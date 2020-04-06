ReversionProX

Reversion Pro X – Advanced Mean-Reversion Trading System

Reversion Pro X is a smart and efficient automated trading system built on a powerful mean-reversion strategy.
It captures price moves back to the average after strong directional impulses, allowing you to trade market overreactions with precision.

Designed for Forex, Gold, and Indices, the system adapts to different market conditions and is fully optimized for prop firm rules, low drawdown, and consistent performance.

Core Features

Impulse Detection – Identifies when price deviates strongly from its mean.
Mean-Reversion Entries – Trades the return to equilibrium using configurable filters.
Multi-Timeframe Confirmation – Aligns entries with higher timeframe bias.
Dynamic Risk Management – Fixed or % risk per trade with equity protection.
Advanced Exits – Take profit at the mean, partial TP, trailing stop, or emergency exit.
Prop Firm Friendly – Daily loss/profit limits and safe trade handling.
Smart Filters – RSI, ATR, Bollinger Bands, volatility regimes, and session controls.
News Filter – Auto-disable trading during high-impact events.
Interactive Dashboard – Real-time display of trades, risk, and active signals.

Why Choose Reversion Pro X?

  • Adaptability: Works across trending and ranging markets by adjusting parameters.

  • Safety First: Built-in equity guard, daily limits, and risk-based sizing.

  • Professional Design: Optimized for speed, clean coding, and MQL5 Market validation.

  • Scalability: Future-ready with modular upgrades and optimization flexibility.

Recommended Use

  • Works best on major currency pairs, XAUUSD, and US30.

  • Supports M1 to H1 timeframes depending on your trading style.

  • Optimizable for different brokers and market conditions.

The Goal

With Reversion Pro X, you’re not just running an EA — you’re using a professional-grade trading system that transforms volatility into opportunity.

Disclaimer:
This is a professional trading tool. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test on demo before going live.


