EurUsd) - See the Big Picture Description: IMPORTANT:  This version works EXCLUSIVELY on the EURUSD symbol. (It supports all broker prefixes/suffixes, e.g., pro.EURUSD, EURUSD.m, but will NOT work on Gold, Bitcoin, or other pairs). Experience the full power of "HTF Candle Insight" completely on EURUSD! Stop switching tabs constantly! This indicator allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Sca
FREE
HTF Candle Insight EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicadores
Product Name: HTF Candle Insight (EurUsd) - See the Big Picture Description: IMPORTANT: This version works EXCLUSIVELY on the EURUSD symbol. (It supports all broker prefixes/suffixes, e.g., pro.EURUSD, EURUSD.m, but will NOT work on Gold, Bitcoin, or other pairs). Experience the full power of "HTF Candle Insight" completely on EURUSD! Stop switching tabs constantly! This indicator allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scal
FREE
Risk Commander EurUsd
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilitários
"Experience the full power of 'Risk Commander' completely on EURUSD!" Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on hist
FREE
Risk Commander
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Utilitários
Product Name: Risk Commander: Trade Assistant & Strategy Simulator Risk Commander is more than just a trade panel—it is a complete Manual Trading Ecosystem . It serves two powerful purposes: Live Assistant: Helps you execute trades with speed, precision, and perfect risk management in real-time markets. Training Simulator: Fully compatible with the Strategy Tester (Visual Mode) , allowing you to practice manual trading on historical data without risking a cent. NEW! Built-in Simulator Mode S
HTF Candle Insight
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicadores
Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
ChanLun Ultimate Structure
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicadores
[Title] ChanLun Ultimate Structure: SMC & Interactive Fibo System [Introduction] Unlock the true potential of Market Structure analysis by combining the precision of ChanLun Theory (Bi, Duan, Zhongshu) with modern Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . This indicator goes beyond simple swing detection. It visualizes the market in three distinct layers—Pen, Segment, and Wave—while automatically identifying high-probability trading zones (Premium/Discount/OTE). The standout feature is the "Interactive Hybri
SMC Ultimate Structure Pro
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicadores
Title: SMC Ultimate Structure Pro – High Performance Smart Money Indicator Headline: The most comprehensive and lightweight SMC tool on the market. Master Structure, Order Blocks, and FVGs without the lag. Overview: SMC Ultimate Structure Pro is an advanced "All-in-One" institutional trading tool designed for professional traders who demand precision and performance. Unlike other heavy indicators that freeze your terminal, this tool has been re-engineered from the ground up to ensure zero lag, e
HTF Candle Insight MT5
Adisorn Soodkanueng
Indicadores
Title: HTF Candle Insight - See the Big Picture on One Chart Introduction: Stop switching tabs constantly! HTF Candle Insight allows you to visualize Higher Timeframe price action directly on your current trading chart. Whether you are a Scalper, Day Trader, or Swing Trader, seeing the "Big Picture" candle structure is crucial for identifying trends, reversals, and key levels (Support/Resistance). Key Features: Dual HTF Overlay: Display up to 2 different Higher Timeframes simultaneously (e.g.,
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário