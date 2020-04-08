Order Blocks SMT MT4

Order Blocks SMT is not “just another indicator”.
It’s the tool that lets you read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for You

With Order Blocks SMT (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can:

  • Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading clear, objective, repeatable levels.

  • See on one chart the Order Blocks from up to 4 timeframes (M15, H1, H4, D1, etc.).

  • Apply Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT methodology without spending hours drawing zones manually.

  • Focus on planning trades and managing risk, while the indicator handles detection, drawing and updates in real time.

The hero is not the code. The hero is you, the trader, using Order Blocks SMT to execute your Smart Money edge in the market.

Why Order Blocks Matter in Smart Money / ICT Trading

An Order Block is the last opposite candle before a strong impulsive move.
According to Smart Money Concepts / ICT, that’s where institutions place large orders.

These areas tend to act as:

  • Supply and demand zones

  • High-probability reaction levels

  • Premium entry points with attractive risk-to-reward

This Order Blocks MT5 indicator automatically finds and draws those zones for you, so you can focus on:

  • Where to enter

  • Where to put your stop

  • How to manage the trade

How Order Blocks SMT Changes Your Daily Workflow

Imagine your trading session in MetaTrader 5:

  1. You open your chart and instantly see Daily, H4, H1 and M15 Order Blocks mapped for you.

  2. You know the higher timeframe bias and you wait for clean pullbacks into institutional zones.

  3. When price taps an important Order Block, you get an alert on screen and/or a push notification on your phone.

  4. You decide whether to take the trade based on your rules – but you are no longer entering in the middle of nowhere.

Order Blocks SMT doesn’t replace your strategy.
It gives you structure, clarity and precision for Smart Money / ICT trading on MT5.

Key Features – Designed Around the Trader

1. True Multi-Timeframe Order Blocks (up to 4 TFs)

  • Monitor 4 timeframes at once (e.g. M15, H1, H4, D1).

  • Higher timeframe Order Blocks are displayed on lower timeframe charts, so you always see the institutional context.

  • Automatic filtering prevents duplicated timeframes and keeps your chart readable.

👉 You don’t need to jump between multiple charts – you get your Smart Money map in one place.

2. Smart Panel Interface (One-Click Control)

Order Blocks SMT includes a compact, professional panel built for fast decisions:

  • One button per timeframe to toggle visibility of its Order Blocks.

  • Visual trading signals on the panel:

    • Green border = Price inside bearish OB → potential BUY zone

    • Red border = Price inside bullish OB → potential SELL zone

    • Gray = No active signal

  • The panel is minimizable to free screen space.

  • States persist when you change timeframe – your layout stays how you set it.

👉 You control what you see: scalper view, swing view or full SMC / ICT view.

3. Intelligent Order Block Detection

Order Blocks SMT focuses on meaningful zones, not noise:

  • Validates Order Blocks using price action behavior.

  • Automatically removes invalidated OBs when price fully crosses the zone.

  • Optional: Remove OB on first touch if you only trade the initial reaction.

  • Optional 50% level line to assist with precision entries at the midpoint.

👉 You work with clean, current institutional zones instead of a cluttered chart.

4. Flexible Lookback (Live Trading & Backtesting)

Choose how much history Order Blocks SMT scans:

  • Last Week

  • Last Month

  • Last Year

  • Or a Custom Start Date for focused backtesting

The scanning algorithm is optimized for performance, so you can use the indicator on multiple symbols and timeframes without slowing your MT5.

5. Built-In Alert System (Desktop + Mobile)

You don’t have to watch the chart all day. This MQL5 MT5 indicator notifies you when price reaches an institutional zone:

  • Pop-up alerts inside MetaTrader 5

  • Push notifications to your mobile device

  • Clear, human-readable messages, for example:

    “EURUSD H1: Price entered Bullish Order Block”

👉 You can step away and still react when your setup appears.

How Order Blocks SMT Interprets Order Blocks

Bullish Order Block (Sell Zone)

  • Last bullish candle before a strong bearish move.

  • When price returns to this area, it can act as a supply / sell zone (institutional sell orders).

Bearish Order Block (Buy Zone)

  • Last bearish candle before a strong bullish move.

  • When price returns to this area, it can act as a demand / buy zone (institutional buy orders).

Order Blocks SMT:

  • Automatically detects these zones

  • Draws them as rectangles on the chart

  • Uses the panel to show when current price is in a potential buy or sell zone

Parameters – Fast and Flexible Configuration

You can easily adapt the indicator to your own Smart Money / ICT style:

Parameter Default What it does for you
Timeframe 1–4 M15 / H1 / H4 / D1 Choose the 4 timeframes you want to monitor.
Lookback Period Last Month Set how far back to scan for Order Blocks.
Custom Start Date Ideal for targeted backtesting and study.
Bullish OB Color Blue Color of bullish (demand) Order Blocks.
Bearish OB Color Red Color of bearish (supply) Order Blocks.
Show 50% Level false Draw a midpoint line for refined entries.
Remove on First Touch false Delete an OB after its first touch.
Enable Alerts false Turn on pop-up alerts when price enters an OB.
Enable Push false Send the same alerts to your mobile phone.

Strategy Ideas with Smart Money Concepts (SMC / ICT)

Order Blocks SMT is a powerful Order Block indicator for MetaTrader 5, but you decide how to use it.

1. Confluence Zones

Look for overlapping Order Blocks across timeframes:

  • Example: M15, H1 and H4 Order Blocks in the same area.

  • These confluence zones often become high-probability reversal or continuation areas.

You can add your own confluences: trend, liquidity, Fibonacci, etc.

2. HTF Bias + LTF Entry

  1. Use H4 / D1 Order Blocks to define the main institutional bias.

  2. Wait for retracement into an Order Block on M15 / H1.

  3. Use your entry trigger (BOS, CHoCH, rejection, etc.) in line with the higher timeframe direction.

3. Combine with Other SMC / ICT Tools

Enhance your setups by combining Order Blocks SMT with:

  • Fair Value Gaps (FVG)

  • Liquidity sweeps / stop hunts

  • Break of Structure (BOS)

  • Change of Character (CHoCH)

Order Blocks SMT gives you the zones; you choose the trigger and risk management.

Best Practices to Maximize Results

  1. Respect higher timeframe OBs
    Daily Order Blocks tend to be stronger than H4, and H4 stronger than H1.

  2. Focus on fresh zones
    The first touch of an Order Block is usually the cleanest.

  3. Don’t click market just because you see a box
    Wait for your confirmation rules and follow your trading plan.

  4. Trade with the overall trend when possible
    Order Blocks aligned with the main trend are generally more reliable.

  5. Protect your capital
    Place stops beyond the Order Block and keep your risk per trade controlled.


Produtos recomendados
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Automated Trendlines
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (16)
Indicadores
As linhas de tendência são a ferramenta mais essencial de análise técnica na negociação forex. Infelizmente, a maioria dos traders não os desenha corretamente. O indicador Automated Trendlines é uma ferramenta profissional para traders sérios que o ajudam a visualizar o movimento de tendências dos mercados. Existem dois tipos de Trendlines Bullish Trendlines e Bearish Trendlines. Na tendência de alta, a linha de tendência Forex é desenhada através dos pontos de oscilação mais baixos do movime
Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed MA MT4
Ku Chuan Lien
4 (1)
Indicadores
Heiken Ashi Smoothed Strategy is a very simple but powerful system to get forex market trend direction. This indicator is actually 2 indicators in 1 pack, Heiken Ashi and Heiken Ashi Smoothed Moving Average both included. Because HA (Heiken Ashi) and HAS (Heiken Ashi Smoothed) are calculated in the same one system event with necessary buffers and loop only, so it is the FAST, OPTIMIZED and EFFICIENT HA having the combined indicator of MetaTrader 4. You can choose to display HA and HAS in the sam
Power Renko MT4
Pierce Vallieres
Indicadores
Power Renko is an indicator which plots Renko bricks underneath the chart using a histogram. You can select the brick size and the timeframe of the Renko bricks as well as whether or not to use the close price or the high/low price of the candles. Renko bricks are based on price alone, not time, therefor the Renko bricks will not be aligned with the chart's time. They are extremely useful for trend trading and many different strategies can be formed from them. Buffers are provided allowing you t
Ticks Range Renko Heiken Ashi Custom Chart
Andrey Ziablytsev
Indicadores
Renko, Heiken Ashi, Ticks Bar, Range Bar.    Easy switching, easy setup, all in one window.        Place the Custom Chart indicator and view Renko, Heiken Ashi, Tick bar, Range bar charts in real time at real chart.    Position the offline chart window so that the indicator control panel is visible.    Switch the chart mode by click of a button.    Connect to the output chart any indicator, expert advisor without any restrictions.    No, it doesn't work in the tester.    Yes, you can use an
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Trend Oscillator - é um indicador Crypto_Forex personalizado avançado, uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente! - É utilizado um novo método de cálculo avançado - 20 opções para o parâmetro "Preço para cálculo". - O oscilador mais suave alguma vez desenvolvido. - Cor verde para tendências ascendentes, cor vermelha para tendências descendentes. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo de 5, Valores de sobrecompra: acima de 95. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Indicadores
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Signal From Level
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
Binary Options Support Resistance Indicator This indicator is designed for binary options trading and effectively shows retracements from support and resistance levels. Signals appear on the current candle. A red arrow pointing downwards indicates a potential selling opportunity, while a blue arrow pointing upwards suggests buying opportunities. All that needs adjustment is the color of the signal arrows. It is recommended to use it on the M1-M5 timeframes as signals are frequent on these timef
ForexdivergencePS
Mikhail Bilan
Indicadores
Good day! To your attention the ForexdivergencePS indicator may not be the newest in the trading strategy The Forex indicator detects and displays descending and ascending divergences on the chart. When a new pattern is formed, a pop-up window is triggered. An arrow is formed on the chart that shows the type of phenomenon and helps to open an order in the optimal direction. Friends of traders rate the effectiveness of the tool as above average. You can change settings, including the sensitiv
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicadores
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku para MT4. - O indicador Ichimoku é um dos indicadores de tendência mais poderosos. HTF significa Higher Time Frame (Quadro de Tempo Superior). - Este indicador é excelente para os traders de tendências, bem como em combinação com entradas de ação de preço. - O indicador HTF Ichimoku permite-lhe anexar Ichimoku de um período de tempo mais longo ao seu gráfico atual. - Tendência de alta - linha vermelha acima da azul (e ambas as linhas estão acima da nuvem) /
SimSim Arrow Momentum
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicadores
O SimSim Arrow Momentum é um indicador "Momentum" padrão, mas numa versão de seta. Versão para MetaTrader 5 Os parâmetros do indicador são semelhantes aos padrões, mais um parâmetro adicional, o Delta. Delta = 0 - 100 Desvios a partir do valor 100. É possível alterar o nível do indicador 100, mais e menos. O indicador gera um sinal quando o preço cruza a linha de nível = 100 +- Delta. Active o "CONTROL DEAL" para operação e as negociações baseadas no sinal do indicador serão abertas automatic
ATeam Divergence
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Indicadores
The CCI Divergence is a reasonably useful indicator in itself, but it is even more effective when used with divergence pattern trading. The CCI Divergence indicator signal is one of the most potent signals among the indicators that exist in the market. Here is new version for Divergence Indicator using CCI method, with more improvements. Divergences indicate a potential investment point because the directional moment does not confirm the price. A bullish divergence occurs when the underlying va
Arrows Forecasters
Tatiana Savkevych
Indicadores
The Arrows Forecasters indicator is simple, visual and effective trend detection. The intelligent algorithm of the indicator determines the trend with a good probability. Uses just one parameter for settings. The indicator shows the points of potential market reversal. Ready-made trading system. The indicator does not redraw and does not lag. Works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes. You should remember that using a combination of forecasting tools, it is advisable to choose 2-3 indic
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Indicadores
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Market Overview MT4
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (1)
Indicadores
Optimize as suas decisões de negociação com o nosso indicador de força e sentimento do mercado e não negoceie mais contra a tendência! Meticulosamente concebido para comerciantes sérios que valorizam informações precisas e oportunas, o nosso indicador fornece uma visão panorâmica dos 28 pares principais de uma forma muito simples. Esta ferramenta é capaz de classificar os pares de moedas com base em termos de popularidade, força da tendência de alta ou de baixa e percentagem de compradores e v
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicadores
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicadores
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Indicadores
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Delta Fusion Pro
Francesco Secchi
5 (1)
Indicadores
Delta Fusion Pro – Análise Avançada de Order Flow para Trading Intradiário Delta Fusion Pro é um indicador profissional para MetaTrader 4 que revela o fluxo de ordens agressivas, mostrando a intensidade e a direção da pressão institucional em tempo real. Diferente dos indicadores volumétricos tradicionais, ele analisa a delta entre volumes Ask e Bid para antecipar reversões, confirmar tendências e identificar zonas de interesse profissional. Características Principais Sistema Inteligente de Au
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicadores
Cansado de traçar linhas de suporte e resistência? A Resistência de suporte é um indicador de período múltiplo que detecta e plota automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência no gráfico com um toque muito interessante: conforme os níveis de preços são testados ao longo do tempo e sua importância aumenta, as linhas se tornam mais espessas e mais escuras. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Melhore sua análise técnica da noite para o d
Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint
Vadym Velychkov
Indicadores
New, more accurate version of the Xmaster indicator. More than 200 traders from around the world have conducted more than 15,000 tests of different combinations of this indicator on their PCs in order to get the most effective and accurate formula. And here we present to you the "Xmaster formula indicator forex no repaint" indicator, which shows accurate signals and does not repaint. This indicator also sends signals to the trader by email and push. With the arrival of each new tick, it constan
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
Este indicador foi projetado para scalping agressivo e entradas rápidas em opções binárias , gerando sinais em toda vela , para que você saiba exatamente o que está acontecendo o tempo todo. Junte-se ao canal Happy Scalping: MQL5 Não repinta : o sinal da vela atual é gerado em TEMPO REAL , o que significa que pode mudar enquanto a vela ainda está em formação, dependendo se o preço sobe ou desce em relação ao fechamento da vela anterior. Mas uma vez que a vela fecha , a cor do sinal fica comple
RSI Divergence with FVG Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicadores
The   RSI Divergence + FVG Signal   indicator combines   Relative Strength Index (RSI) Divergence   with   Fair Value Gap (FVG)   detection to generate high-probability buy and sell signals based on both momentum shifts and institutional imbalance zones. Core Features: RSI Divergence Detection : Identifies both regular and hidden bullish/bearish divergences between price and RSI. Divergences indicate potential trend reversals or continuation. FVG Zone Recognition : Detects Fair Value Gaps (imbal
ZhiBiCCI MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
Indicadores
Os indicadores [ZhiBiCCI] são adequados para todo o ciclo de uso e também são adequados para todas as variedades do mercado. [ZhiBiCCI] Linha sólida verde é uma inversão da divergência de alta. A linha pontilhada verde é uma divergência de alta clássica. [ZhiBiCCI] A linha sólida para o vermelho é uma divergência de baixa reversa. A linha pontilhada vermelha é uma divergência clássica de baixa. [ZhiBiCCI] pode ser definido nos parâmetros (Alerta, Enviar e-mail, Enviar notificação), definido c
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicadores
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
RFI levels PRO
Roman Podpora
Indicadores
Indicador antecipado       Determina os níveis e zonas de reversão do mercado   , permitindo que você espere o preço retornar ao nível e entre no início de uma nova tendência, e não no seu fim. Ele mostra       níveis de reversão       onde o mercado confirma uma mudança de direção e inicia um movimento adicional. O indicador funciona sem redesenhar, é otimizado para qualquer instrumento e revela seu potencial máximo quando combinado com o       LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       indicador. Scanner
Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.69 (42)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Trending Volatility System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (3)
Indicadores
Volatility Trend System - um sistema de negociação que dá sinais para entradas. O sistema de volatilidade fornece sinais lineares e pontuais na direção da tendência, bem como sinais para sair dela, sem redesenho e atrasos. O indicador de tendência monitora a direção da tendência de médio prazo, mostra a direção e sua mudança. O indicador de sinal é baseado em mudanças na volatilidade e mostra entradas no mercado. O indicador está equipado com vários tipos de alertas. Pode ser aplicado a vários i
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
5 (1)
Indicadores
LINHAS DE TENDÊNCIA PRO       Ajuda a entender onde o mercado está realmente mudando de direção. O indicador mostra inversões de tendência reais e pontos onde os principais participantes retornam ao mercado. Você vê     Linhas BOS     Análise de tendências e níveis-chave em prazos maiores — sem configurações complexas ou ruídos desnecessários. Os sinais não são repintados e permanecem no gráfico após o fechamento da barra. O que o indicador mostra: Mudanças reais  tendência (linhas BOS) Uma vez
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicadores
ACTUALMENTE 20% DE DESCONTO ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Pares Exóticos de Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª linha para mostrar a verdadeira força da moeda de Ouro, Prata, Petróleo, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Esta é uma ferramenta de negociação única, de alta qualidade e acessível, porque inco
Angular Trend Lines
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
Os indicadores de tendência são uma das áreas de análise técnica para utilização em negociações em mercados financeiros. Indicador de Angular Trend Lines - determina de forma abrangente a direção da tendência e gera sinais de entrada. Além de suavizar a direção média das velas Também utiliza o ângulo de inclinação das linhas de tendência. O princípio de construção dos ângulos de Gann foi tomado como base para o ângulo de inclinação. O indicador de análise técnica combina a suavização de velas e
Smart Trend Trading System
Issam Kassas
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional   + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicador
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Blahtech Supply Demand
Blahtech Limited
4.58 (36)
Indicadores
Was: $299  Now: $99   Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings
Gartley Hunter Multi MT4
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (3)
Indicadores
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes: (m1, m5, m15, m30, H1, H4, D1, Wk, Mn). Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT5 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all classic timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From t
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Scalper Assistant
Pavel Verveyko
Indicadores
The indicator is a trading system for short-term trading. Scalper Assistant helps to determine the direction of the transaction, and also shows the entry and exit points. The indicator draws two lines (possible points for opening positions). At the moment of the breakdown of the upper line up (and when all trading conditions are met), an up arrow appears (a buy signal), as well as 2 goals. At the moment of the breakdown of the lower line down (and when all trading conditions are met), a down ar
Band trend indicator
lizhi fu
4 (18)
Indicadores
A top and bottom indicator that can intuitively identify the trend of the band. It is the best choice for manual trading, without redrawing or drifting. How to get this indicator for free: Learn more Price increase of $20 every 3 days, price increase process: 79--> 99 --> 119...... Up to a target price of $1000. For any novice and programming trading friend, you can write the signal into the EA to play freely. Array 3 and array 4, for example, 3>4 turns green, 3<4 turns red. If you don't underst
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicadores
Este indicador é uma super combinação dos nossos 2 produtos Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funciona para todos os períodos de tempo e mostra graficamente impulso de força ou fraqueza para as 8 principais moedas mais um Símbolo! Este Indicador é especializado para mostrar a aceleração da força da moeda para quaisquer símbolos como Ouro, Pares Exóticos, Commodities, Índices ou Futuros. É o primeiro do seu género, qualquer símbolo pode ser adicionado à 9ª
PZ Swing Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (3)
Indicadores
Swing Trading é o primeiro indicador projetado para detectar oscilações na direção da tendência e possíveis oscilações de reversão. Ele usa a abordagem de negociação de linha de base, amplamente descrita na literatura de negociação. O indicador estuda vários vetores de preço e tempo para rastrear a direção da tendência agregada e detecta situações nas quais o mercado está sobrevendido ou sobrecomprado em excesso e pronto para corrigir. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de prob
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicadores
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
PipFinite Trend PRO
Karlo Wilson Vendiola
4.88 (2248)
Indicadores
Breakthrough Solution For Trend Trading And Filtering With All Important Features Built Inside One Tool! Trend PRO's smart algorithm detects the trend, filters out market noise and gives entry signals with exit levels. The new features with enhanced rules for statistical calculation improved the overall performance of this indicator. Important Information Revealed Maximize the potential of Trend Pro, please visit www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/713938 The Powerful Expert Advisor Version Automatin
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Indicadores
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicadores
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
ACB Breakout Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.15 (34)
Indicadores
O indicador ACB Breakout Arrows fornece um sinal de entrada essencial no mercado ao detectar um padrão especial de rompimento. Ele monitora constantemente o gráfico em busca de um momento de estabilização direcional e oferece um sinal preciso pouco antes de um grande movimento.  Obtenha o scanner multissímbolo e multitemporal aqui - Scanner para ACB Breakout Arrows MT4 Principais recursos O indicador fornece níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit. Acompanha um painel de Scanner MTF que monitora sina
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Beast Super Signal
Dustin Vlok
4.73 (89)
Indicadores
Procurando por um poderoso indicador de negociação forex que possa ajudá-lo a identificar oportunidades de negociação lucrativas com facilidade? Não procure mais do que o Beast Super Signal. Este indicador baseado em tendências fácil de usar monitora continuamente as condições do mercado, procurando por novas tendências em desenvolvimento ou aproveitando as já existentes. O Beast Super Signal dá um sinal de compra ou venda quando todas as estratégias internas se alinham e estão em 100% de conflu
Mais do autor
Market Sentiment MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT5 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment c
GaussChannelPro MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT5 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a   reliable strategy   to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods?   Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading   is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for   sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and   Prop Firm Challe
JPY Trend EA ProTrading MT4
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading   is a professional   USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor   for   MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on   high-probability trend continuation setups   with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is   optimized for USDJPY on H1   and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear
Market Sentiment MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT4 Version Understanding market sentiment is a critical aspect of successful trading. Market sentiment refers to the overall feeling or attitude of traders and investors towards a particular financial instrument, such as a stock, currency pair, or cryptocurrency. It is a collective perception of market participants' emotions and beliefs about the asset's future price direction. Market sentiment can be bullish (positive), bearish (negative), or neutral (sideways). Knowing the market sentiment ca
GaussChannelPro MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
MT4 Version GaussChannelPro is a powerful and innovative trading indicator designed to enhance your trading strategy with the precision of Gaussian-based channels. Leveraging the principles of Gaussian (normal) distribution, this indicator creates a unique channel on your price chart, offering valuable insights into market trends and potential turning points. Utilizing advanced statistical analysis, GaussChannelPro calculates the optimal channel boundaries based on historical price data, present
Order Blocks SMT MT5
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Indicadores
Order Blocks SMT is not “just another indicator”. It’s the tool that lets you read institutional order flow and make decisions with the same logic used by banks and funds – directly in MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . What this MT5 Order Blocks Indicator Does for You With Order Blocks SMT (an advanced Smart Money / ICT Order Blocks indicator for MT5), you can: Stop guessing supply & demand and start trading clear, objective, repeatable levels . See on one chart the Order Blocks from up to 4 timeframes (M15,
Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
Professional Trend Capture System for XAUUSD Are you looking for a reliable strategy to trade Gold without dangerous gambling methods? Gold Trend Breakout EA ProTrading is engineered to capture high-probability volatility moves in XAUUSD, utilizing a sophisticated breakout logic combined with strict risk management. Unlike risky Grid or Martingale systems that blow accounts, this EA is designed for sustainability and growth , making it ideal for personal accounts and Prop Firm Challenges . W
JPY Trend EA ProTrading
Flora Rosa Seeholzer
Experts
USDJPY Trend EA ProTrading (Optimized for USDJPY) JPY Trend EA ProTrading is a professional USDJPY trend continuation Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 and MetaTrader 4 , designed to capture clean breakout-driven moves during established bullish conditions. This EA focuses on high-probability trend continuation setups with structured risk and a rules-based execution process. It is optimized for USDJPY on H1 and built for traders who want a disciplined, automated approach with clear settings and pr
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário