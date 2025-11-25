Strategy B

5

Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Action–based. 

Strategy B maintains an average Reward-to-Risk ratio above 3:1, which makes it suitable for professional, risk-controlled trading. Most profit comes from medium and strong directional moves — exactly where crypto performs best. Current presets are designed for (Download presets >>): 

M15: BTCUSD, ETHUSD  
H1: BTCUSD, ETHUSD  

S&P 500 Trend Filter 

Strategy B includes an advanced S&P 500 trend filter, designed to protect the system from manipulative moves and false impulses typical for the crypto market.  When the S&P 500 is bullish, only long positions are permitted; when bearish, only short positions are allowed.

This filter is enabled by default. While it reduces the total number of trades, it makes the strategy more conservative, stable, and risk-aware, significantly improving trade quality and protection during high-risk market conditions.

    Key Features & Advantages

    • Momentum Logic as the Core of the System
      Strategy B trades market momentum — the cleanest and most reliable signal in high-volatility environments. Momentum forms when liquidity enters the market, a large participant pushes price, and the trend accelerates. On crypto markets this happens regularly, which makes momentum-based trading highly stable, repeatable, and statistically robust.
    • Bidirectional Trading + Direction Control Modes
      The EA can operate Long + Short simultaneously, profiting from both bullish and bearish phases of the market. For traders who prefer directional positioning, modes can be switched instantly: Long-only (bull market), Short-only (bear trend) and Bidirectional mode (default)
    • Strict Trade Control
      Strategy B does not use Martingale, Grid, Averaging, or Lot-scaling. Each trade is executed with fixed, controlled risk parameters: Stop Loss to cap losses, Take Profit to secure target returns and Trailing Stop to lock in profit during movement
    • Flexibility and Customization
      All parameters are fully user-configurable — you may fine-tune system behavior, create your own presets, or adapt the strategy to different assets and timeframes. Default settings are optimized for BTC & ETH, but the architecture allows scaling to other crypto instruments and markets.

    Requirements and Execution Environment

    Minimum balance: from $500. Recommended use brokers with the low spread for crypto.

      Илья Коврин
      A good start. I've been using Strategy B for a week and already have a good profit. And, perhaps, luck—I started trading just before the pump. But either way, the risk-reward ratio is good. The Take Profit is significantly higher than the Stop Loss. Basically, this is the main factor that intrigued me and I decided to give it a try. P.S. This is my last hope for investing in crypto.

      So good so far... The first move in the market and caught the Ethereum momentum, SL moved to profit. This is my first EA and I'm happy. I bought it on the recommendation of a crypto community.

