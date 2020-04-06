Gold Action EAI

Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 and M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation.

Fully automated operation on M5 and M15

You do not need to configure anything. Simply attach Gold Action EAI to the XAUUSD chart on the M5 and/or M15 timeframes, and the system will automatically:

  • read market structure
  • search for momentum 
  • analyze range breakout
  • open trades only when a trend is beginning to form

All backtests for Gold Action EAI v1.2 are available here >>

The EA does not place frequent trades — it waits for truly meaningful moments when the market transitions from a flat structure into a trending phase.

Risk Management System

Gold Action EA introduces a risk management engine with two selectable operating modes:

  • Conservative — lower risk, smoother equity curve

  • Medium Risk — higher performance with controlled exposure

This allows traders to choose the risk profile that best fits their account size and personal risk tolerance.

Multiple Trades Control (Trend Scaling)

When Multiple Trades enabled, the EA can:

  • Add additional positions in the direction of a strong trend

  • Increase total exposure during high-confidence market moves

However, for safety reasons Multiple Trades is disabled by default

This reduces risk, limits margin usage, and makes the system more suitable for small and medium accounts.

S&P 500 Trend Filter (Disabled by Default)

Gold Action EAI includes an S&P 500 trend filter, used as a macro market regime filter for gold (XAUUSD). Gold is traditionally considered a defensive asset and often moves inversely to the equity market during periods of instability. This relationship is taken into account to reduce exposure to high-risk and uncertain market conditions.

This filter is enabled by default. While it helps reduce overall risk and improve stability, it may also limit trade opportunities and cause some profitable moves to be missed during strong inverse gold–equity market dynamics.

The trend nature of gold — the foundation of the strategy

Gold is one of the most trending instruments in the market. The Gold Action EAI algorithm is specifically adapted to:

  • detect early trend impulses
  • evaluate range structure
  • enter on breakout from accumulation zones
  • hold positions until a full trend move forms
This makes the system ideal for professional investors who work with trending market phases.

Risk–Reward 1:3 — the key advantage

All trades are structured to maintain a minimum 1:3 Risk–Reward ratio. Even with a low trading frequency, this provides excellent mathematical expectancy:
even a few successful trades can generate capital growth while risks remain controlled.

The system is safe and disciplined:

  • no overtrading
  • no over-optimization
  • no indicator dependency
  • no martingale or lot escalation

Momentum logic as the core of the system

Gold Action EAI trades market momentum — the cleanest and most reliable signal in conditions of high volatility. Momentum appears when liquidity enters the market, a major participant pushes the price, and the trend strengthens. On gold, this occurs regularly, making the momentum approach stable, repeatable, and statistically reliable.

Strict control of every trade

Gold Action EAI does NOT use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or any form of lot scaling. Each trade has fixed risk parameters: Stop Loss to protect capital, Take Profit to lock results, and Trailing Stop to follow the trend. Risk is strictly controlled and identical for every trade.

Gold Action EAI is:

  • pure Price Action logic
  • designed for gold (XAUUSD)
  • momentum entries on range breakout
  • minimal signals, maximum precision
  • Risk–Reward 1:3
  • strict risk control
  • no martingale, no grid, no averaging
  • instant plug-and-play operation without configuration
Perfect for traders seeking a professional, trend-following, disciplined system for gold trading.


Mais do autor
Strategy B
Ivan Pochta
5 (2)
Experts
Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Act
Stock Trader Pro MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (12)
Experts
Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
Stock Eagle EA MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (1)
Experts
Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
Aureon EA
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
ATR Plus
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
FREE
Stock Trader Hedge MT5
Ivan Pochta
5 (4)
Experts
====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
DiverX
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI (Relative Strength Index) , RVI (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index) , and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >> ) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines
FREE
DiverX MT4
Ivan Pochta
Indicadores
DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
FREE
Gold Trenches EAI
Ivan Pochta
Experts
Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the dire
