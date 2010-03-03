Quantum Zone

Quantum Zone Trader - Professional Price Action Expert Advisor

Overview

Quantum Zone Trader is an advanced algorithmic trading system built on pure price action principles. The EA automatically identifies high-probability supply and demand zones across multiple timeframes and executes precise entries based on institutional trading concepts. Designed for serious traders who understand market structure, this EA combines swing point detection, zone confluence, and intelligent risk management to capture price reversals and breakouts with military precision.

Core Trading Strategy

Zone Detection Algorithm

The EA employs a sophisticated swing detection mechanism that scans historical price data to identify genuine supply and demand zones. Unlike simple support and resistance indicators, Quantum Zone Trader analyzes price rejection patterns, swing highs and lows, and consolidation areas to map zones where institutional orders are likely positioned.

Key detection features include:

  • Multi-timeframe zone scanning with customizable lookback periods
  • Swing point validation using configurable swing bars
  • Automatic zone merging to eliminate redundant overlapping areas
  • Zone aging system that removes outdated or mitigated zones
  • Visual representation of zones directly on your charts
  • Distinction between primary high-timeframe zones and secondary zones

Entry Methodology

Quantum Zone Trader offers three distinct entry styles to match your trading preferences:

Reactive Entry Mode: Waits for price to enter a zone and show signs of rejection through contraction candles and opposing wicks. This conservative approach minimizes false entries by requiring confirmation before execution.

Predictive Entry Mode: Anticipates zone reactions by analyzing approaching price action and momentum. Enters positions as price touches the zone boundary, capturing the earliest possible entry points for maximum reward potential.

Breakout Entry Mode: Identifies false breakouts and continuation patterns. When price decisively breaks through a zone with strong momentum, the EA enters in the direction of the break, capitalizing on trapped traders and momentum continuation.

Confirmation Filters

Every potential trade passes through multiple validation layers:

  • Candle pattern analysis measuring body-to-wick ratios
  • Contraction and expansion candle identification
  • Wick rejection confirmation in the direction of the intended trade
  • Higher timeframe trend alignment filter
  • Volume spike detection for momentum confirmation
  • Spread and slippage validation to ensure optimal execution conditions

Risk Management System

Position Sizing

The EA calculates position sizes dynamically based on your specified risk percentage per trade. Each trade risks a fixed percentage of your account balance, with the lot size automatically adjusted according to the distance between entry and stop loss. This ensures consistent risk exposure regardless of market volatility or zone width.

Additional safety features include:

  • Maximum total portfolio risk limitation across all open positions
  • Margin utilization monitoring to prevent over-leveraging
  • Minimum account balance requirements before trading activation
  • Maximum lot size multipliers as a percentage of free margin
  • Automatic lot size normalization to broker specifications

Stop Loss Placement

Stop losses are positioned beyond zone boundaries with a configurable buffer to account for spread and minor fluctuations. The EA validates all stop loss levels against broker requirements and minimum stop distances, automatically adjusting when necessary while maintaining trade validity.

Take Profit Management

Take profit targets are calculated using risk-reward ratios, allowing you to define your reward expectations relative to your risk. The default 2:1 ratio means every trade targets twice the amount risked, ensuring positive expectancy over a series of trades.

Advanced Trade Management

Partial Position Closing: When enabled, the EA automatically closes a specified percentage of your position once price reaches a predefined profit target. This locks in partial profits while allowing the remaining position to run toward the full take profit level.

Break-Even Stop Loss: Once a trade moves into profit by at least one times the initial risk amount, the stop loss automatically moves to the entry price plus a small buffer. This eliminates risk and guarantees a scratch trade at minimum, preventing winning trades from reversing into losses.

Trailing Stop Function: After price moves favorably beyond 1.5 times the initial risk, the stop loss begins trailing price at a distance of half the original risk amount. This protects accumulated profits while giving the trade room to develop.

Trading Filters and Controls

Spread Management

The EA monitors real-time spreads and refuses to execute trades when spreads exceed your maximum threshold. This protects you from poor fills during high-volatility periods or illiquid market conditions.

Session Control

Define specific trading hours using the session input parameter. The EA respects your defined sessions and automatically stops taking new positions outside these times. Weekend protection prevents new trades from opening within a specified time window before market close on Friday.

Daily Loss Limits

A circuit breaker mechanism tracks daily profit and loss. When the daily loss limit is reached, the EA immediately stops opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day, protecting your capital from excessive drawdown during adverse market conditions.

Maximum Open Positions

Control how many simultaneous positions the EA can hold per symbol. This prevents over-concentration in a single instrument and maintains portfolio diversification.

Symbol Filtering

Specify exactly which currency pairs or instruments the EA is allowed to trade. This prevents accidental activation on unsuitable symbols and ensures the EA only trades instruments you've tested and approved.

Technical Features

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

The EA operates on two distinct timeframes: a higher timeframe for zone detection and a lower timeframe for entry signal confirmation. This dual-timeframe approach ensures you're trading with the broader market structure while timing entries with precision.

Automatic Zone Updates

Zones are recalculated periodically based on your zone timeframe setting. As new swing points form and price evolves, the EA automatically updates its zone database, ensuring you're always trading the most current market structure.

False Breakout Protection

The cooldown period prevents immediate re-entry after a stopped-out trade. This feature protects against whipsaw conditions where price repeatedly tests a zone without establishing a clear direction.

Broker Compatibility

The EA automatically detects and adapts to your broker's order execution requirements, including:

  • Fill-or-kill and immediate-or-cancel order modes
  • Stop level and freeze level validation
  • Lot size step normalization
  • Digit precision for price quotes
  • Maximum position size limits

Logging and Diagnostics

Four-level logging system provides varying degrees of detail:

  • Level 0: Only critical errors and trade executions
  • Level 1: Normal operational information including zone detection and trade decisions
  • Level 2: Detailed diagnostic information for troubleshooting
  • Level 3: Debug mode with comprehensive execution traces

Visual Interface

When chart drawing is enabled, Quantum Zone Trader displays:

  • Supply zones in red shading extending into the future
  • Demand zones in blue shading extending into the future
  • Primary high-timeframe zones in darker colors
  • Entry markers showing exact execution prices
  • Zone identifiers for tracking and reference

All visual elements are non-intrusive and automatically cleaned up when the EA is removed from the chart.

Performance Characteristics

Quantum Zone Trader is designed for medium to long-term trading horizons. The EA does not scalp or trade high-frequency strategies. Instead, it focuses on capturing meaningful price swings that develop over hours to days, depending on your timeframe selection.

Expected trade frequency varies based on market conditions and timeframe settings. On H1 and H4 timeframes, expect 2 to 8 trades per week per symbol. The win rate depends heavily on market conditions and parameter optimization but typically ranges from 45% to 65% when properly configured.

The risk-reward ratio of 2:1 combined with intelligent trade management means the EA maintains positive expectancy even with win rates below 50%. However, proper backtesting and forward testing on your specific broker and symbols is essential before live deployment.

Optimization and Customization

All parameters are exposed as inputs, allowing complete customization of the trading logic. Key parameters to optimize include:

  • Zone lookback period and swing bar count
  • Risk percentage and risk-reward ratio
  • Entry style selection
  • Contraction and expansion body factors
  • Wick confirmation thresholds
  • Trend filter sensitivity

The EA includes no hard-coded values that limit its adaptability to different market conditions or trading instruments.

Ideal Use Cases

Quantum Zone Trader excels in:

  • Range-bound markets with clear support and resistance levels
  • Trending markets when using breakout entry mode
  • Gold, major forex pairs, and index CFDs
  • Trading accounts with minimum balances of 500 USD or equivalent
  • Traders who prefer hands-off systematic trading over discretionary decisions

What This EA Does Not Do

To set proper expectations, understand that Quantum Zone Trader:

  • Does not guarantee profits or predict market direction
  • Does not use martingale, grid, or averaging strategies
  • Does not trade during news events unless you configure it to do so
  • Does not require tick data or expensive VPS hosting, though stable connection is recommended
  • Does not hedge positions or open opposite direction trades simultaneously
  • Does not adapt to market conditions automatically without your parameter adjustments

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 platform
  • Minimum account balance: 100 USD (500 USD recommended)
  • VPS or stable internet connection recommended for 24/7 operation
  • Broker with competitive spreads and reliable execution
  • Historical data for backtesting and zone detection

Conclusion

Quantum Zone Trader represents a professional approach to algorithmic trading, combining institutional trading concepts with robust risk management and flexible entry logic. The EA serves traders who understand price action dynamics and seek a systematic method to identify and execute high-probability zone trades without emotional interference.

Success with this EA requires proper testing, parameter optimization for your specific trading instruments, and realistic expectations about algorithmic trading performance. The EA is a tool that executes a defined strategy with discipline and consistency. Your responsibility is to provide it with appropriate parameters, adequate capital, and proper oversight.

Developed exclusively for traders who demand precision, transparency, and control over their automated trading systems.


Produtos recomendados
IQmovingZ
Alexander Kovalenko
Experts
This is an automatic 24-hour trading system based on the algorithm of collective behavior of adaptive automata (a kind of algorithms of self-learning of artificial intelligence) that does not require manual intervention and does not use any indicators or well-known trading methods. The principle of the EA is to remember and analyze each step. A step is a price movement for a certain number (BaseStep) of points up or down. The depth of memory (how many steps to remember and analyze) is determined
Project Oro
Giacomo Donati
Experts
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/project_oro_ea Project Oro is a trading algorithm project that I began approximately six years ago. After countless painful and excruciating hours of coding, it is finally ready to be released to the public. The Expert Advisor (EA) is built on a proprietary and unique technique that analyzes the behavior and movement of candlesticks and the price action within the gold market. It searches for short windows of opportunity to strike and exits tr
Apex Pro First Edition
Benhamza Oussama
Experts
Apex Pro Primeira Edição Crescimento Seguro, Estável e Inteligente para Contas Pequenas Resumo Rápido Desenvolvido para contas pequenas (saldo inicial a partir de $30) Crescimento rápido e seguro – sem contas quebradas ️ Configuração passo a passo – ideal para iniciantes Otimizado para XAUUSD (Ouro) no gráfico de 5 minutos Teste antes de comprar – versão demo disponível Perfeito para traders com contas pequenas que buscam crescimento consistente sem arriscar perder tudo.
Force Trade X
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Force Trade X is an EA based on Force Index. Force Index parameters such as BuyPeriod, BuyShift, BuyValue, SellPeriod, SellShift, and SellValue can be adjusted. Force Trade X applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal results for your trades. May your dreams come true through Force Trade X. Good luck. === Inquiries === E-Mail:support@btntechfx.com
EA Bollinger Band High Distance
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA of Bollinger Bands are a popular technical analysis tool used by traders and investors to analyze price volatility and potential price reversal points in financial markets, such as stocks, forex, or cryptocurrencies. They consist of three lines: The middle band: This is typically a simple moving average (SMA) of the price over a specific period. The most common period used is 20. The upper band: This is the sum of the middle band and twice the standard deviation of the price over the same
Jet Punch
Didit Haryadi Saputra
Experts
Jet Punch is another best expert advisor for MT4,  can help you make money while you sleep by automatically entering and exiting trades. It trades by opening trades every day and closing them at the right time to ensure you always earn a profit. The software is very simple and can be used by both beginner and experienced traders.  Jet Punch was tested and has successfully passed the stress test with slippage and commission approximate to the real market condition. Recommendations: Currency pair:
Green Hawk MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (3)
Experts
Green Hawk is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700    The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site Find out more here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/
AI Neural Nexus EA MT4
John Dickenson
Experts
Introducing the AI Neural Nexus EA A state-of-the-art Expert Advisor tailored for trading Gold (XAUUSD) and GBPUSD. This advanced system leverages the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks to identify profitable trading opportunities with a focus on safety and consistency. Unlike traditional high-risk methods, AI Neural Nexus prioritizes low-risk strategies that adapt to market fluctuations in real time, ensuring a smart trading experience. Important Information Contact us immedia
Gold Titanium
Tran Thanh Tuyen
Experts
Gold Titanium EA   is a fully automated trading system that trades on the most popular major currency pairs XAU USD   on   H1  Time Frame. It’s pure Price Action trading, mean reversal system that utilizes peakedness of market distribution to identify trend reversals safely. This Scalping EA uses a unique trading system that combines sophisticated automated trading with user discretion.   Gold Titanium   is one most advanced scalping systems and is best used with reputable Low Spread ECN Broker
Wolf Stream
Vadym Nemo
5 (1)
Experts
Робот Wolf Stream имеет в своей основе особенность "видеть" график так, как его видит человек. Именно поэтому он точно считывает настроение игроков. Страхи и надежды у толпы формируются в текущей момент, в текущих ситуациях. Робот реагирует на них и действует оптимальным образом для каждой из ситуаций.  Торговля в реальном времени принесла 103% прирост с 26 июля 2021 года (3.5 месяца) На рынке есть множество фаз, которые по характеру своему в корне отличаются друг от друга. Поэтому необходим инд
Ilan Spirit
Denis Kudryashov
Experts
Ilan Spirit Советник  Ilan Spirit -это аналог советника, с добавлением множества дополнительных логик и возможностей для торговли, с оставленными настройками советника . Советник торгует по системе Мартингейл с увеличением последующих лотов в серии ордеров, с целью их усреднения. Первый ордер робот выставляет по сигналам встроенного индикатора. Так же советник имеет возможность прекращать торговлю в зависимости от новостей от сигналов новостного индикатора. Ilan Spirit можно использовать либо на
Evolution Scalper Grid V22 LightLot
ANTON BELOUSOV
Experts
торговая система с риском 1% чем больше денег на счете тем больше лот но риск 1% Начальный депозит 50.00 Спред 10 Чистая прибыль 6.71 Общая прибыль 51.97 Общий убыток -45.26 Прибыльность 1.15 Матожидание выигрыша 0.02 Абсолютная просадка 26.79 Максимальная просадка 29.21 (55.47%) Относительная просадка 55.47% (29.21) Всего сделок 427 Короткие позиции (% выигравших) 219 (72.60%) Длинные позиции (% выигравших) 208 (72.12%) Прибыльные сделки (% от всех) 309 (72.37%) Убыточные сделки (% от все
Blue CARA MT4
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT4 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT5  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic R esponsive A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhapse most popular) Inn
Magic Grid
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.52 (29)
Experts
Magic Grid is an indicator-free advisor that uses a grid strategy. The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically ( one time at the beginning of the trade ). The robot can trade on any time frame, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs, and on any number of di
FREE
Project Infinity
Sergey Yarmish
Experts
The Infinity Expert Advisor is a scalper. When the resistance and support levels are broken, trades are opened in the direction of the price movement. Open positions are managed by several algorithms based on the current market situation (fixed stop loss and take profit, trailing stop, holding positions in case of trend indication, etc.). Requirements for the broker The EA is sensitive to spread, slippages and execution quality. It is strongly recommended not to use the EA for currencies with s
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Experts
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
Indicement MT4
Profalgo Limited
5 (2)
Experts
Bem-vindo ao Indicement! PROP FIRM READY! -> baixe os arquivos do conjunto   aqui PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) Oferta de combinação definitiva     ->     clique aqui JUNTE-SE AO GRUPO PÚBLICO:   Clique aqui   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS A INDICEMENT   traz meus 15 anos de experiência na criação de algoritmos de negociação profissionais para os mer
EA Bollinger Bands
Zafar Iqbal Sheraslam
Experts
The EA (Expert Advisor) Distance of Bollinger Bands is a trading strategy or algorithm used in financial markets, particularly in Forex trading. Bollinger Bands are a technical analysis tool that consists of a middle band (usually a simple moving average) and two outer bands (standard deviations of the middle band). The EA Distance of Bollinger Bands strategy focuses on measuring the distance between the price and the Bollinger Bands to make trading decisions. Here's how the EA Distance of Bolli
Go Solo Gold
Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
Experts
Expert Go Solo Gold is the latest generation of robots dedicated to the Gold market (XAUUSD) with improvements in algorithms to optimize performance. Signal models are built closely according to Tickdata fluctuations to find high probability and low risk opportunities. Along with Scalper strategy to follow short-term trends and quickly exit the market to preserve profits. EA is suitable for XAUUSD with strong volatility and opportunities. Users can start with a balance of $ 200 and default setti
Expert Smart Trend MT4
Ruslan Pishun
2.5 (2)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Real monitoring:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signal
OtmScalpHedge
Otmane Achandir
Experts
OtmScalp EA V1 - Robô de Scalping com IA para EUR, Ouro e BTC OtmScalp EA V1 - O Robô de Scalping com Inteligência Artificial para EUR, Ouro e BTC Oferta por tempo limitado: Apenas $499 (Preço original: $1200 - Aumento de preço em breve!) Por que escolher o OtmScalp EA V1? Lucros diários consistentes - Desenvolvido para scalping agressivo porém controlado 3 versões especializadas - Otimizado para pares EUR, ouro (XAU/USD) e bitcoin (BTC/USD) Operação 100% automática - Funciona 24/5 sem intervenç
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
EA211 Reversal Scalp
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Experts
Clear Reversal Scalper EA This Expert Advisor is designed to identify sharp market reversal opportunities by detecting a predefined number of consecutive bullish or bearish candles, signaling potential exhaustion of the current trend. Once the reversal pattern is detected, the EA enters a trade in the direction of the large reversal candle, capitalizing on momentum for a quick scalp. This strategy works best in volatile sessions. Key Features: Reversal Pattern Detection: Customizable setting to
Fundamental Robot MT4
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Fundamental Robot is an Expert Advisor based on Fundamental Signals Indicator. The Fundamental Signals Indicator has a powerful calculation engine that can predict market movement over 30000 points. The indicator is named fundamental because it can predict trends with large movements, no complicated inputs and low risk.  The EA works with low margin levels and thus has low risk. Using EA : The EA is very simple and without complicated input parameters. These are main parameters must be set
Fxdolarix
Andrey Kozak
Experts
Fxdolarix is an automatic robot scalper for GBPUSD M5. Was tested on a real account for 3 months. The robot uses a scalping strategy focused on short-term intraday price movements. The main emphasis is on identifying moments of short-term volatility and executing quick trades. The robot uses such indicators as: iMACD, iMA, iStochastic. Using these indicators, the robot identifies the direction of the trend, and with the help of tick price movement activity, the robot identifies sharp impulses i
SiriusBreakout EA
Piers Derek Pakenham Walsh
Experts
SiriusBreakout EA - XAUUSD; mastered. Let Sirius handle the markets. Tried and tested breakout strategy, used successfully on Live Personal, Funded Challenge and Live Funded accounts. Any account size. Buy and sell stops in certain time windows take advantage of breakouts from ranges. Stop Loss moved into profit at a certain percentage to ensure downside risk is managed accordingly. Load up the EA, and go! No set files required;  settings provided are preferred, you can play with the settings
Doctor
Andrey Kolmogorov
Experts
This is a universal adviser working in several directions. The first and main thing is assistance in various situations that arise during trading. The second is scalping or positional trading according to the trend, open orders, at the same time, insured with support orders using the model of a quantum set of algorithms. Main Advantages Work in several directions; Increase in account balance during drawdown; Maintenance of already open orders; Building a grid lock; Scalping and/or trend trading
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.82 (65)
Experts
!! POR FAVOR, ATUALIZE PARA A ÚLTIMA VERSÃO 2.05 PARA UM DESEMPENHO AINDA MAIS RÁPIDO!! SMART FUNDED HFT ACABOU DE PASSAR NO DESAFIO DE 100K DA KORTANA FX NA ABERTURA DO MERCADO EM 29.01.2024, APESAR DA BAIXA VOLATILIDADE POR FAVOR, VERIFIQUE A SEÇÃO DE CAPTURAS DE TELA, COLOQUEI A PROVA LÁ IMPORTANTE NÃO PERCA O DESCONTO EXCLUSIVO DE 40% DA KORTANA FX PARA PAGAMENTOS EM CRIPTOMOEDAS ATÉ 29.01.2024.  Liberte o seu potencial de trading com o Smart Funded HFT EA!   SEM NECESSIDADE DE VPS / SEM ARQ
Gold One MT4
Habib Gholamali Heidari
3.3 (10)
Experts
Gold One  MT4 Olá a todos os entusiastas de negociação de ouro no Forex, Bem-vindos ao nosso robô, onde você se une às fileiras dos melhores traders de ouro. Com mais de duas décadas de experiência precisa no mercado Forex, temos o orgulho de apresentar a última geração de robôs de negociação. Características:  Ideal para desafios de empresas de prop trading. Adequado para todos os tamanhos de conta, incluindo capitais baixos. NÃO   Grid e   NÃO   Martingale 100% Totalmente automatizado Este r
Forest
Vadim Podoprigora
Experts
Forest is a Trend Expert Advisor based on the analysis of a unique mathematical model of trend lines, which allows you to determine the trend movement. The Expert Advisor is most suitable for the currency pair "USDCHF" on period "H1". The EA can work on any type of accounts, and with any brokers. The EA uses mathematical analysis to open trades and applies loss control to open trades. At its core, the EA does not use any risky systems with the increase in the volume or increase in the number of
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Quantum Emperor MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (172)
Experts
Apresentando       Quantum Emperor EA   , o consultor especialista inovador em MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você negocia o prestigiado par GBPUSD! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Compre Quantum Emperor EA e você poderá obter Quantum StarMan  de graça!*** Peça mais detalhes em particular Si
Vortex Gold MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (16)
Experts
Vortex - o seu investimento no futuro O Consultor Especialista Vortex Gold EA foi criado especificamente para negociar ouro (XAU/USD) na plataforma Metatrader. Construído com indicadores proprietários e algoritmos secretos do autor, este EA emprega uma estratégia de negociação abrangente concebida para captar movimentos lucrativos no mercado do ouro. Os principais componentes de sua estratégia incluem indicadores clássicos como CCI e Indicador Parabólico, que trabalham juntos para sinalizar com
Aura Black Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
4.6 (20)
Experts
Aura Black Edition é um EA totalmente automatizado projetado para negociar apenas OURO. O especialista mostrou resultados estáveis ​​no XAUUSD no período de 2011-2020. Nenhum método perigoso de gerenciamento de dinheiro usado, sem martingale, sem grade ou scalp. Adequado para quaisquer condições de corretor. EA treinado com um perceptron multicamadas A Rede Neural (MLP) é uma classe de rede neural artificial (ANN) de feedforward. O termo MLP é usado de forma ambígua, às vezes vagamente para qual
AI Forex Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.6 (10)
Experts
AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
Quantum King MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Quantum King EA — Poder Inteligente, Refinado para Cada Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Preço especial de lançamento Sinal ao vivo:       CLIQUE AQUI Versão MT5:   CLIQUE AQUI Canal Quantum King:       Clique aqui ***Compre Quantum King MT4 e ganhe Quantum StarMan grátis!*** Pergunte no privado para mais detalhes! Regra       Suas negociações com precisão e disciplina. Quantum King EA
Aura Neuron MT4
Stanislav Tomilov
4.58 (12)
Experts
Aura Neuron é um Expert Advisor distinto que continua a série Aura de sistemas de negociação. Ao alavancar Redes Neurais avançadas e estratégias de negociação clássicas de ponta, Aura Neuron oferece uma abordagem inovadora com excelente desempenho potencial. Totalmente automatizado, este Expert Advisor foi projetado para negociar pares de moedas como XAUUSD (GOLD). Ele demonstrou estabilidade consistente entre esses pares de 1999 a 2023. O sistema evita técnicas perigosas de gerenciamento de din
Goldex AI
Mateo Perez Perez
4.29 (28)
Experts
Goldex AI: O sucesso de hoje será o fruto de amanhã SUPER DESCONTO POR TEMPO LIMITADO! ÚLTIMOS 2 EXEMPLARES POR 299 USD ANTES DE O PREÇO AUMENTAR. Live Signal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Conjunto de alto risco Manual e ficheiros de configuração: Contacte-me após a compra para receber o manual e os ficheiros de configuração. Preço: O preço inicial é de 899 dólares e será aumentado em 199 dólares por cada dez vendas. Cópias disponíveis: 2 Goldex AI - Robô de negociação avançado com redes neura
The Infinity EA MT4
Abhimanyu Hans
3.73 (30)
Experts
Tecnologia orientada por IA com ChatGPT Turbo Infinity EA é um Expert Advisor avançado de trading projetado para GBPUSD e XAUUSD. Ele foca em segurança, retornos consistentes e lucratividade infinita. Ao contrário de muitos outros EAs, que dependem de estratégias de alto risco, como martingale ou grid trading. Infinity EA emprega uma estratégia de scalping disciplinada e lucrativa baseada em rede neural incorporada em aprendizado de máquina, tecnologia baseada em IA de análise de dados fornecid
Blox
Cence Jk Oizeijoozzisa
5 (2)
Experts
Uma das estratégias de trading automatizado mais poderosas de 2025 Transformámos uma das estratégias de trading manual mais fortes de 2025 num Expert Advisor totalmente automatizado , baseado em TMA (Triangular Moving Average) com lógica CG . Este EA foi desenvolvido para entradas precisas, ordens pendentes inteligentes e controlo rigoroso de risco , sendo adequado para todos os pares Forex e ouro (XAUUSD) . O sistema apresenta o melhor desempenho em contas ECN com spreads inferiores a 10 pontos
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3.67 (3)
Experts
VERSÃO ULTRA OTIMIZADA – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , em sua versão para MT4, é o lançamento mais poderoso, estável e refinado até hoje. HFT é um scalper de alta frequência que opera exclusivamente em Ouro (XAUUSD) no TF: M1, executando um grande número de operações diariamente. Ele suporta alavancagem de até 1:500 e opera com tamanhos de lote muito razoáveis para uma verdadeira estratégia de scalping. Por isso, requer contas dedicadas para scalping (RAW ou ECN). ICMarkets é o corretor re
XG Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.32 (38)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Javier Gold Scalper V2
Felipe Jose Costa Pereira
5 (2)
Experts
Javier Gold Scalper: Nossa Tecnologia ao seu lado! Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 5 Negociar ouro, um dos ativos mais voláteis do mercado financeiro, exige alta precisão, análise criteriosa e um gerenciamento de risco extremamente eficaz. O Javier Gold Scalper  foi desenvolvido exatamente para integrar esses pilares
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (85)
Experts
O Expert Advisor é um sistema projetado para recuperar posições não rentáveis.   O algoritmo do autor bloqueia uma posição perdedora, divide-a em muitas partes separadas e fecha cada uma delas separadamente. Configuração fácil, lançamento atrasado em caso de rebaixamento, bloqueio, desativação de outros Expert Advisors, média com filtragem de tendência e fechamento parcial de uma posição perdedora são incorporados em uma ferramenta. É o uso de fechamento de perdas em peças que permite reduzir p
AlphaCore System MT4
Evgeniy Zhdan
5 (1)
Experts
AlphaCore System   is a professional trading advisor for   MetaTrader 4 , utilizing a trading strategy based on   dynamic analysis of local extremes   and   statistical breakout forecasting . === Buy AlphaCore System for MT5 and get AlphaCore System for MT5 for free! === For more details, contact me via private message! Trading Concept The advisor operates using the methodology of   adaptive price corridors . The system continuously monitors the formation of   local liquidity accumulation zones
The Gold Reaper MT4
Profalgo Limited
4.58 (31)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRONTO!   (   baixar SETFILE   ) PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO: Restam apenas algumas cópias pelo preço atual! Preço final: 990$ Ganhe 1 EA gratuitamente (para 2 contas comerciais) -> entre em contato comigo após a compra Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bem-vindo ao Ceifador de Ouro! Baseado no muito bem-sucedido Goldtrade Pro, este EA foi projetado para funcionar em vários períodos de tempo ao mesmo tempo e tem a opção de definir a frequên
DCA CycleMax
Jin Sangun
Experts
Introdução ao DCA CYCLEMAX Live Signal MT4 3000 USD start , BUY / SELL Both set :   Click Here Live Signal MT4 1000 USD start , Almost BUY set :   Click Here Visão Geral DCA CYCLEMAX é um programa de trading semiautomático baseado em grid, otimizado para ativos que mostram fortes tendências unidirecionais no mercado. É especialmente eficaz para ativos com alta volatilidade e uma tendência constante em uma direção, como ouro (GOLD), Nasdaq 100 (NS100) e criptomoedas. Usando a estratégia DCA (D
Theranto v3
Hossein Davarynejad
Experts
//////  THEHRANTO V3  /////// ****  Important ****** This robot is equipped with a professional News Filter. During backtests, all important economic events are detected and trades are filtered before and after high-impact news. While backtests show reduced risk during news releases, the best way to verify real performance is through live signals       https://www.nxfx.ca/                                                                                                                         
HFT Pass Prop Firm MT4
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (26)
Experts
Venda relâmpago por 24 horas - Apenas $199.99 "HFT Pass Prop Firms" é um Consultor Especialista (EA) projetado especificamente para participar do desafio HFT, negociando com o par US30. Para conhecer mais Consultores Especialistas e Indicadores de destaque, visite: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/seller Eu sou Los, por favor, inscreva-se para receber mais atualizações: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/lothimailoan/news 1/ O que é HFT? A negociação de alta frequência (HFT) é um métod
Fundamental Trader
Sara Sabaghi
4.82 (17)
Experts
Comerciante Fundamental Ziwox O Ziwox Fundamental trader é um assistente de negociação que ajuda os traders do mercado financeiro a tomar decisões inteligentes informadas pelos dados de informações do EA. Este EA usa fontes on-line para capturar todas as informações necessárias, como o viés fundamental das moedas, o sentimento do índice de traders de varejo em tempo real em um par, previsão de banco e instituto, dados de relatório COT e outros dados em um painel EA complexo. Resumidamente, é um
The Golden Way
Lin Lin Ma
Experts
O The Golden Way é um software de negociação automática para a plataforma MT4. Ele adota uma estratégia híbrida abrangente, que opera por meio da colaboração de várias subestratégias. Essa abordagem permite capturar com precisão oportunidades de compra (long) e venda (short) no mercado do ouro (XAUUSD), ajudando você a aproveitar momentos de negociação em diferentes cenários de mercado. Com base em uma lógica de negociação madura, ele possibilita operações profissionais e eficientes no mercado
CyNera MT4
Svetlana Pawlowna Grosshans
2.81 (16)
Experts
CyNera: Seu Trading, Nossa Tecnologia Manual e arquivos de configuração: entre em contato comigo após a compra para receber o manual e os arquivos de configuração Preço: O preço aumenta de acordo com o número de licenças vendidas Cópias disponíveis: 4 Negociar ouro, um dos instrumentos mais voláteis do mercado, exige precisão, análise aprofundada e gestão de risco eficiente. O CyNera Expert Advisor integra perfeitamente esses elementos em um sistema sofisticado projetado para a negociação ideal
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4   - é um consultor de grade agressivo e totalmente automatizado, com um painel de negociação de informações e configuração simples. A estratégia consiste em trabalho bidirecional simultâneo, multiplicando o volume de uma direção. Cálculo de lote automático integrado, várias variações de aumento do volume de posições e outras funções são implementadas. Instruções ->   AQUI   /   Resolução de problemas ->   AQUI   / Versão MT5 ->   AQUI Como o consultor negocia: A AW
KonokaSystemNEO
Nobuyoshi Murase
1 (1)
Experts
KonokaSystemNEO é uma das três irmãs ( NEO, JOY, FUN ) baseada em KonokaSystem com uma nova personalidade e é uma EA original. O estilo de negociação é a negociação diurna, visando a meia-noite ao meio-dia, hora do Japão. O par cambial é "USDJPY" e a entrada é feita ao preço de abertura de M5. Cada uma das três irmãs tem uma lógica diferente e está equipada com dois tipos de entradas e dois tipos de saídas. Não é utilizada qualquer lógica de grelha ou de martingale. A lógica interna repete o lu
Golden Mirage mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
Titan AI 4All
Amirbehzad Eslami
Experts
Titan AI — Sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração Titan AI é um sistema de trading automatizado de nova geração desenvolvido pela equipe especializada da MX Robots , combinando tecnologia avançada de Inteligência Artificial com profundo conhecimento dos mercados financeiros. Este EA foi treinado com dados de mercado de alta qualidade, incluindo Real Tick , MBP (Market by Price) e MBO (Market by Order) — os mesmos tipos de dados utilizados em sistemas institucionais — para oferecer decis
Forex Diamond EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (5)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Forex Diamond EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Forex Diamond EA – Reliab
Infinity Trader EA
Lachezar Krastev
5 (15)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get Infinity Trader EA with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $187 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $360!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! Infinity Trader EA Live
Diamond PRO
Fanur Galamov
4.79 (61)
Experts
Festive sale -40% is active! Enjoy :) Happy New Year and Marry Christmas !   Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread prote
DS Gold Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
4.1 (10)
Experts
Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
Stratos Mistral mt4
Michela Russo
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> Tomorrow’s price: $399 Stratos Mistral is a robust forex trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of ADX, Moving Average, and High/Low Level indicators, Stratos Mistral delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M15 timeframe. It features a robust, pre-optimized configuration, ensuri
Mais do autor
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 — Multi-Timeframe Signal & Zone Indicator The Engulfing Zone Sniper MT5 is a technical analysis tool designed to highlight engulfing candlestick patterns in combination with adaptive support/resistance zones. It provides visual markers and optional alerts to assist traders in identifying market structure reactions across multiple timeframes.  Key Features Multi-Timeframe Detection – Option to scan higher timeframe engulfing setups with lower timeframe confirmation. Su
Ict Gold Scalper
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
ICTVALID EA – Smart Money Concepts Automated Trading The ICTVALID EA is a professional trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (ICT methodology) . It automatically detects and trades institutional setups, allowing you to follow market structure with precision and consistency.  Key Features Dual Trading Modes – Choose between Scalping (short-term precision entries) or Swing Trading (longer-term trends). Smart Money Logic – Incorporates Change of Character (CHoCH), Break of Structure (BoS),
Gold swing dragon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
5 (1)
Experts
Gold Swing Dragon is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading XAUUSD (Gold) using a swing-based approach. The EA applies trend-following logic together with swing entry timing to identify retracement, breakout, and reversal opportunities. It includes integrated trade management and risk control features suitable for different market conditions. Core Features Swing-Based Entry System : Detects potential swing setups and places trades at selected reversal or breakout zones. Trend Filter
Goldilocks GG
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Goldilocks GG — The Ultimate Precision Scalper Goldilocks GG is a next-generation Expert Advisor designed to dominate gold (XAU/USD) and other volatile markets with precision scalping, adaptive intelligence, and powerful risk control. Built for traders who demand speed, consistency, and profitability , it combines cutting-edge entry logic with smart filters that adapt to any market condition.  Key Advantages Works on Gold & Beyond – Optimized for XAU/USD , but flexible enough to trade major Fore
Smart Prop Risk Manager
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Smart Risk Manager Dashboard is a MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to assist traders with structured risk control and real-time account monitoring. It provides a visual interface for managing position size, tracking losses and gains, and setting custom trading limits. Key Features SL/TP Risk Calculator Displays estimated risk and reward directly on the chart using adjustable horizontal lines. Live Dashboard with Metrics Shows equity, balance, daily gain/loss, trade count, and other key values i
T3 Matrix Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
T3 Matrix Pro – Adaptive Trend Fusion EA T3 Matrix Pro is an advanced trend-following Expert Advisor that blends the power of T3 Moving Averages , Parabolic SAR , and Heikin-Ashi analysis into a single precision-driven system. Designed for both scalping and swing trading, it identifies market structure shifts early and confirms them with multi-layered momentum logic. Core Logic T3 Fast & Slow Algorithm – Detects early trend transitions with exceptional smoothness. PSAR Confirmation Layer – Valid
Trend Reversal Candles
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Trend Reversal Candles is an indicator designed to highlight common candlestick reversal and continuation patterns directly on the chart. It marks detected setups with arrows and labels for easier visual recognition, reducing the need for manual pattern searching. Detected Patterns Bullish and Bearish Engulfing Hammer and Hanging Man Shooting Star Doji variations Other widely used reversal setups Features Displays arrows and pattern names on the chart Works on any symbol (Forex, Gold, Indices, C
SMC Gold master
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
SMC GOLD MASTER – Institutional Smart Money Concept Engine for Gold and Beyond SMC GOLD MASTER is a professional-grade Smart Money Concept (SMC) trading engine designed for serious traders who want to read market structure with institutional clarity. It automatically detects Break of Structure (BOS) , Change of Character (CHoCH) , Order Blocks (OB) , Liquidity Zones , and Fair Value Gaps (FVG) — creating a complete visual map of how price truly moves. SMC GOLD MASTER helps traders identify high
Aureus Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Aureus Volatility Matrix - Professional Adaptive Trading System Universal Multi-Asset Expert Advisor for Gold, Indices & Forex Aureus Volatility Matrix is a sophisticated, broker-agnostic Expert Advisor engineered for professional traders who demand reliability, precision, and adaptability across multiple asset classes. Built from the ground up to handle the unique challenges of modern algorithmic trading, this EA seamlessly trades XAUUSD (Gold), major indices (NAS100, US30, US100), and all majo
VoltArx Volatility
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
VoltArx Volatility Engine - Institutional-Grade Breakout Algorithm Harness the power of volatility compression and explosive market breakouts with precision timing VoltArx Volatility Engine is a sophisticated multi-market trading system designed to identify and capitalize on high-probability volatility expansion events. Built on institutional research and advanced market microstructure analysis, VoltArx detects when markets are "coiling up" for explosive moves and positions you ahead of the bre
Zone Breaker
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ZoneBreaker Pro - Advanced Combination Zone Breakout Strategy ZoneBreaker Pro is a sophisticated automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 4 that implements a precision-based zone breakout methodology. This expert advisor identifies high-probability trading opportunities by analyzing opposing candle formations during specific market opening hours and executing trades when price breaks through defined zones. Core Strategy Methodology The EA operates on a unique combination zone principle t
Noise Killer Kernel Line
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Advanced Kernel Smoother - Professional Multi-Kernel Regression Indicator The Advanced Kernel Smoother represents a sophisticated approach to price action analysis, utilizing advanced mathematical kernel regression techniques to filter market noise and identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional clarity. Core Technology This indicator employs 17 different kernel functions - including Gaussian, Laplace, Epanechnikov, Silverman, and more - each offering unique characteristics
Arrow Signal System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
MV Arrow Signal System  Indicator Overview The MV Arrow Signal System is a comprehensive multi-indicator trading system for MetaTrader 4 that identifies potential buy and sell signals based on swing point detection combined with multiple technical confirmation filters. Core Concept The system scans price charts to identify swing highs and swing lows, then applies a scoring system based on multiple technical indicators to validate these potential reversal points. Only high-probability signals tha
Killer Combo System
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Killer Combo System is a multi-strategy indicator designed to highlight potential reversal and continuation setups by combining several technical modules in one tool. It provides flexible configuration, allowing users to enable or disable different confirmation filters according to their own trading approach. Available Modules RSI and CCI Divergence Detection MACD Crossovers Candlestick Pattern Recognition Multi-Timeframe Filtering Moving Average and Bollinger Band Trend Filters Signal Labels an
Quantum Scalper Engine
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Quantum Scalper EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that applies multi-layered filtering to identify scalping opportunities during active market sessions. It combines market structure, volatility awareness, and risk-control modules to provide systematic trade execution without martingale or grid methods. Core Features Liquidity Zone Filter – Avoids entries near recent rejection areas often associated with stop hunts. Adaptive Risk Engine – Adjusts lot size per trade based on user-defined ru
Sentient Trend Sculptor
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Sentient Trend Sculptor EA is an Expert Advisor designed for automated trend-based trading. It applies multi-timeframe filtering, volatility adaptation, and session logic to identify and manage trades across different instruments. The system does not use martingale or grid methods. Core Features Trend Engine: Filters price action with higher- and lower-timeframe alignment. Entry Logic: Focuses on pullback entries during established market direction. Risk Management: Supports fixed lot, balance-
Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis , breakout confirmation logic , and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting. Core Features Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction po
AlphaBreak Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
AlphaPro EA – Technical Overview 1. Introduction AlphaPro EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It applies multiple algorithmic strategies with risk control features and supports various trade management modes. The system is designed for use on different timeframes and multiple currency pairs. 2. Core Features Algorithmic Execution – Uses multi-layered entry/exit logic combining scalping, breakout, and trend-based methods. Risk Management – Supports balance-based lot sizing
SmartZone Horizon
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Smart HORIZON — Volume + SMC Indicator Smart HORIZON is a TradingView indicator that combines volume profile levels with Smart Money Concepts (SMC) components to provide structured chart analysis. It highlights market structure elements and key reference zones, making it easier to monitor price interaction with institutional-style levels.  Core Features Volume Profile Levels Weekly & Monthly VAH (green dashed line) and VAL (red dashed line). Untested levels can be extended until touched. Optiona
MartiMaster EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) implementing a martingale strategy with flexible configuration. The EA supports up to three currency pairs with user-defined lot sizes and trade directions. It allows setting thresholds (in pips or currency) for opening additional martingale layers, and provides options for closing positions by cycle rules (first layer only or all layers combined). The system can reverse direction after each completed cycle and includes a color-coded on-chart panel for monitoring
QQQ Trendmaster PRO
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
QQQ TrendMaster Pro — MT5 Indicator This is a technical analysis tool designed for trading the Invesco QQQ Trust (Nasdaq: QQQ). It combines several configurable modules to help analyze market structure and trend conditions: Moving Average Crossovers — 200-period and 21-period MA signals. MACD Module — Customizable fast/slow/signal settings (default 10/26/9). Chaikin Money Flow — For volume-based confirmation. Directional Movement Index (DMI) — With adjustable ADX threshold to filter trend streng
Hedging Gridder
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Hedging Grid EA – Adaptive Multi-Strategy Trading System Hedging Grid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want robust grid trading with dynamic hedging, adaptive lot sizing, and multiple protection mechanisms . Built with flexibility and precision, it can be optimized for both aggressive growth and conservative risk-managed performance , making it suitable for a wide range of trading styles. Key Features  Order Management Buy & Sell Modes – enable/disable Buy or Sell
ReversionProX
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy . It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses , allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision. Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices , the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance . Core Features Im
PulseTrader Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
PulseTrader Pro is a next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a reliable, flexible, and adaptive trading system. Designed with a balance of scalping precision and swing-trading strength , it reads the “pulse” of the market and adapts to changing conditions. Unlike rigid EAs that fail in dynamic markets, PulseTrader Pro combines advanced technical filters, robust risk management, and intelligent trade execution to provide consistency across different symbols and timeframes. Whet
GoldRushTrader
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
GoldRushTrader EA – Trade Smart Money Concepts Automatically on MT5 GoldRushTrader EA is a fully automated trading system built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It combines institutional trading logic with advanced market scanning to generate and manage trades automatically.  Key Features: SMC Trading Engine – Detects liquidity grabs, order blocks, and structure breaks. Automated Execution – Places and manages trades directly without manual input. Multi-Symbol Capability – Monitor and trade up t
CryptoGrid AI Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
CryptoGrid AI Pro – Trade Bitcoin, Crypto, and USD Forex pairs with smart candlestick pattern recognition and a powerful multi-level grid system. Overview CryptoGrid AI Pro is an advanced Expert Advisor that merges candlestick pattern recognition with a robust grid trading system . It is optimized for Bitcoin (BTCUSD) but also performs effectively on major USD Forex pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, XAUUSD, etc.) and other volatile cryptocurrencies. The EA provides both automatic and semi-automa
Pyramid Master EA
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
ProfitPyramid X – Advanced Compounding Strategy EA ProfitPyramid X is a professional-grade Expert Advisor that takes advantage of pyramiding logic to maximize your profits during strong market trends. Unlike risky martingale or averaging-down systems, this EA only adds new trades when the market is moving in your favor – compounding gains safely and effectively. Designed for Forex majors (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, USDCAD, etc.), Gold (XAUUSD), and Cryptos (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) , it adapts seamlessly to
Gann Fusion Activator Pro
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Gann Fusion Activator Pro – Adaptive Trend Flow System Gann Fusion Activator Pro is a next-generation evolution of the classic Gann High–Low Activator , enhanced with multi-timeframe logic , visual trend zones , and a customizable signal engine . It transforms traditional trend analysis into a modern, dynamic system that adapts to volatility, providing precise visual cues for trend shifts and momentum changes. Core Features Adaptive Gann Channel – Real-time dynamic high/low activation zones with
PulseZones MTF
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance PulseZones MTF Support & Resistance is a precision tool designed to identify and display key Support and Resistance levels from multiple timeframes directly on a single chart. It helps traders understand market structure at a glance by showing how price interacts with major zones across M15, H1, H4, and D1 timeframes. This indicator is built for traders who value accuracy, structure, and clarity in their analysis — from scalpers looking for intraday reaction z
OrderFlow Vision
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
OrderFlow Vision – Institutional Market Structure Visualizer OrderFlow Vision is a Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator designed to automatically detect and display institutional price structure directly on the chart. It identifies and marks Order Blocks , Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) , Break of Structure (BOS) , and Change of Character (CHOCH) in real time, helping traders understand how price moves in relation to liquidity, imbalances, and structural shifts.The indicator works across all symbols and
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário