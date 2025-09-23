SP500 Opening Range Pro

SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5

Professional Automated Trading for the S&P 500

SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5 is a professional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the S&P 500 (US500) during the New York session using an Opening Range breakout and pullback strategy.

The EA focuses on capturing the initial market volatility after the New York open through a structured, rule-based approach combining breakout confirmation, pullback logic, and multiple technical filters.

Key Features

  • Opening Range breakout strategy optimized for the S&P 500

  • Optional pullback entries using EMA trend alignment

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Risk/Reward-based Take Profit

  • RSI and volatility filters to reduce false signals

  • Fully automated trade execution and management

  • Session-based trading using broker server time

  • Risk-based position sizing (% of balance)

  • Daily trade limits and safety protections

Strategy Overview

The EA calculates the Opening Range during the first minutes of the New York session and monitors price behavior once the range is completed. Trades are executed only when predefined breakout or pullback conditions are met, combined with trend and momentum filters.

The system may not trade every day, depending on market conditions.

Recommended Settings

  • Instrument: US500 / S&P 500

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15

  • Broker: Low spread and fast execution recommended

  • VPS recommended for live trading

Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee profits.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

  • Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.


