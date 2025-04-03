IQ Gold Gann Levels

5

Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD

IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calculations that proved to be extremely accurate.

Indicator Manual: Read Here

  • Download the Metatrader 5 Version
  • HURRY! Price is increasing soon!
Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product.

Disclaimer:

  • Due to regulatory restrictions, our service is unavailable in certain countries such as India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.
  • Our products are available only on mql5.com. 
  • We never contact anyone or sell our products privately. 
  • We do not provide any personal trading advice. 
  • We do not sell any of the Intraquotes products on Telegram or any other platform or website.

A Short Note from the Developer to all the traders-

Over 15+ years of my journey with WD Gann theory, filled with research and countless hours studying hundreds of resources, I discovered a formula within W.D. Gann's works that became the foundation of this indicator. In recognition of the MQL5 silver award and decades of coding experience, I have created a highly optimized indicator for all traders. Hope you enjoy it.

Quick Overview
Unlike many Gann indicators, this one stands apart by plotting Gann support and resistance levels in advance and never repainting. What you see is what you get; reliable, real-time market insights that you can trust. The accuracy of these levels allows you to create a well-structured day trading plan, knowing exactly where key market movements are likely to occur.

Note: The indicator is Prop firm-ready and perfect for XAUUSD day trading. It is compatible with the Hydra Trend Rider and can be used together on the same chart for an optimal intraday trading setup.

1. How IQ GOLD GANN Levels Indicator can be extremely useful for you?

  • Suitable for both Scalping & Intraday Trading: Plots accurate Gann support and resistance levels using the Gann square root of nine calculations in real time as the market moves.
  • Spot Opportunities Instantly: Provides precise live signals for real-time decision-making and sweet-point entries and exits for profitable trades.
  • Cleaner Chart with Minimalist Design: Accurate support and resistance lines are automatically plotted directly on your chart. No complex settings are required to get started.
  • Simplified Profit Targets: Gann major and minor support/resistance levels make setting take-profit points easier. Levels update as the market moves, creating room to trail stop-loss or shift take-profit when trends continue.

2. Who Is This Indicator For?
Designed for intermediate intraday GOLD traders and prop firm traders with basic knowledge of price action and technical analysis. It helps identify sweet-point entries with low stop loss and high take profit for a better risk/reward ratio.

3. Recommended Timeframes

  • 1-minute and 5-minute charts.

4. How to Get Started?

  1. After purchasing, open MetaTrader, log in to your account, and open Toolbox --> Market --> Purchased.
  2. Install the indicator.
  3. Open Navigator --> Market --> Drag & drop the indicator onto the chart.
  4. Follow the Gann levels for confident trading.

5. How does IQ GOLD GANN Levels Work?

  • Major and Minor Gann Levels: Plots two types of forecasted Gann levels—major and minor—where the market reacts accurately. Major levels help in intraday trading, while minor levels assist in scalping.
  • Display Past Levels: Shows past Gann levels of the current day, allowing traders to review how the market reacted to these precise levels.
  • Continuous Updates: Gann levels are continuously updated based on complex Gann calculations for precise plotting.
  • Confident Trading: Helps anticipate potential day highs and lows with no additional calculations required.

6. Compatible Trading Styles with this Indicator

  • Trend following
  • Breakout
  • Continuation
  • Trend reversal

7. Indicator Input Options
All parameters can be adjusted directly in the Inputs tab of the indicator properties:

  • Indicator Settings
Show Minor Levels (show_minor): true/false

Show Day Open Level (show_dayopen): true/false

  • Alert Settings

Enable Alerts: true/false
Enable Mobile Push Notification: true/false

  • Dashboard Setup

Dashboard Corner Choose screen position (default: top-left).
Dashboard_X: Horizontal offset (0–500).
Dashboard_Y: Vertical offset (0–500).

  • Indicator Color Setup

Support Level Color
Resistance Level Color
Day Open Level Color

  • Scaling Option: Three scaling modes—Low, Base, and High—to adapt Gann levels to different market conditions.
Base is ideal for normal markets.
Low for quieter sessions.
High for fast-moving, volatile periods.
  • Tooltips: Hover over dashboard elements to view scale details for easier understanding.
  • Minimize Dashboard Button: Hide or show the dashboard to maximize chart space when needed.

Note: Indicator does not have buffer output for EA integration.

8. Mobile Alert Setup
To receive mobile alerts, enable push notifications in MetaTrader 4 by pressing Ctrl+O (or accessing Options) and navigating to the Notifications tab. Enter your MetaQuotes ID from the MetaTrader app on your mobile device to link it with your platform, then test the setup to ensure alerts are working.

9. FAQ
Q: Does it repaint?
A: Never!

Q: Is there a trial option?
A: Yes, you can download the demo and backtest the indicator.

10. Troubleshooting
The user guide provided after purchase covers all topics in detail. Contact us directly on MQL5 for any technical issues.

Learn More
Discover how our powerful indicators help analyze charts, set targets, and execute profitable trades with daily market updates. Join our new channel.

Support
For assistance or technical issues, send us a direct message on MQL5.

Mastering a strategy with this indicator means no second-guessing, just clear intraday levels that set you up for long-term success. Stay disciplined, trade smart, and let the market come to you.

Risk Disclosure:
Trading financial markets carries inherent risks and may not be suitable for every investor. This indicator is a tool to assist in trading decisions but does not guarantee profits or prevent losses. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future outcomes. Any trading decisions made using this indicator are at the user’s discretion and responsibility.

Related topics: WD Gann, trend, trade levels, support, resistance, intraday trading, scalping, gold, XAUUSD, gold trading indicator, MT4 gold indicator, Gann trade levels.

Comentários 4
robert_chen
70
robert_chen 2025.06.16 08:56 
 

Hi Somsri Sarkar, I started to use the Gold Gann Levels and I MADE SOME GOOD PROFITS today. The GANN levels for Gold is insanely accurate. I'm happy with the right decision that I have made. I'm a moderate forex trader with ups and downs along in trading but I am an experience and skillful in using the indicators more than 10 years. I have tried many indicators along and I can says your indicators are truly unique. I understood the market sizing of Gold depends on its volatility because the forex traders in my country are all innovative with all kind of Fibonacci under animal name like Panda, Musang, Godzilla & etc. I ever used the similar indicators that manually change the scaling everyday till I gave up. Your GANN level with Scale 1, 2 & 3 is very neat & easy to adapt into the real market volatility before starting a trading. You surely surprise why I purchase 1 bundle of 3 indicators at a time because they worked together and I surely need them to trade Gold or currency pairs. Actually I have downloaded your demo indicators and tried then quite long before I purchase them. The Hydra Trend Rider is an indicator that the buyer must use it together. The GANN levels will give you info. when the price will be rejected or have the road block for entry and TP as well but you will never know the trend direction, up or down or sideway unless you have the Hydra Trend Rider. I saw some misleading review in the internet mentioned the Hydra Trend Rider is just normal supertrend indicator but I can tell you now that they are all wrong. In forex, you must be the 1% with your own judgement and no following the 99% loser. Try the demo indicator in MT5 because the speed can be controlled at more finer speed, unlike MT4, it is either to slow or too fast. The normal supertrend indicator only give trend based on a single TF and without a MTF dashboard. I love this MTF dashboard because it is very compact, neat and easy to read the trend and as friendly as you can even teach a novice forex trader can instantly spot the right trend. It is accurate and give signal on trend confirmation. To see how far it can go, you need to check the MTF dashboard .. You can hold and swing with more pips if all timeframes agreed in one direction for either bullish or bearish and you can scalp in low TF for retrace but enough pips with TF M5 I'm thankful to Somsri Sarkar & his team for such dedication and efforts in making such superb indicators I'm a scalper and like clean chart ! GANN levels and Hydra Trend Rider are perfect & essential companion enables you in making fast decision to reap GOOD PROFIT just like an experienced trader. The Volatility Master and IQ FX Correlation Matrix are another gems that can complement your trading and go extra miles with more profits.

Luca Madeddu
159
Luca Madeddu 2025.06.08 15:36 
 

Congratulations on the work done, it seems like an exceptional indicator, can you send me the manual?

sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.05.23 05:47 
 

i used many levels strategies' , but with Gann levels I see respect even when the trend breaks it(the candle must be super strong) you can see where its going , this indicator tough me that the trend is not a random thing even if it looks like in the chart.

Produtos recomendados
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
O indicador Crypto_Forex "Auto FIBO Pro" é uma ótima ferramenta auxiliar na negociação! - O indicador calcula e coloca automaticamente no gráfico os níveis de Fibonacci e as linhas de tendência locais (cor vermelha). - Os níveis de Fibonacci indicam áreas-chave onde o preço pode reverter. - Os níveis mais importantes são 23,6%, 38,2%, 50% e 61,8%. - Pode utilizá-lo para scalping de reversão ou para negociação de grelha de zona. - Existem muitas oportunidades para melhorar o seu sistema atual u
Daily Candle Predictor
Oleg Rodin
5 (11)
Indicadores
Daily Candle Predictor é um indicador que prevê o preço de fechamento de uma vela. O indicador destina-se principalmente ao uso em gráficos D1. Este indicador é adequado tanto para negociação forex tradicional quanto para negociação de opções binárias. O indicador pode ser usado como um sistema de negociação autônomo ou pode atuar como um complemento ao seu sistema de negociação existente. Este indicador analisa a vela atual, calculando certos fatores de força dentro do próprio corpo da vela, be
Rainbow Price Visualizer
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicadores
Rainbow Price Visualizer v1.21 See where the market really breathes. Turns your MT4 chart into an ultra-precise heatmap that highlights price zones favored by big players. Why it matters 300 price levels at 0.2‑pip resolution — microscopic detail. 8 visual themes (Rainbow, Fire, Ocean…) for instant readibility. Smart opacity: low noise fades, real zones pop. Lightweight rendering with automatic cleanup. Fully customizable: saturation, opacity, resolution, history depth. Bands project into the f
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicadores
Versão MT5  |  FAQ O   Indicador Owl Smart Levels   é um sistema de negociação completo dentro de um indicador que inclui ferramentas populares de análise de mercado, como   fractais avançados de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag que constrói a   estrutura de onda correta   do mercado e   níveis de Fibonacci que marcam os níveis exatos de entrada no mercado e lugares para obter lucros. Descrição detalhada da estratégia Instruções para trabalhar com o indicador Consultor de negociação Owl Helper Ch
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Indicadores
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Harmonic 3Drives
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays 3 Drives harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is com
MTF Stochastic
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator displays the data of the Stochastic oscillator from a higher timeframe on the chart. The main and signal lines are displayed in a separate window. The stepped response is not smoothed. The indicator is useful for practicing "manual" forex trading strategies, which use the data from several screens with different timeframes of a single symbol. The indicator uses the settings that are identical to the standard ones, and a drop-down list for selecting the timeframe. Indicator Paramet
Volume Compair
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Indicadores
Indicador Profissional de Delta Cumulativo e Mediana de Volume Acompanhe a pressão real de compra/venda com esta poderosa ferramenta de análise de volume. O Volume Compare Indicator combina o Delta Cumulativo e as Medianas de Volume para ajudar você a identificar a atividade institucional, desequilíbrios e potenciais reversões. Principais Recursos: Histograma de Delta Cumulativo – Visualiza o volume líquido de compra vs. venda em tempo real. Medianas de Volume de Compra/Venda – Linhas hor
Harmonic Shark
Sergey Deev
Indicadores
The indicator detects and displays Shark harmonic pattern (see the screenshot). The pattern is plotted by the extreme values of the ZigZag indicator (included in the resources, no need to install). After detecting the pattern, the indicator notifies of that by a pop-up window, a mobile notification and an email. The indicator highlights the process of the pattern formation and not just the complete pattern. In the former case, it is displayed in the contour triangles. After the pattern is comple
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator
Shiffolika Kapila
5 (1)
Indicadores
Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator (MT4) Automated Chart Patterns & Breakout Signals for MT4: Trade with Precision! The "Trendlines Chart Patterns Indicator" is an advanced trading tool for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) , meticulously designed to identify high-probability buy and sell signals based on dynamically forming, robust trend lines and popular chart patterns . This powerful forex indicator automates the complex process of identifying patterns like triangles, flags, ranges, ascending/descending tr
Trend Ray
Andriy Sydoruk
Indicadores
The indicator shows the potential trend direction by cyclical-wave dependence. Thus, all the rays of the intersection will be optimal rays, in the direction of which the price is expected to move, taking into account the indicator period. Rays can be used as a direction for potential market movement. But we must not forget that the approach must be comprehensive, the indicator signals require additional information to enter the market.
Market Bias Indicator
Prabagaran E
Indicadores
Title : Market Bias Indicator - Oscillator-Based Trading Tool Introduction : Discover the potential of the "Market Bias Indicator," a revolutionary oscillator-based trading tool designed for precise market analysis. If you're in search of a robust alternative to traditional bias indicators, your quest ends here. Market Bias Indicator offers unparalleled accuracy in identifying market sentiment and is your gateway to confident trading decisions. Recommended Trading Pairs : Market Bias Indicator i
Support and Resistance Levels on AZZD and EF
Sergey Efimenko
5 (4)
Indicadores
Este é um indicador MTF dos níveis de suporte e resistência com base nos   extremos do indicador Advanced ZigZag Dynamic   e / ou   Extended Fractals   com etiquetas de preço (pode ser desativado). TFs mais altos podem ser selecionados para o modo MTF. Por padrão, os níveis são gerados com base nos pontos do indicador ZigZag. Os pontos indicadores fractais também podem ser usados em conjunto com o ZigZag ou em vez dele. Para simplificar o uso e economizar tempo de CPU, o cálculo é realizado uma
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicadores
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Super Reversal Pattern
Parfait Mujinga Ndalika
Indicadores
Super Reversal Pattern Indicator Unlock the power of advanced pattern recognition with our Super Reversal Pattern Indicator. Designed for traders seeking precision and reliability, this indicator identifies one of the most effective reversal patterns in technical analysis, offering a significant edge in your trading strategy. Key Features: Non-Repainting Accuracy: Enjoy the confidence of non-repainting technology. Once a Super Reversal Pattern is detected, it remains static, providing consiste
PZ Support Resistance
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (3)
Indicadores
Cansado de traçar linhas de suporte e resistência? A Resistência de suporte é um indicador de período múltiplo que detecta e plota automaticamente linhas de suporte e resistência no gráfico com um toque muito interessante: conforme os níveis de preços são testados ao longo do tempo e sua importância aumenta, as linhas se tornam mais espessas e mais escuras. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Melhore sua análise técnica da noite para o d
Ichimoku Higher Time Frame mh
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Indicador Crypto_Forex HTF Ichimoku para MT4. - O indicador Ichimoku é um dos indicadores de tendência mais poderosos. HTF significa Higher Time Frame (Quadro de Tempo Superior). - Este indicador é excelente para os traders de tendências, bem como em combinação com entradas de ação de preço. - O indicador HTF Ichimoku permite-lhe anexar Ichimoku de um período de tempo mais longo ao seu gráfico atual. - Tendência de alta - linha vermelha acima da azul (e ambas as linhas estão acima da nuvem) /
Happy Scalping Indicator
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
Este indicador foi projetado para scalping agressivo e entradas rápidas em opções binárias , gerando sinais em toda vela , para que você saiba exatamente o que está acontecendo o tempo todo. Junte-se ao canal Happy Scalping: MQL5 Não repinta : o sinal da vela atual é gerado em TEMPO REAL , o que significa que pode mudar enquanto a vela ainda está em formação, dependendo se o preço sobe ou desce em relação ao fechamento da vela anterior. Mas uma vez que a vela fecha , a cor do sinal fica comple
Blahtech Market Profile
Blahtech Limited
4.53 (15)
Indicadores
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Blahtech Limited presents their Market Profile indicator for the MetaTrader community. Ins
Acceleration Fractals
Vladimir Tkach
Indicadores
The indicator analyzes the change in the minimum and maximum prices of the previous bars fixing the entrance of the big players. If the change (delta) increases, a signal is displayed on the graph in the form of an arrow. At the same time, virtual trade on history is carried out. In case of a repeat of the signal, the positions are increased (refilling). Thus the lot of positions can differ. The results of virtual trading in the form of losses / losses, profitability, drawdown and transaction li
PZ Harmonacci Patterns
PZ TRADING SLU
3.17 (6)
Indicadores
Este é sem dúvida o indicador de reconhecimento automático de formação de preço harmônico mais completo que você pode encontrar para a MetaTrader Platform. Ele detecta 19 padrões diferentes, leva as projeções de Fibonacci tão a sério quanto você, exibe a Zona de Reversão Potencial (PRZ) e encontra níveis adequados de stop loss e take-profit. [ Guia de instalação | Guia de atualização | Solução de problemas | FAQ | Todos os produtos ] Detecta 19 formações harmônicas de preços diferentes Traça
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicadores
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Trend Scanner
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
4.33 (6)
Indicadores
By purchasing this indicator, you have the right to receive a free copy of one of   my other indicator's or advisor’s!  (All future updates are included. No limits) . To get it , please contact me by  mql5 message ! The Trend Scanner trend line indicator displays the trend direction and its changes. The indicator works on all currency pairs and  timeframes. The indicator simultaneously displays multiple readings on the price chart: the support and resistance lines of the currency pair, the exist
Noize Absorption Index MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
5 (1)
Indicadores
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation. S
Trend PA
Mikhail Nazarenko
5 (3)
Indicadores
The Trend PA indicator uses   Price Action   and its own filtering algorithm to determine the trend. This approach helps to accurately determine entry points and the current trend on any timeframe. The indicator uses its own algorithm for analyzing price changes and Price Action. Which gives you the advantage of recognizing, without delay, a new nascent trend with fewer false positives. Trend filtering conditions can be selected in the settings individually for your trading style. The indicator
Supply Demand new Strategy
Mohamed yehia Osman
Indicadores
This is a new strategy for SUPPLY DEMAND areas It is based on a calculation using the tick volume to detect the big price action in market for both bear /bull actions this smart volume action candles are used to determine the supply and demand areas prices in between main supply and demand lines indicate sideway market  up arrows will be shown when prices moves above the main supply and the secondary supply lines Down arrows will be shown when prices moves below the main demand and the secondary
Minotaur Waves Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicadores
Minotaur Waves é um indicador avançado de análise de mercado projetado para detectar possíveis pontos de reversão e confirmar mudanças de direção com alta precisão. O sistema combina o poder do Minotaur Oscillator com uma estrutura dinâmica de bandas adaptativas, fornecendo sinais visuais limpos e confiáveis para decisões de entrada bem fundamentadas. É compatível com todos os pares de moedas, com desempenho ideal em EURUSD, GBPUSD e USDJPY nos períodos M1, M5, M15 e M30 . Mantenha-se atualizad
Line Magnit
Aleksey Trenin
Indicadores
The LineMagnit Indicator for MT4 is a highly precise tool that builds support and resistance levels which magnetically attract prices. This feature allows traders to easily determine the most probable entry and exit points in the market, as well as identify the market's directional forces, as levels are based on capital inflows into the instrument. Equipped with an intuitively understandable graphical interface, the LineMagnit Indicator enables users to quickly locate and analyze support and res
Trend Oscillator mw
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicadores
Trend Oscillator - é um indicador Crypto_Forex personalizado avançado, uma ferramenta de negociação eficiente! - É utilizado um novo método de cálculo avançado - 20 opções para o parâmetro "Preço para cálculo". - O oscilador mais suave alguma vez desenvolvido. - Cor verde para tendências ascendentes, cor vermelha para tendências descendentes. - Valores de sobrevenda: abaixo de 5, Valores de sobrecompra: acima de 95. - Existem muitas oportunidades para atualizar até mesmo as estratégias padrão
Gold Phoenix
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicadores
The perfect tool for Scalng in the Forex markets You can trade both from signal to signal and using take profit  The algorithm does not use Zigzag!  No redrawing!  This is a channel instrument that uses a moving average as a filter. Moving Average  There are 2 parameters for the settings Ma Period = 5 period Moving Average  Channel 1.0 distance of channel lines from the chart Price Signal Filter - calculation of signal opening and filter There is a complete set of Alert There is a multi-timefram
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (101)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! A melhor solução para qualquer novato ou comerciante especializado! Este software de painel de instrumentos está a funcionar em 28 pares de moedas. É baseado em 2 dos nossos principais indicadores (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Dá uma grande visão geral de todo o mercado Forex. Mostra valores avançados de força da moeda, velocidade de movimento da moeda e sinais para 28 pares de divisas em todos os (9) períodos de tempo. Imagine como a sua n
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicadores
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - A ferramenta de negociação Forex de última geração. ATUALMENTE 49% DE DESCONTO. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator é a evolução dos nossos indicadores populares de longa data, combinando o poder de três em um: Indicador Advanced Currency Strength28 (695 avaliações) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE com ALERTA (520 avaliações) + Sinais CS28 Combo (Bônus). Detalhes sobre o indicador https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 O que o Next-Generation Strength Indicator oferece?  Tudo
Supply and Demand Dashboard PRO
Bernhard Schweigert
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Actualmente 20% OFF ! Este painel é uma peça de software muito poderosa que trabalha em múltiplos símbolos e até 9 prazos. Baseia-se no nosso principal indicador (Melhores críticas: Advanced Supply Demand ).   O tablier dá uma óptima visão geral. Mostra:   Valores filtrados da Oferta e da Procura, incluindo a classificação da força da zona, Distâncias de/para as zonas e dentro das zonas, Destaca as zonas aninhadas, Dá 4 tipos de alertas para os símbolos escolhidos em todos os (9) períodos de
Meravith
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador analisa o volume de cada ponto e calcula os níveis de exaustão do mercado para esse volume. Ele consiste em três linhas: Linha de exaustão do volume altista Linha de exaustão do volume baixista Linha que indica a tendência do mercado. Esta linha muda de cor para refletir se o mercado é altista ou baixista. Você pode analisar o mercado a partir de qualquer ponto inicial que escolher. Uma vez que uma linha de exaustão de volume seja atingida, identifique um novo ponto de início para o
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Buy Sell Arrow Swing MT4
Sahib Ul Ahsan
Indicadores
Looking for a powerful yet lightweight swing detector that accurately identifies market structure turning points? Want clear, reliable buy and sell signals that work across any timeframe and any instrument? Buy Sell Arrow MT Swing is built exactly for that — precision swing detection made simple and effective. This indicator identifies Higher Highs (HH) , Higher Lows (HL) , Lower Highs (LH) , and Lower Lows (LL) with remarkable clarity. It is designed to help traders easily visualize market str
Shogun Trade
Yuki Miyake
Indicadores
Special Launch Offer: Available at a limited-time price to celebrate the new release. [Concept: Command the Market Structure] To win a war, one must see the entire battlefield, not just the skirmishes. SHOGUN Trade elevates your perspective from a reactive foot soldier to a strategic "Commander." By synchronizing analysis across 7 timeframes and identifying the maturity of trends, it allows you to govern your trades with the authority and patience of a "Shogun," entering the market only when
Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator
TRADERWE FOREX SL
Indicadores
The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even w
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Indicadores
O indicador " Dynamic Scalper System " foi desenvolvido para o método de scalping, operando dentro de ondas de tendência. Testado nos principais pares de moedas e ouro, é possível a compatibilidade com outros instrumentos de negociação. Fornece sinais para a abertura de posições de curto prazo ao longo da tendência, com suporte adicional para o movimento dos preços. O princípio do indicador: As setas grandes determinam a direção da tendência. Um algoritmo para gerar sinais de scalping sob a fo
WeSpread
Anchor Trading S.R.L.S.
Indicadores
The We-Spread mt4 indicator is a spread trading tools and it is suitable for those who want to study the markets with a different approach to the contents that are normally available in online trading bookstores. I think the Spread Trading strategy is one of the best I've ever used in the last few years. This is a unique indicator for spread trading because allow you to study till 3 spreads in one time. What is Spread Trading on forex The Spread Trading is the study of the strength of 2 currency
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicadores
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
RelicusRoad Pro
Relicus LLC
4.63 (106)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos back-tests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acabou perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Forma
NAM Order Blocks
NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicadores
Indicador de detecção de blocos de pedidos de multi-timeframe MT4. Características - Totalmente personalizável no painel de controle do gráfico, fornece interação completa. - Oculte e mostre o painel de controle onde quiser. - Detectar OBs em vários períodos de tempo. - Selecione a quantidade de OBs para exibir. - Interface de usuário de OBs diferente. - Filtros diferentes em OBs. - Alerta de proximidade OB. - Linhas ADR de alta e baixa. - Serviço de notificação (alertas de tela | not
ZhiBiJuJi MT4
Qiuyang Zheng
4 (2)
Indicadores
O sistema de análise de indicadores ZhiBiJuJi usa um poderoso loop interno para chamar seus próprios indicadores externos e, em seguida, chama a análise antes e depois do ciclo. O cálculo de dados deste sistema de análise de indicadores é muito complicado (chamando antes e depois do ciclo), então a histerese do sinal é reduzida, e a precisão da predição de avanço é alcançada. Este indicador pode ser usado em todos os ciclos no MT4, e é mais adequado para 15 minutos, 30 minutos, 1 hora, 4 horas.
OrderFlow Absorption
Chi Sum Poon
Indicadores
OrderFlow Absorption – Indicador Profissional de Delta e Sinais de Absorção para MT4 Desbloqueie o poder da verdadeira análise de fluxo de ordens com o OrderFlow Absorption – o indicador definitivo de histograma de delta e sinais de absorção para MetaTrader 4. Desenvolvido para traders que desejam enxergar o que realmente acontece por trás de cada movimento de preço, esta ferramenta revela pressões ocultas de compra/venda e eventos de absorção que movimentam o mercado. Recursos Visualização do H
Smart Price Action Concepts
Issam Kassas
4.75 (12)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno e
Rtc ML Ai Predictor MT4
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Indicadores
Product Description Rtc ML Ai Predictor — Futuristic Intelligence for Real-Time Market Decisions Bring robotic precision to your trading.   Rtc ML Ai Predictor   fuses   Machine Learning   with   SMA-shift dynamics   to forecast short-term momentum and trend inflection points with clarity. The model evaluates multi-factor market structure, assigns a   confidence score   to each signal, and lets you act only when conditions align with your rules. Why traders choose Rtc ML Ai Predictor AI-guided e
BB Reversal Arrows
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicadores
O sistema de comércio técnico de setas de reversão do BB foi desenvolvido para prever pontos reversos para tomar decisões de varejo. A situação atual do mercado é analisada pelo indicador e estruturada para vários critérios: a expectativa de momentos de reversão, possíveis pontos de virada, sinais de compra e venda. O indicador não contém informações em excesso, possui uma interface visual compreensível, permitindo que os comerciantes tomem decisões razoáveis. Todas as setas parecem fechar a ve
ECM Channel MT4
Paulo Rocha
Indicadores
ECM Elite Channel é um indicador baseado na volatilidade, desenvolvido com um algoritmo de tempo especifico, que consiste em encontrar possíveis correções no mercado. Este indicador mostra duas linhas exteriores, uma interior (linha de retração) e um sinal de seta, onde a teoria do canal consiste em ajudar a identificar condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda no mercado. O preço do mercado cairá geralmente entre os limites do canal. Se os preços tocarem ou se moverem para fora do canal é uma op
GoldRush Trend Arrow Signal
Kirk Lee Holloway
5 (2)
Indicadores
Sinal de tendência GoldRush Arrow O indicador Sinal de tendência GoldRush Arrow fornece uma análise precisa e em tempo real das tendências, adaptada para scalpers de alta velocidade e curto prazo em XAU/USD. Criada especificamente para o intervalo de tempo de 1 minuto, esta ferramenta exibe setas direcionais para pontos de entrada claros, permitindo que os scalpers naveguem em condições de mercado voláteis com confiança. O indicador consiste em setas de alerta PRIMÁRIAS e SECUNDÁRIAS. Os sin
Delta Volume Indicator
Azeez Abdul Jimoh
Indicadores
Introducing the Delta Volume Profile Indicator - Unleash the Power of Institutional Precision!  Technical Indicator: Are you ready to trade like the pros? The Delta Volume Profile Indicator is no ordinary tool. It’s a high-precision, cutting-edge indicator that puts the power of institutional-grade trading in your hands. This unique indicator analyses delta volume distribution in real-time, revealing the market's hidden buy/sell imbalances that the biggest financial institutions rely on to antic
Elliott Wave Trend MT4
Young Ho Seo
4 (7)
Indicadores
Elliott Wave Trend was designed for the scientific wave counting. This tool focuses to get rid of the vagueness of the classic Elliott Wave Counting using the guideline from the template and pattern approach. In doing so, firstly Elliott Wave Trend offers the template for your wave counting. Secondly, it offers Wave Structural Score to assist to identify accurate wave formation. It offers both impulse wave Structural Score and corrective wave Structure Score. Structural Score is the rating to sh
Super Arrow Indicators MT4
Yan Zhen Du
Indicadores
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default: "current time frame" Function: Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options: Can be set
ATC AlgoZone Indicator
Ameur Boudenne
5 (2)
Indicadores
Algo Trading Indicaor  With this indicator , you’ll have zones and trends that hight probability the price will reverse from it. so will gives you all the help that you need  Why should you join us !?  1-This indicator is logical since it’s working in previous days movement , to predict the future movements. 2-Algo trading indicator will help you to draw trends which is special and are too strong than the basics trend , trends will change with the frame time that you work on . 3-We can use
MR Reversal Patterns 4
Sergey Khramchenkov
5 (2)
Indicadores
In the "Masters of Risk" trading system, one of the main concepts is related to places where markets change direction. In fact, this is a change in priority and a violation of the trend structure at the extremes of the market, where supposedly there are or would be stop-losses of "smart" participants who are outside the boundaries of the accumulation of volume. For this reason, we call them "Reversal Patterns" - places with a lot of weight for the start of a new and strong trend. Some of the imp
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicadores
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicadores
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Supreme Commander
Ramon Sobrevals Arce
4.13 (8)
Indicadores
The indicator of the indicators. The Most Powerful Technique to Determine Forex Trend Strength in 2023. We have perfected Supreme Commander that it calculates an average of the selected indicators (up to 16) and the selected timeframe (all) with the result of a single trend that indicates the potential of buying and selling.  It includes the following indicators: Accelerator/Decelerator oscillator Average Directional Movement Index Awesome oscillator; Bulls and Bears  Commodity Channel Index; De
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
Gold Channel XAUUSD
Paulo Rocha
5 (4)
Indicadores
Gold Channel   é um indicador baseado na volatilidade, desenvolvido com um algoritmo de tempo especifico para o par XAUUSD que consiste em encontrar possíveis correções no mercado. Este indicador mostra duas linhas exteriores, uma interior (linha de retração) e um sinal de seta, onde a teoria do canal consiste em ajudar a identificar condições de sobrecompra e sobrevenda no mercado. O preço do mercado cairá geralmente entre os limites do canal. Se os preços tocarem ou se moverem para fora do can
Mais do autor
Volatility Master MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Setup & Guide: 
Volatility Master
INTRAQUOTES
5 (6)
Indicadores
Volatility Master for MetaTrader is a real-time dashboard tool that scans up to 56 symbols using up to 2 flexible dashboards on different charts to identify high-volatility, trending markets instantly. With clear bullish/bearish signals, customizable alerts, and a user-friendly interface, it helps you avoid range-bound conditions and focus on high-probability trades. Clarity leads to confidence. Trade confidently and protect your capital effectively with this powerful dashboard. Download Metatra
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicadores
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
IQ FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 4  version here. Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
IQ Star Lines MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on Vedic astrology calculations, published for the first time on Metatrader. This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers and int
IQ Gold Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
IQ Star Lines
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
First time on MetaTrader, introducing IQ Star Lines - an original Vedic Astrology based indicator. IQ Star Lines, an unique astrological indicator purely based on   Vedic astrology   calculations, published for the   first time on Metatrader.  This unique tool plots dynamic planetary grid lines based on real-time stars, constellations, and celestial movements, which allows you to plot the power of the cosmos directly onto your trading charts. This indicator is specifically designed for scalpers
IQ FX Gann Levels MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the   Metatrader 4 Version
FX Correlation Matrix
INTRAQUOTES
5 (1)
Indicadores
FX Correlation Matrix is a powerful multi-timeframe dashboard that helps traders analyze real-time currency correlations of up to 28 symbols at a glance. With customizable settings, sleek design, and manual symbol selection option, it enhances trade accuracy, reduces risk, and identifies profitable correlation-based opportunities. Get the Metatrader 5 version here.  Get it FAST! Price is increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. Disclaimer: Due to reg
IQ FX Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (2)
Indicadores
IQ FX Gann Levels a precision trading indicator based on W.D. Gann’s square root methods. It plots real-time, non-repainting support and resistance levels to help traders confidently spot intraday and scalping opportunities with high accuracy. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst, whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient mathematics which proved to be extremely accurate. Download the Metatrader 5 Version R
IQ Chart Cleaner
INTRAQUOTES
Utilitários
IQ Chart Cleaner – Get a Fresh Chart in Seconds. A cluttered chart can make trading stressful and confusing. Between dozens of old indicators, leftover lines, arrows, shapes, and notes, it’s easy to lose focus on what really matters—your trades. That’s where IQ Chart Cleaner comes in. With a single click, IQ Chart Cleaner gives you a fresh, distraction-free chart so you can analyze the markets with clarity and confidence. Get the MT5 Version here . Key Benefits Total Cleaning Power – Instantly
IQ Trade Status
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Metatrader 5 Version :  View Here Early Bird Holiday Of
IQ Chart Cleaner MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Utilitários
Get a clean chart in an instant.  This script is extremely helpful in removing not only all the graphical objects from the chart but also all the  indicators from the chart.  Get the MT4 Version here . Features: Confirmation Dialog : Asks for confirmation before cleaning the chart. Complete Cleaning: Removes all graphical objects (lines, arrows, shapes, etc.) Removes all indicators from all chart windows (main and subwindows) Logging: Prints information about the cleaning process in the Expert
IQ Trade Status MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
IQ Trade Status – A Professional Trade Panel to track all your LIVE TRADES in a signle dashboard. IQ Trade Status is not just a trade panel; it is a professional dashboard designed for MetaTrader. It replaces the default Terminal window with a clean, structured, and actionable overview of your account and open trades. The dashboard is designed to help you instantly answer three critical questions: How much have I made today? How much will I lose if all my trades go wrong? Is my account over-lev
Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
The Hydra Multi Trend Dashboard is a powerful market scanning tool designed for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. It monitors up to 25 currency pairs or assets simultaneously across all 9 standard timeframes (M1 to Monthly). Using a proprietary Special Trend Formula , the dashboard filters out market noise and provides clear, visual Bullish or Bearish signals, allowing traders to identify trend alignments at a glance without switching charts. Metatrader 4 Version :  View Here Early Bird Holiday Of
Filtro:
robert_chen
70
robert_chen 2025.06.16 08:56 
 

Hi Somsri Sarkar, I started to use the Gold Gann Levels and I MADE SOME GOOD PROFITS today. The GANN levels for Gold is insanely accurate. I'm happy with the right decision that I have made. I'm a moderate forex trader with ups and downs along in trading but I am an experience and skillful in using the indicators more than 10 years. I have tried many indicators along and I can says your indicators are truly unique. I understood the market sizing of Gold depends on its volatility because the forex traders in my country are all innovative with all kind of Fibonacci under animal name like Panda, Musang, Godzilla & etc. I ever used the similar indicators that manually change the scaling everyday till I gave up. Your GANN level with Scale 1, 2 & 3 is very neat & easy to adapt into the real market volatility before starting a trading. You surely surprise why I purchase 1 bundle of 3 indicators at a time because they worked together and I surely need them to trade Gold or currency pairs. Actually I have downloaded your demo indicators and tried then quite long before I purchase them. The Hydra Trend Rider is an indicator that the buyer must use it together. The GANN levels will give you info. when the price will be rejected or have the road block for entry and TP as well but you will never know the trend direction, up or down or sideway unless you have the Hydra Trend Rider. I saw some misleading review in the internet mentioned the Hydra Trend Rider is just normal supertrend indicator but I can tell you now that they are all wrong. In forex, you must be the 1% with your own judgement and no following the 99% loser. Try the demo indicator in MT5 because the speed can be controlled at more finer speed, unlike MT4, it is either to slow or too fast. The normal supertrend indicator only give trend based on a single TF and without a MTF dashboard. I love this MTF dashboard because it is very compact, neat and easy to read the trend and as friendly as you can even teach a novice forex trader can instantly spot the right trend. It is accurate and give signal on trend confirmation. To see how far it can go, you need to check the MTF dashboard .. You can hold and swing with more pips if all timeframes agreed in one direction for either bullish or bearish and you can scalp in low TF for retrace but enough pips with TF M5 I'm thankful to Somsri Sarkar & his team for such dedication and efforts in making such superb indicators I'm a scalper and like clean chart ! GANN levels and Hydra Trend Rider are perfect & essential companion enables you in making fast decision to reap GOOD PROFIT just like an experienced trader. The Volatility Master and IQ FX Correlation Matrix are another gems that can complement your trading and go extra miles with more profits.

INTRAQUOTES
10824
Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.06.16 10:36
Hello Robert, Thank you so much for your incredibly detailed and thoughtful review! We’re truly honored and excited to hear about your positive experience with IQ Gold Gann Levels, Hydra Trend Rider, and the rest of our tools. It means a lot to us that someone with your trading background and over a decade of experience took the time to understand the deeper value of what we’ve built and shared it so generously. Your honest feedback, real trading insights, and kind words about our work are deeply appreciated. We’re especially grateful that you’ve highlighted how these tools support both novice and experienced traders in making confident, data-backed decisions. Thank you once again for your trust and support, and for being such a valuable part of our trading community. Wishing you continued success and even more profits ahead!
Luca Madeddu
159
Luca Madeddu 2025.06.08 15:36 
 

Congratulations on the work done, it seems like an exceptional indicator, can you send me the manual?

INTRAQUOTES
10824
Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.06.08 18:46
Thank you for your wonderful feedback and acknowledging our hard work. We hope this indicator will help you achieve all the success you are looking for. Kindly check your inbox.
sweethomeboy2
554
sweethomeboy2 2025.05.23 05:47 
 

i used many levels strategies' , but with Gann levels I see respect even when the trend breaks it(the candle must be super strong) you can see where its going , this indicator tough me that the trend is not a random thing even if it looks like in the chart.

INTRAQUOTES
10824
Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.05.23 06:09
Thank you for your wonderful review! We are thrilled to know that you are getting to know the real potential of this indicator! You are a fast-learner we can tell, because getting an indicator is easy, but studying and learning how it works and building a strategy around it takes a master mind! Congratulations on your success. We wish nothing but more success in your life.
Danny Tsang
288
Danny Tsang 2025.04.28 22:06 
 

This is my third products purchased from the author. With my past experience, the indicator always give nice level and direction. An indicator must have in your trading toolkits. Very good work with the author.

INTRAQUOTES
10824
Resposta do desenvolvedor Somsri Sarkar 2025.04.29 02:25
Thank you so much for your continued support and trust in our work!
We’re truly happy to hear that you found all our indicators helpful and reliable for your trading. Wishing you continued success in your trading journey!
Responder ao comentário