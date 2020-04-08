Quantum Signal Pro

Unveiling Quantum Signal Pro: Your Edge in the Market!

Are you tired of second-guessing your trading decisions? Do you wish you had a clearer, more precise way to spot market trends and potential reversals? Look no further! Quantum Signal Pro is here to transform your trading experience, offering a sophisticated yet easy-to-understand system that cuts through the market noise to deliver actionable insights.

Imagine having a reliable partner that guides you to high-probability trade setups, confirming entries and exits with unwavering precision. That's the power of Quantum Signal Pro. This isn't just another indicator; it's a dynamic analytical tool engineered to identify significant shifts in market momentum, providing you with clear visual signals directly on your chart.

Quantum Signal Pro works by intelligently analyzing price action and volatility to detect underlying trend strength and potential turning points. It then filters these insights through a robust Exponential Moving Average (EMA) system, ensuring that you only receive signals that align with the prevailing long-term trend. This intelligent filtering drastically reduces false signals, helping you trade with greater confidence and accuracy.

Here's how Quantum Signal Pro empowers your trading:

  • Crystal-Clear Buy/Sell Signals: Experience definitive arrows on your chart, indicating optimal entry and exit points, so you never miss a profitable move.

  • Enhanced Trend Confirmation: Our integrated EMA filter ensures that every signal is validated against the dominant market trend, protecting you from counter-trend traps.

  • Reduced Market Noise: By intelligently filtering out erratic price movements, Quantum Signal Pro helps you focus on the most reliable trading opportunities.

  • Adaptable to Your Style: Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, our adjustable parameters allow you to fine-tune the indicator to suit your specific strategy and market conditions.

  • Real-time Market Insights: Stay informed with a dynamic information panel directly on your chart, providing a quick overview of the current signal, trend status, and EMA filter information.

  • Comprehensive Alert System: Never miss a signal again! Get instant notifications via pop-up alerts, mobile app pushes, and even email, keeping you connected to the market even when you're away from your screen.

Tailor Quantum Signal Pro to Your Trading Strategy with These Powerful Parameters:

  • avgPeriod (Default: 30): Control the sensitivity of the core trend detection. A lower value makes the indicator more responsive, ideal for faster timeframes, while a higher value smooths out signals for longer-term analysis.

  • sensitivity (Default: 1): Fine-tune how aggressively the indicator identifies trend changes. Adjust this to match your risk tolerance and preferred signal frequency.

  • UseEMAFilter (Default: true): Enable or disable the powerful EMA 200 filter. Keep this active for highly confirmed, trend-aligned signals, or disable it if you prefer to see all raw signals.

  • EMAPeriod (Default: 200): Set the period for the Exponential Moving Average used for trend filtering. The default of 200 is excellent for long-term trend identification.

  • EMAAppliedPrice (Default: PRICE_CLOSE): Choose which price point the EMA calculates from (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, Weighted).

  • EnableNotify (Default: true): Turn on or off all notification types.

  • SendAlert (Default: true): Enable or disable pop-up alerts on your trading platform.

  • SendApp (Default: true): Enable or disable push notifications to your MetaTrader mobile app.

  • SendEmail (Default: false): Enable or disable email notifications for new signals. (Requires MetaTrader email settings to be configured.)

  • AlertDelaySeconds (Default: 60): Set a minimum delay in seconds between alerts to prevent excessive notifications.

  • ArrowOffset (Default: 10): Adjust the vertical distance of the buy/sell arrows from the high/low of the candle for better visibility.

  • Shift (Default: 0): Shift the indicator's output forwards or backwards by a specified number of bars.

Empower Your Decision-Making:

While Quantum Signal Pro provides a formidable advantage on its own, you can unlock its maximum potential by combining it with other specialized tools. Enhance your analysis and make even more confident trading decisions with these powerful companion indicators:

Don't let valuable opportunities slip away. Elevate your trading with Quantum Signal Pro today! Click the download button and start experiencing the future of intelligent market analysis.


