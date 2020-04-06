🚀 TRIPLE POWER EA: Unlock Your Gold Trading Potential!

Ready to elevate your trading game? Introducing the Triple Power EA, an Expert Advisor meticulously engineered for the volatile and rewarding Gold (XAUUSD) market!

This isn't just another trading robot; it's a powerful, intelligent system designed to identify high-probability entry points by leveraging the combined strength of three key technical indicators—EMA, Parabolic SAR, and MACD. The best part? It's optimized specifically for the M5 timeframe, meaning you can get it working right away. Just attach it to your Gold chart, and you're good to go! We have pre-optimized this EA specifically for Exness trading conditions. If you use Exness, no setup is required—just load it on the Gold M5 chart, and you are ready to trade immediately.

For other brokers: The strategy remains highly effective! You only need to run a quick optimization on the Risk Percentage parameter (Start:1 - step:0,1 - Stop:10) to match your broker's specific leverage and contract size.

Why Choose Triple Power EA? The Benefits You Get

Intelligent Risk Management: Say goodbye to reckless trading. The EA features an optional dynamic money management system that scales your lot size based on a calculated entry probability , ensuring you risk more only when the signal is strongest.

Safety First: We prioritize capital preservation. This EA employs a Daily Cut Loss feature to automatically stop trading and close positions if your drawdown hits a pre-set limit, safeguarding your account from severe losses.

Advanced Trailing Stop: Benefit from an ATR-based Trailing Stop that automatically moves your Stop Loss to lock in profits as your trade moves in your favor, protecting gains without requiring manual intervention.

Pure Trading Strategy: We believe in clean, robust trading. This EA does not use risky techniques like Martingale or Grid strategies, relying solely on its technical entry system for reliable performance.

Pre-optimized for Gold: The parameters are set and ready for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe . It's a true "set and forget" solution to capture quick, powerful moves in the gold market.

Time Control: Only trade when the market conditions are best! You can define specific trading hours to align with high-volume sessions and avoid unpredictable, low-liquidity periods.

⚙️ Ready-to-Use Parameters (Inputs)

The Triple Power EA is fully customizable, but it comes optimized right out of the box! Here are the core settings you can adjust:

RiskPercentage: Percentage of equity to risk per trade (set to 0 to use fixed lot size).

Lots: Fixed Lot Size to use if Risk Percentage is disabled.

StartHour/EndHour: Server time window for trading activity.

ATRPeriod: Period for ATR calculation used for volatility check.

ATRThreshold: Minimum ATR value required to allow trading (volatility filter).

MagicNumber: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.

EMAPeriod: Period for the main trend-filtering EMA.

EMA_Timeframe: Timeframe for the main trend-filtering EMA (e.g., D1 for Daily trend).

DailyCutLossPercent: Maximum daily loss percentage before stopping trading.

ATR_Trailing_Period: ATR period for Trailing Stop calculation.

ATR_Trailing_Multiplier: Multiplier for ATR to set Trailing Stop distance.

ATR_Profit_Multiplier: ATR multiplier that defines the profit level needed to activate the Trailing Stop.

DayRange: Number of previous Daily bars used for Take Profit calculation.

Triple_SAR_Step / Triple_SAR_Maximum: PSAR parameters for the Triple Power signal.

Triple_MACD_Fast / Triple_MACD_Slow / Triple_MACD_Signal: MACD parameters for the Triple Power signal.

Triple_EMA_Period: EMA period for the Triple Power signal.

Don't miss out on automating your Gold trading success.

Download and attach the Triple Power EA to your M5 Gold chart today!