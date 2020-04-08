DiverX

DiverX is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It detects both Regular and Hidden Divergences based on five popular technical indicators: RSI (Relative Strength Index), RVI (Relative Vigor Index), Stochastic Oscillator, CCI (Commodity Channel Index), and MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) and ATR Plus (author’s proprietary indicator, product page >>)The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing visual lines, arrows, and labels for easy analysis.

DiverX for MetaTrader 4 is available here >>>

Key Features

  • Multiple Indicators SupportDetects divergences using RSI, RVI, Stochastic, CCI, and MACD with individual settings for each.
  • Flexible ConfigurationEnable/disable indicators, set calculation periods and filter levels, customize the display of lines, arrows, and labels.
  • Divergence Types Supports both Regular (trend reversal signals) and Hidden Divergences (trend continuation signals).
  • VisualizationDisplays divergence lines, arrows with color differentiation (bullish/bearish, regular/hidden), and text labels to identify the signal source.
  • FilteringIncludes an optional unloading filter to improve the accuracy of regular divergence signals.
  • CustomizationFull color adjustment for lines, arrows, and text for improved perception.

    Why Divergences Are a Key Criterion of Technical Analysis?

    Divergences play one of the central roles in technical analysis, as they signal potential trend reversals or continuations, based on the mismatch between price movement and indicator behavior.
    This occurs when price makes new highs or lows, but the indicator fails to confirm them, pointing to a weakening momentum.

    • Regular Divergences (e.g., bullish divergence: price makes a new low, but the indicator does not) often predict a trend reversal, making them valuable entry points.
    • Hidden Divergences (e.g., bearish divergence: price fails to update a high, but the indicator does) indicate a trend continuation, helping traders hold positions longer.

      Divergences help avoid false signals typical for support/resistance levels alone and increase the probability of successful trades, especially when combined with other analysis tools.

      Advantages of DiverX
      • Comprehensive ApproachSimultaneous analysis of five indicators provides stronger signals through multi-source confirmation.
      • Flexibility & AccuracyAdjustable settings for each indicator and filtering options adapt to any strategy and timeframe.
      • Intuitive InterfaceVisual elements simplify interpretation even for beginner traders.
      • Performance OptimizationWorks only on new bars and is optimized to reduce platform load.
      • CustomizationFull freedom to configure colors and display styles.
      • UniversalitySuitable for Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, metals, and any timeframe.
        Usage Recommendations
        • Use DiverX as the foundation of your own trading system, or as an addition to an existing strategy to increase signal accuracy.
        • Apply regular divergences to find reversal points and hidden divergences to confirm trend continuation.
        • Adjust indicator parameters (e.g., RSI or MACD periods) depending on the chosen timeframe: shorter periods for M1–M15, longer periods for H4–D1.
          Compatibility
          • Platform: MetaTrader 5
          • Instruments: Any (Forex, stocks, cryptocurrencies, indices, metals)
          • Timeframes: All
          • Fully compatible with other indicators and templates

            Produtos recomendados
            Pivot Points Signals
            Oeyvind Borgsoe
            Indicadores
            Pivot Points Indicator – a fast, reliable, and fully customizable pivot detection for MetaTrader 5. This indicator uses MetaTrader’s native iHighest and iLowest functions to identify pivot highs and lows by scanning for the highest and lowest prices within a user-defined window of bars. A pivot is confirmed only when the current bar is the absolute maximum or minimum within the selected range, ensuring accurate and timely signals based on robust built-in logic. Key Features No Repainting : Onc
            FREE
            Advanced SuperTrend Indicator MT5
            Albertas Guscius
            Indicadores
            SuperTrend Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Ride Trends Like a Pro — Never Miss a Move Again Description: The SuperTrend Indicator is your ultimate companion for mastering trend-following strategies. Designed to cut through market noise, this powerful tool combines the precision of Average True Range (ATR) with adaptive trailing stops to pinpoint trend reversals, confirm breakouts, and keep you on the right side of the market. Whether you’re trading forex, stocks, crypto, or commodities, the SuperTr
            FREE
            Original MACD
            Kirill Paskhin
            5 (6)
            Indicadores
            Moving Average Convergence/Divergence — схождение/расхождение скользящих средних — технический индикатор, разработанный Джеральдом Аппелем (Gerald Appel), используемый в техническом анализе для проверки силы и направления тренда, а также определения разворотных точек. Встроенный в MetaTrader 5 индикатор MACD не соответствует задумке автора (Gerald Appel): -линия MACD графически изображена в виде гистограммы, однако гистограммой отражается разница между линией MACD и сигнальной линией;  -сигнальн
            FREE
            EZ Advanced Dynamic RSI
            Danijel Plesa
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Advanced Dynamic RSI — Birthday Special (temporarily FREE) Why is it free right now? It’s our birthday — we’re giving back to the community. During this limited-time Birthday Special the indicator is fully functional (no feature locks) so you can experience dynamically adaptive RSI levels in your own workflow. After the promotion, the regular price will resume. Note: You can find our other professional Tools & High-End EAs (strategy EAs for trend and mean-reversion, plus analysis utilities) d
            FREE
            MACD indicators
            Xiao Dong Feng
            Indicadores
            MACD indicators https://mql5.com This MACD indicator looks slightly different from the MACD indicator found in many other charting software. When the value of the signal line parameter is greater than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a buy prompt, and when the signal line parameter is less than the value of the MACD parameter, the indicator will give a sell prompt.
            FREE
            HiperCube Renko Candles
            Adrian Lara Carrasco
            Indicadores
            Bem-vindo ao HiperCube Renko Velas Código de desconto de 25% na Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM Este indicador fornece informações reais do mercado e transforma-o em Renko Candle Style. Definição Os gráficos Renko são um tipo de gráfico financeiro que mede e traça as variações de preços, utilizando tijolos (ou barras) para representar os movimentos de preços. Ao contrário dos gráficos de velas tradicionais, os gráficos Renko não exibem informações baseadas no tempo, concentrando-se apenas nas flu
            FREE
            MACD candles bars or lines
            Alexey Viktorov
            5 (1)
            Indicadores
            This is an ordinary MACD indicator displayed in the main window according to the selected chart style, i.e. Bars, Candlesticks or Line. When you switch the chart type, the indicator display also changes. Unfortunately I could not improve the chart type switching speed. After switching, there are delays before the arrival of a new tick. The indicator parameters Fast EMA period Slow EMA period Signal SMA period Applied price
            FREE
            Free Automatic Fibonacci MT5
            Tonny Obare
            4.86 (49)
            Indicadores
            Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
            FREE
            Trendline mt5 indicator
            David Muriithi
            3 (1)
            Indicadores
            Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
            FREE
            RelicusRoad MACD v2 MT5
            Relicus LLC
            4.75 (20)
            Indicadores
            A estratégia de negociação Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) é uma ferramenta popular de análise técnica usada para identificar mudanças no impulso e direção da tendência. O MACD é calculado subtraindo a média móvel exponencial (EMA) de 26 períodos da EMA de 12 períodos. Uma EMA de 9 períodos, chamada "linha de sinal", é então plotada em cima do MACD para atuar como um gatilho para sinais de compra e venda. O MACD é considerado em território de alta quando a linha MACD está acima da l
            FREE
            MACD Enhanced
            Nikita Berdnikov
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Introducing the MACD  Enhanced – an advanced MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator that provides traders with extended capabilities for trend and momentum analysis in financial markets. The indicator uses the difference between the fast and slow exponential moving averages to determine momentum, direction, and strength of the trend, creating clear visual signals for potential entry and exit points. Attention! To achieve the best results, it is recommended to adapt the indicator
            FREE
            Curver Arrows
            Francis Dube
            3.75 (4)
            Indicadores
            Este indicador é uma porta em linha reta de um conhecido indicador MetaTrader 4 que está disponível gratuitamente na Internet. Ele não redesenha. Ele implementa um tipo de estratégia de fuga. As setas indicam a direção do mercado. Use o indicador em gráficos M15 e superior.
            FREE
            Mitimom
            Danil Poletavkin
            Indicadores
            The indicator is based on Robert Miner's methodology described in his book "High probability trading strategies" and displays signals along with momentum of 2 timeframes. A Stochastic oscillator is used as a momentum indicator. The settings speak for themselves period_1 is the current timeframe, 'current' period_2 is indicated - the senior timeframe is 4 or 5 times larger than the current one. For example, if the current one is 5 minutes, then the older one will be 20 minutes The rest of the s
            FREE
            Follow The Line MT5
            Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
            4.59 (34)
            Indicadores
            This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
            FREE
            TSO Stochastic RSI MT5
            Dionisis Nikolopoulos
            4.5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Stochastic RSI makes a stochastic calculation on the RSI indicator. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is a well known momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements, developed by J. Welles Wilder. Features Find overbought and oversold situations. Sound alert when overbought/oversold level is reached. Get email and/or push notification alerts when a signal is detected. The indicator is non-repainting. Returns buffer values for %K and %D to be used as part of an EA. (se
            FREE
            Macd STO Forex by Gerega
            Illia Hereha
            5 (1)
            Experts
            O   Expert Advisor (EA) Dual MACD & Stochastic   é um sistema de negociação automatizado que utiliza   dois indicadores MACD (Média Móvel de Convergência/Divergência)   junto com o   Oscilador Estocástico   para identificar oportunidades de negociação com alta precisão. Combinando a confirmação de tendência do MACD e a análise de momentum do Estocástico, este EA oferece pontos de entrada e saída bem definidos. Principais recursos: •   Estratégia de MACD duplo   – Utiliza dois MACDs com configu
            FREE
            Donchian Breakout And Rsi
            Mattia Impicciatore
            Indicadores
            Descrição geral Este indicador é uma versão aprimorada do Canal Donchian clássico, enriquecida com funções práticas para o trading real. Além das três linhas padrão (máxima, mínima e linha do meio), o sistema detecta breakouts e os mostra visualmente com setas no gráfico, exibindo apenas a linha oposta à direção da tendência atual para uma leitura mais limpa. O indicador inclui: Sinais visuais : setas coloridas nos breakouts Notificações automáticas : alerta pop-up, push e e-mail Filtro RSI : pa
            FREE
            AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO MT5
            Allan Graham Pike
            Experts
            AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO (MT5) Overview AP Fibonacci Retracement PRO is a trend-continuation pullback EA. It waits for a confirmed swing, calculates the Fibonacci retracement zone, and looks for entries in the direction of the original move. No grid, no martingale. Strategy logic Detects the last valid swing high/low using Fractals on the selected signal timeframe. Calculates the retracement zone between 38.2% and 61.8% (configurable). On a closed bar, if price is inside the zone (with opti
            FREE
            MultiClock
            Achadi Hari Soebagio
            Indicadores
            Indicator Name: DualClockWithSignalTime.mq5 Description: The DualClockWithSignalTime is a custom MetaTrader 5 (MT5) indicator designed to display three pieces of real-time information directly on the chart: Broker Server Time Local Computer Time Last Signal Time (BUY/SELL) This indicator is helpful for traders who need to monitor both the broker's time and their own local time, ensuring better synchronization of trading actions. Additionally, it automatically detects and displays the latest BUY
            FREE
            RSI Divergence F
            Andrey Dik
            5 (3)
            Indicadores
            A professional tool for trading - the divergence indicator between the RSI and the price, which allows you to receive a signal about a trend reversal in a timely manner or catch price pullback movements (depending on the settings). The indicator settings allow you to adjust the strength of the divergence due to the angle of the RSI peaks and the percentage change in price, which makes it possible to fine-tune the signal strength. The indicator code is optimized and is tested very quickly as par
            FREE
            Magic SMA MT5
            Imre Heli
            Indicadores
            The Magic SMA indicator is of great help in determining trend direction. It can be an excellent addition to your existing strategy or the basis of a new one. We humans can make better decisions when we see better visually. So we designed it to show a different color for rising and falling trends. Everyone can customize this in the way that suits them best. By setting the Trend Period, we can optimize it for longer or shorter trends for our strategy. It is great for all time frames. IF YOU NEED
            FREE
            Haven FVG Indicator
            Maksim Tarutin
            5 (7)
            Indicadores
            O indicador   Haven FVG   é uma ferramenta para analisar mercados que permite identificar áreas de ineficiência (Fair Value Gaps, FVG) no gráfico, fornecendo aos traders níveis-chave para a análise de preços e a tomada de decisões comerciais. Outros produtos ->  AQUI Principais características: Configurações individuais de cores: Cor para FVG de alta   (Bullish FVG Color). Cor para FVG de baixa   (Bearish FVG Color). Visualização flexível de FVG: Quantidade máxima de velas para buscar FVG. Exte
            FREE
            Automatic Trendlines
            Pasi Hakamaki
            4.69 (48)
            Indicadores
            O indicador desenha linhas de tendência no gráfico. Este indicador possui seis entradas. O usuário pode especificar rótulos alternativos para ambas as linhas. Se várias instâncias do indicador forem usadas, os rótulos devem ser diferentes. O usuário pode definir a largura e a cor das linhas e a profundidade que especifica quais picos significativos devem ser usados. Por exemplo, Depth = 10 define as linhas de tendência usando os picos e vales atuais que têm pelo menos 10 barras à direita e à esq
            FREE
            Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend and Fibonacci
            Rodion Kachkin
            Indicadores
            Multi-timeframe trend indicator based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator with Fibonacci levels The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. Fibonacci levels are added to the price chart, which have flexible settings. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then   it`s
            FREE
            Live Sup Res MT5
            Claudia Ramona Angerer
            4.89 (9)
            Indicadores
            Identification of support and resistance areas A useful indicator for traders completely free Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames It has three different trends: short term, medium term, long term Settings: Clr1,2: You can change the color of the lines Type Trend: You can determine the trend Message me for questions, criticism and suggestions
            FREE
            Auto Fibonacci
            Ali Gokay Duman
            5 (3)
            Indicadores
            This indicator calculates fibonacci levels via moving averages trend and draw these lines. You can change fast and slow Moving Averages settings for customization. Inputs: Fast MA Time Period :  64 Fast MA Shift: 0 Fast MA Method: Smoothed Fast MA Apply To: Median Price Slow MA Time Period: 32 Slow MA Shift: 0 Slow MA Method: Smoothed Slow MA Apply To: Median Price ZigZag: False ZigZag Color: Red ZigZag Type: DashDot ZigZag Width: VeryThin Fibo Settings TrendFibonacci: True FiboTrendColor: Black
            FREE
            Supports And Resistances Lines
            Francisco Gomes Da Silva
            4.72 (43)
            Indicadores
            Níveis de Suportes e resistências Conheça e teste nosso indicador com a função Multi Time frame onde você pode usar todos os timeframes dentro do gráfico atual como identificar suportes e resistências automaticamente Este indicador de suporte e resistências cria linhas de suporte e linhas de resistência usando o indicador "Fractals" com base Como criar linhas de suporte O Indicador cria linhas de suporte automaticamente toda vez que o “Fractals” cria um fundo automaticamente ou faz um novo fundo
            FREE
            LT Donchian Channel
            Thiago Duarte
            4.83 (6)
            Indicadores
            Donchian Channel (ou canal de Donchian) é um indicador criado por  Richard Donchian. Ele é  formado tomando a máxima mais alta e a mais baixa mais baixa do último período especificado em velas. A área entre alta e baixa é o canal para o período escolhido. Sua configuração é simples. É possível ter a média entre a linha superior e inferior além de alertas quando o preço atinge um dos lados. Se tiver alguma dúvida ou encontrar alguma falha, me contate. Faça bom uso!
            FREE
            ATR Plus
            Ivan Pochta
            Indicadores
            ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
            FREE
            Qunity ADX Multi Timeframe Trend
            Rodion Kachkin
            Indicadores
            Multi-timeframe trend indicator, based on the ADX / ADXWilder indicator The indicator shows trend areas using ADX or ADXWilder indicator data from multiple timeframes. The impulse mode of the indicator allows you to catch the beginning of a trend, and several "Screens" with different timeframes allow you to filter out market noise. How the indicator works: if PDI is greater than NDI, then it`s bullish movement; if PDI is less than NDI, then it`s bearish movement; to determine any trend, it is
            FREE
            Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
            Smart Trend Trading System MT5
            Issam Kassas
            4.66 (56)
            Indicadores
            Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
            Power Candles MT5
            Daniel Stein
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
            Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
            Ich Khiem Nguyen
            3.29 (7)
            Indicadores
            Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
            Divergence Bomber
            Ihor Otkydach
            4.96 (76)
            Indicadores
            Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
            Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
            Sirikorn Rungsang
            4.91 (32)
            Indicadores
            ***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
            Game Changer Indicator mt5
            Vasiliy Strukov
            4.67 (6)
            Indicadores
            O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
            Atomic Analyst MT5
            Issam Kassas
            4.31 (26)
            Indicadores
            Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
            ARIPoint
            Temirlan Kdyrkhan
            1 (1)
            Indicadores
            ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
            FX Power MT5 NG
            Daniel Stein
            5 (28)
            Indicadores
            FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
            Quantum TrendPulse
            Bogdan Ion Puscasu
            5 (20)
            Indicadores
            Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
            Azimuth Pro
            Ottaviano De Cicco
            Indicadores
            PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
            Trend Screener Pro MT5
            STE S.S.COMPANY
            4.84 (99)
            Indicadores
            Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
            Smart Stop Indicator MT5
            Daniel Stein
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
            Grabber System MT5
            Ihor Otkydach
            4.8 (20)
            Indicadores
            Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
            Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
            Issam Kassas
            4 (14)
            Indicadores
            Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
            Trend indicator AI mt5
            Ramil Minniakhmetov
            5 (13)
            Indicadores
            O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
            RelicusRoad Pro MT5
            Relicus LLC
            5 (24)
            Indicadores
            Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
            M1 Scalper Pro MT5
            Elif Kaya
            5 (9)
            Indicadores
            - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
            IX Power MT5
            Daniel Stein
            4.92 (12)
            Indicadores
            IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
            Berma Bands
            Muhammad Elbermawi
            5 (7)
            Indicadores
            O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
            Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
            STE S.S.COMPANY
            4.82 (22)
            Indicadores
            O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
            Gold Entry Sniper
            Tahir Mehmood
            5 (1)
            Indicadores
            Gold Entry Sniper – Painel ATR Multi-Tempo Profissional para Scalping e Swing Trading em Ouro Gold Entry Sniper é um indicador avançado para MetaTrader 5 projetado para fornecer sinais de compra/venda precisos para XAUUSD e outros ativos, com base na lógica de Trailing Stop ATR e análise multi-tempo . Ideal tanto para scalpers quanto para swing traders. Principais Recursos e Vantagens Análise Multi-Tempo – Veja a tendência de M1, M5 e M15 em um único painel. Trailing Stop Baseado em ATR – Níveis
            Macroeconomic Analyzer
            DARIO GALLIONE
            Indicadores
            Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
            Matreshka
            Dimitr Trifonov
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
            Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
            Prime Horizon
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
            Advanced Supply Demand MT5
            Bernhard Schweigert
            4.5 (14)
            Indicadores
            Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
            Meravith AUTO
            Ivan Stefanov
            Indicadores
            Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
            TPSproTREND PrO MT5
            Roman Podpora
            4.74 (19)
            Indicadores
            O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
            Ace Trend
            Mikhail Sergeev
            5 (2)
            Indicadores
            Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
            Trend Forecaster
            Alexey Minkov
            5 (7)
            Indicadores
            The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
            Mais do autor
            Strategy B
            Ivan Pochta
            5 (2)
            Experts
            Strategy B is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin and Ethereum. The EA is based on a classical Price Action - Momentum trading. Only clean market structure, impulse detection, and strict risk-management. The EA does not rely on indicator stacking, eliminating the risk of overfitting. It uses only two technical tools: ADX to detect range vs trend and confirm impulse strength and Bollinger Bands for a dynamic Trailing Stop. The entry signal itself is purely Price Act
            Gold Action EAI
            Ivan Pochta
            Experts
            Gold Action EAI is a fully automated trading system designed specifically for trading gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 and M15 timeframes. The Expert Advisor is based on classic Price Action Momentum logic, without indicator overload and without attempting to predict the market using “black box” models. Decisions are made exclusively from price behavior: momentum, range breakout, and confirmation of trend initiation. Fully automated operation on M5 and M15 You do not need to configure anything. Simply at
            Stock Trader Pro MT5
            Ivan Pochta
            5 (12)
            Experts
            Stock Trader Pro is an automated trading advisor developed for the US stock market. Based on an author‑developed trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open only long positions. It attempts to identify market dips by trading in waves and monitors several timeframes to help pinpoint optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Stock Trader Pro Live signal (Admiral Markets, Risk x2) :  https://www.
            Stock Eagle EA MT5
            Ivan Pochta
            5 (1)
            Experts
            Stock Eagle EA – an automated trading advisor designed for the U.S. stock market. Based on a proprietary trading strategy and the observation that the stock market, as a spot market, tends to grow over time, the system is configured to open long positions only . It aims to identify market drawdowns by trading waves and monitors multiple timeframes to detect optimal entry points during temporary price declines. Launch Promo   for the   Stock Eagle EA v2.0   release! Only   10 copies   available a
            Aureon EA
            Ivan Pochta
            Experts
            Aureon EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for professional and high-precision trading. The core of the strategy is based on divergence analysis, one of the most accurate and reliable tools in technical analysis.The EA identifies divergences using the following indicators: RSI, Stochastic, CCI, MACD, RVI. Based on a combination of detected signals, the system decides whether to open a position. Additional filters include RSI, Bollinger Bands, and ATR for improved accuracy and market
            ATR Plus
            Ivan Pochta
            Indicadores
            ATR Plus is an enhanced version of the classic ATR that shows not just volatility itself, but the directional energy of the market . The indicator converts ATR into a normalized oscillator (0–100), allowing you to clearly see: who dominates the market — buyers or sellers when a trend begins when a trend loses strength when the market shifts into a range where volatility reaches exhaustion zones ATR Plus is perfect for momentum, trend-following, breakout and volatility-based systems. How ATR Plus
            FREE
            Stock Trader Hedge MT5
            Ivan Pochta
            5 (4)
            Experts
            ====  Live Results  ==== Stock Trader Hedge - CFD Mode:   here >>  (Admiral Markets Live) > Stock Trader Hedge v.1.6 Presets:   Download >> > Stock Trader   Hedge   v.1.2 Backtests :   Download >> Stock Trader Hedge  is a fully automated trading advisor designed to work at   US Stock Market . The system is based on the author’s trading strategy. Unlike Forex systems,   Stock Trader Hedge  opens only LONG positions by  the global direction of trend on price on price falls (dips), analyzing data
            DiverX MT4
            Ivan Pochta
            Indicadores
            DiverX   is a powerful and versatile divergence indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform. It detects both   Regular   and   Hidden Divergences   based on five popular technical indicators:  RSI   (Relative Strength Index) , RVI   (Relative Vigor Index) , Stochastic Oscillator, CCI   (Commodity Channel Index) ,   and   MACD   (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) .  The indicator plots results directly on the main chart, providing   visual lines, arrows, and labels   for easy analysis.
            FREE
            Gold Trenches EAI
            Ivan Pochta
            Experts
            Gold Trenches EAI (Expert Advisor Intelligence) is an automated scalping trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H1 timeframe . The algorithm is built on Smart Money Concepts and focuses on liquidity mechanics, range accumulation, and breakouts of key institutional zones. At the core of the system lies pure market logic: a large player accumulates positions inside a range → price breaks out of the zone → liquidity is captured → Gold Trenches EAI enters the market in the dire
            Filtro:
            Sem comentários
            Responder ao comentário