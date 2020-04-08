Adaptive SR Zones Breakout
- Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
- Versão: 1.0
Adaptive SR Zones is a next-generation MetaTrader 5 indicator that automatically maps support and resistance zones and tracks breakout activity in real time. Designed for traders who rely on market structure and zone confluence, it combines multi-timeframe analysis, breakout confirmation logic, and customizable alerts into one powerful tool. No repainting.
Core Features
Dynamic Support & Resistance Mapping
-
Detects zones from swing highs/lows and reaction points.
-
Zones color-coded by strength and touch count for clarity.
Breakout & Retest Detection
-
Alerts on confirmed breakout events.
-
Optional retest monitoring for post-breakout reactions.
Multi-Timeframe Overlays
-
Project higher-timeframe zones (H1, H4, D1) onto lower charts.
-
Adjustable opacity and priority coloring for cleaner visuals.
Zone Management Tools
-
Lock and track specific zones.
-
Floating labels showing price, timeframe, and breakout count.
Visualization & Heatmap
-
Auto-adjusted zone widths for different assets.
-
Breakout “heatmap” to gauge intensity and volatility zones.
Custom Alerts
-
Popup, push, email, or sound.
-
Smart throttling to avoid over-alerting during fast moves.
Input Parameters
-
Zone Settings: Lookback depth, max zones, min touches, zone width multiplier.
-
Breakout Detection: Toggle alerts, confirm by candle close, optional volume filter.
-
Multi-Timeframe: Enable HTF overlays, select timeframe (H1–D1), opacity control.
-
Display & GUI: Toggle control panel, adjust positioning, labels, and font size.
-
Advanced: Heatmap, volatility filter, zone lock.
Compatibility
-
Any instrument (forex, indices, gold, crypto, stocks).
-
Any timeframe, with seamless MTF support.
-
Ideal for breakout traders, structure traders, and zone-based strategy users.
Package Includes
-
Adaptive SR Zones – Breakout Edition indicator (.mq5).
-
Lifetime access + free updates.
-
Clear documentation for installation & setup.