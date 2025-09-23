SP500 Opening Range Pro

SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5

Professional Automated Trading for the S&P 500

SP500 Opening Range Pro MT5 is a professional automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade the S&P 500 (US500) during the New York session using an Opening Range breakout and pullback strategy.

The EA focuses on capturing the initial market volatility after the New York open through a structured, rule-based approach combining breakout confirmation, pullback logic, and multiple technical filters.

Key Features

  • Opening Range breakout strategy optimized for the S&P 500

  • Optional pullback entries using EMA trend alignment

  • ATR-based Stop Loss and Risk/Reward-based Take Profit

  • RSI and volatility filters to reduce false signals

  • Fully automated trade execution and management

  • Session-based trading using broker server time

  • Risk-based position sizing (% of balance)

  • Daily trade limits and safety protections

Strategy Overview

The EA calculates the Opening Range during the first minutes of the New York session and monitors price behavior once the range is completed. Trades are executed only when predefined breakout or pullback conditions are met, combined with trend and momentum filters.

The system may not trade every day, depending on market conditions.

Recommended Settings

  • Instrument: US500 / S&P 500

  • Timeframe: M5 or M15

  • Broker: Low spread and fast execution recommended

  • VPS recommended for live trading

Important Notes

  • This EA does not guarantee profits.

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results.

  • Trading involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

  • Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.


Рекомендуем также
VIX 75 Momentum EA Pro
Joshua Adeyemo
Эксперты
VIX Momentum Pro EA - Описание продукта Обзор VIX Momentum Pro — это сложная алгоритмическая торговая система, разработанная исключительно для синтетических индексов VIX75. Алгоритм использует продвинутый многотаймфреймовый анализ в сочетании с собственными методами обнаружения моментума для выявления высоковероятных торговых возможностей на рынке синтетической волатильности. Торговая стратегия Торговый советник работает на основе комплексного подхода, основанного на моментуме, который анализир
Gold Trend Swing
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
5 (1)
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile $498 за введение, будет увеличиваться на 100 в месяц, пока не достигнет $1298 Автоматизированный торговый бот для XAUUSD (GOLD). Подключите этого бота к своим графикам XAUUSD (GOLD) H1 и позвольте ему торговать автоматически с помощью проверенной стратегии! Этот бот, разработанный для трейдеров, ищущих простую, но эффективную автоматизацию, совершает сделки на основе комбинации технических индикаторов и ценового действия, оптимизированного для
Gold ECN MT5
Raphael Okonkwo
Эксперты
Советник   Gold ECN   разработан с использованием передовых алгоритмов искусственного интеллекта, анализирующих рыночную неопределенность. Он разработан с использованием систем машинного обучения, которые могут адаптироваться к новостным обновлениям и динамически управлять рынком, сохраняя его постоянным. Совместно с предиктивным искусственным интеллектом, алгоритм машинного обучения используется для выявления экстремально высоких минимумов, более высоких максимумов, более низких максимумов и
AO Trade
Ka Lok Louis Wong
Эксперты
Система AO Trade специально разработана для трендовой торговли, используя время аукциона или новостей в качестве точек отсчёта для сравнения с другими конкретными временами ордеров для предварительного анализа рыночных тенденций. **Все временные параметры, используемые в Экспертном советнике (EA), основаны на времени вашего терминала. Различные брокеры могут работать в разных часовых поясах по Гринвичу (GMT), что может дополнительно изменяться из-за коррекции летнего времени (DST).** **Пожалуй
EA CyberPunk
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (7)
Эксперты
Этот советник разработан для институционального подхода к торговле, используя ключевые принципы ICT (Inner Circle Trader). Он анализирует структуру рынка, уровни ликвидности и зоны дисбаланса для поиска высоковероятных точек входа и выхода. АКЦИЯ 1+1: при покупке советника — второй в подарок!  Количество копий ограничена ! Ключевые логические компоненты Структура рынка: Советник CyberPunk определяет краткосрочные (STH/STL), среднесрочные (ITH/ITL) и долгосрочные (LTH/LTL) экстремумы, формируя у
Liquid Pours Xtreme
POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
Liquid Pours Xtreme EA – это экспертный советник, который автоматизирует торговлю на основе выявленных паттернов ликвидности, сочетая настраиваемое управление рисками с широкой гибкостью параметров. Основные особенности 1. Паттерны ликвидности и настраиваемые торговые часы Плановая детекция: Отслеживает ценовое действие в два заданных пользователем временных интервала ( LiquidityHour1, LiquidityMin1 и LiquidityHour2, LiquidityMin2 ). Торговые сигналы: Генерирует сигналы на покупку или продажу н
Range Brain Ai
Bosco Antonio Vega
Эксперты
Range Brain AI - Neural Network Range Trading Expert Advisor AI-powered range breakout Expert Advisor using volume-based neural networks to identify and trade pre-market consolidation ranges on US30. Trading Strategy Range Brain AI is a volume-based neural network Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the Dow Jones 30 (US30) during optimal market conditions. The EA identifies consolidation ranges during specified time windows and executes breakout trades when price breaches these lev
Shooting Target MT5
Chui Yu Lui
Эксперты
/   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / Big Sales for Easter! Price is reduced > 50 % already! Grasp the chance and Enjoy it!  /   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   ********** **********   / This is a powerful EA that support single order strategy, martingale strategy, multiple timeframes strategy, etc with lots of useful indicators and self defined
Aurum Quant Engine Pro
Javed Ali Khan Patan
Эксперты
Aurum Quant Engine Pro A disciplined execution model designed for decision clarity, trend alignment, and precise signal filtration. Trades are triggered only when price structure, directional context, and pattern strength align cohesively. Aurum Quant Engine Pro is the enhanced Version 2 of the original release Aurum Quant Engine now equipped with advanced filtering layers for improved trade quality, precision entries, and stronger overall performance. Support & Feedback If you have any qu
PowerFxMLE MT5
Felipe Camargo Zamudio
Эксперты
Powerful EA executes few monthly operations with a high percentage of effectiveness. One trade per week, once you try this method you will be able to modify the batch up according to your expectations. This EA is based on three main indicators, RSI, Stochastic, MACD. Previous price 120 Promoción  price 210,  15 copies remaining Next priced 300 USD Backtesting:  For best results this technique was created to work from January 2021, under current market conditions it is not recommended years befo
Blotter Pips
Peter C Anyamele
Эксперты
Blotter Pips EA Blotter Pips EA is a high-performance trading system designed to optimize your trading strategy with a focus on precision, simplicity, and profitability. Built with advanced algorithms and an emphasis on market adaptability, it provides a seamless trading experience, even for beginners. Key Features Plug and Play: With Blotter Pips EA, no complex setups are required. Simply attach it to your chart, configure a few parameters, and let the EA handle the rest. Optimized for the M5 T
Osiris AI MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет трейдеры, я тщательно разработал этот инструмент с реальными результатами, инструмент, основанный на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях, адаптировав его к рынку Форекс, поэтому он адаптирован к искусственному интеллекту машинного обучения, то есть ИИ будет считывать параметры, а затем сверять их с моей стратегией, затем он будет учиться, чтобы входы были более качественными, у него также есть узел, где вы можете восстанавливать позиции, еще одна инновационная вещь, которую вы обнаружи
Imperium Pattern EA for MT5
Botond Ratonyi
Эксперты
USE IT ONLY WITH THE SET FILES I POSTED TO THE COMMENT SECTION.  Youtube video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kQN5LTd91rk&amp ;t=2s This is the biggest update in the life of the Imperium Pattern EA, it got new features and engine. ---It got the official TheNomadTrader Dynamic engine system alongisde with good risk:reward ratio ---New feature that allows traders to tell the EA after how much time(X value in minutes) the EA can close trades by dynamic exit. This feature boosts the EA perfoe
Bitcoin Martingal Moving Average
Luis Ruben Rivera Galvez
Эксперты
Send me a message so I can send you the setfile Надежный робот с несколькими доступными конфигурациями, Используйте BTC на 10-минутном таймфрейме с настройками, указанными на скриншоте ниже. При покупке экспертного робота вы имеете право запросить модификации для дальнейшего совершенствования бота. Основные характеристики Стратегия пересечения скользящих средних: Советник использует две скользящие средние (MA1 и MA2) для генерации торговых сигналов. Пересечение более быстрой скользящей сре
TR Basket Pro
Meshari F M Alkhawaled
Эксперты
TR_BASKET_AI_PRO v2.0 (MT5) Institutional-Style Basket EA | Smart Exit | Capital Guard | Daily Protection TR_BASKET_AI_PRO is a professional basket trading Expert Advisor designed for traders and investors who care about capital preservation, controlled exposure, and intelligent exits — not aggressive gambling grids. Unlike classic grid EAs that depend on hope and wide recovery, TR_BASKET_AI_PRO manages every position as one basket , with strict limits on risk, margin usage, and daily perform
StrategyBuilder
Catalin Zachiu
Эксперты
Strategy Builder — это продвинутый и универсальный торговый робот, тщательно созданный для MetaTrader 5 и предназначенный для предоставления трейдерам сложного арсенала стандартных индикаторов. Этот профессионально разработанный алгоритм обеспечивает комплексный подход к торговле за счет плавной интеграции множества индикаторов в единую стратегию, что позволяет трейдерам точно и уверенно ориентироваться на динамичных финансовых рынках. Ключевая особенность: Разнообразие индикаторов: Strategy
Void AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет трейдерам, я разработал этот инструмент с реальными результатами, тщательно, инструмент основан на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях, адаптировав его к рынку Форекс, поэтому он адаптирован к искусственному интеллекту машинного обучения, то есть ИИ будет считывать параметры, а затем сверять их с моей стратегией, затем он будет учиться, чтобы записи были лучшего качества, он также имеет узел, где вы можете восстанавливать позиции, еще одна инновационная вещь, которую вы обнаружите, это
Vikopo Fractal MT5
Farahbod Nikfar
Эксперты
Dear traders and investors, Introducing   Vikopo Fractal MT5 , Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 15 years. MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/114993 products List : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/vikopoadvise/seller Strategy Introduction : When utilizing this robot, we have harnessed the power of cutting-edge neural plugins to enhance its capabilities. By integrating these neural plugins, our trading robot is equipped with a formid
Market Markers EA
Tshepo Michael Motaung
Эксперты
This EA is sessions trading robot that allows you to trade the trading session of yours choice as it waits for market markers to make decision for the direction of the day before taking any trades. It has 3 entry signals that uses candle stick patterns, Moving Averages and Range Break to maximize profits and to take advantage of the trending market. The EA practices risk management and has the ability to grow account by risking certain percentage of your account(risk percentage) each time there
BitRocket EA
Abderrahmane Benali
Эксперты
Professional trading expert specially designed to trade Bitcoin on the MetaTrader 5 platform, relying on the strength of the Bollinger Bands indicator to exploit market volatility with high accuracy.  Main advantages: - Works efficiently on a 15-minute timeframe (M15). - Smart entry when the price penetrates the limits of Bollinger. - A dashboard showing the current balance, open position P/L , and the P/L of today's trades. - Works in a highly volatile environment such as BTCUSD without th
Neurogenesis Institutional Trading Engine
Deepansh Agrawal
Эксперты
Russian (Русский) Neurogenesis Institutional Trading Engine Neurogenesis — это институциональный торговый советник , разработанный для опытных трейдеров и профессиональных участников рынка, которые ставят сохранение капитала, стабильность исполнения и дисциплинированный контроль рисков выше агрессивной или спекулятивной торговли. Система основана на следовании тренду и подтверждении входов по ключевым уровням , открывая сделки только при строгом совпадении рыночной структуры и направленных
Thanos PRO
Omega J Msigwa
Эксперты
Создан с использованием современных моделей машинного обучения и глубоких нейронных сетей, этот советник является шедевром в обнаружении торговых сигналов на NASDAQ и открытии сделок с высокой точностью. Этот торговый робот был обучен для символа NASDAQ , не ожидайте, что он будет работать корректно и давать аналогичные результаты для других символов. Требования Брокер:    Любой брокер, предпочтительно ECN/нуль спред Тип счета: Хеджирование Кредитное плечо:   от 1:200 Депозит:   мин. $500 Симв
GBP Miner Pro MT5
Rahman Pavaleh
5 (2)
Эксперты
GBP Miner Pro EA is a fully intelligent and 100% automatic robot designed based on Price And Time theory and controls its trades based on a smart and powerful Money Management and Position Management system. Due to the high stability and stability in trading, you can also use accounts with low balances, which is compatible with the GBPUSD currency pair. MT4 :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/143144 Blog :   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764565 Public channel :  https://www.mql5.com/
AutoTrade DowJones
Amirhossein Bakhtiari
Эксперты
AutoTradeBot++ – Советник с отложенными ордерами по линиям и многоуровневым переводом в безубыток Рисуйте линии. Задайте риск. Остальное сделает робот. AutoTradeBot++ – это профессиональный советник для исполнения сделок и управления риском, созданный для трейдеров, которые хотят иметь чистый график, фиксированный долларовый риск и автоматический перевод в безубыток, не теряя при этом контроля над своей стратегией. Вы решаете, где входить в рынок, советник управляет тем, как это сделать. Отдельн
PowerPro Volatility
Tan Christ Boris Boue
Эксперты
Révolutionnez votre trading avec PowerPro Volatility : une précision automatisée à votre service Êtes-vous prêt à transformer votre approche du trading d’indices synthétiques ? Présentation de PowerPro Volatility, la solution ultime pour ceux qui cherchent à maximiser leurs gains tout en minimisant les efforts. Grâce à   Automatisation avancée et technologie de pointe, ce robot de trading est conçu pour offrir des performances exceptionnelles sans aucune intervention humaine. Découvrez les avan
Tyr AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет трейдерам, я разработал этот инструмент с реальными результатами строго, инструмент, основанный на нескольких моих предыдущих стратегиях, адаптировав его к рынку Форекс, Tyr AI, с силой Бога порядка, нейронная система машинного обучения на основе ИИ для глубокого анализа рынка скальпинга, надежный советник для хорошей обработки официального рынка EURUSD, анализ рынка для совершения входов на профессиональном уровне без хеджа, без Мартина, профессиональный скальпинг ИИ с новой технологией
Primal Ruby FP
Ng Chu En
Эксперты
<<Primal Ruby FP — The Pinnacle of Mean Reversion Trading on XAUUSD>> BUY ONE FREE ONE, contact me after purchase for your gift.  Where Quantitative Precision Meets Timeless Market Behavior Gold (XAUUSD) has always carried the reputation of being both the safe haven of global finance and one of the most volatile trading instruments in modern markets. Amid this volatility, the Primal Ruby FP Expert Advisor (EA) emerges as a rare innovation: a fully autonomous, academically engineered algorit
Robo Mini Dolar B3
Luiz Felipe Hibino Rodrigues
Эксперты
This EA works exclusively on the Dollar Futures market (B3). It can be used in Full Dollar (DOL) or Mini Dollar (WDO). Type: Day-Trade Recommended margin: Mini Dollar (WDO) = BRL 3.000,00 Developed through volatility techniques, batteries of robustness tests and data analysis such as: - Walk Forward Analysis (WFA) - Walk Forward Efficiency (WFE) -   Walk Forward Matrix  (WFM) - Monte Carlo - Distribution of Parameters - Distribution of Results - Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney criterion The EA
Range Bot v2 mt5
Marcelo Jose Patino Vargas
Эксперты
Range Bot V2 es un sistema de trading automático diseñado especialmente para Indices Bursátiles americanos ( Us30, Us100 y Us500). Sistema capacitado para susperar challenges en cualquier compañia de fondeo que permita el uso de EAs ya que no es MG ni Grid. Tampoco es Tickscalp. Viene optimizado para US30 en horario NY. Modifique unicamente su riesgo porcentual por operacion
Trend light AI
Younes Bordbar
Эксперты
Anyone who purchases the robot, please leave a comment so I can send you the optimal input values for each currency pair to maximize your profits in the market TIME FRIM :15min Are you looking for a way to begin trading with low risk and excellent results? Or perhaps you’re ready to take on slightly higher risks for bigger rewards? Our trading robot, designed for MetaTrader 4 and 5, is exactly what you need! Why Choose This Robot? Adjustable Risk Levels: Use the Input section to customize the r
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
Эксперты
ЖИВОЙ СИГНАЛ С РЕАЛЬНОГО ТОРГОВОГО СЧЕТА: Настройки по умолчанию: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2344271 Торговый канал Forex EA на MQL5: Подпишитесь на мой канал MQL5, чтобы быть в курсе последних новостей. Моё сообщество на MQL5 насчитывает более 14 000 участников . ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО 3 ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРА ИЗ 10 НА $399! После этого цена будет повышена до $499. EA будет продаваться ограниченными партиями, чтобы гарантировать права всех клиентов, совершивших покупку. AI Gold Trading использует передовую
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Эксперты
Обзор Golden Hen EA — это торговый советник, разработанный специально для XAUUSD . Он работает, комбинируя девять независимых торговых стратегий, каждая из которых запускается при различных рыночных условиях и таймфреймах (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). Советник разработан для автоматического управления входами и фильтрами. Основная логика EA сосредоточена на выявлении конкретных сигналов. Golden Hen EA не использует сетку (grid), мартингейл или методы усреднения . Все сделки, открываемые совет
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
Эксперты
Aura Ultimate — вершина нейронной сетевой торговли и путь к финансовой свободе. Aura Ultimate — это следующий эволюционный шаг в семействе Aura, синтез передовой архитектуры искусственного интеллекта, адаптивного к рынку интеллекта и точности с контролем рисков. Созданная на основе проверенной ДНК Aura Black Edition и Aura Neuron, она идёт дальше, объединяя их сильные стороны в единую много стратегическую экосистему, а также внедряя совершенно новый уровень предиктивной логики. Очень важно, по
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
Эксперты
ПРОП ФИРМА ГОТОВА!   (   скачать SETFILE   ) WARNING : Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$. Получите 1 советник бесплатно (для 2 торговых счетов) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live Signal Добро пожаловать в Gold Reaper! Созданный на основе очень успешного Goldtrade Pro, этот советник был разработан для одновременной работы на нескольких таймфреймах и имеет возможность устанавливать частоту торговли от очень
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Эксперты
Гибридная торговая стратегия для XAUUSD – комбинация новостного сентимента и дисбаланса стакана ордеров Представленная стратегия сочетает в себе два редко используемых, но высокоэффективных торговых подхода в единую гибридную систему, разработанную исключительно для торговли XAUUSD (золото) на 30-минутном графике . В то время как традиционные Expert Advisors, как правило, полагаются на заранее заданные индикаторы или простые графические структуры, эта система основывается на интеллектуальной мод
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
Эксперты
Vortex - ваши инвестиции в будущее Советник Vortex Gold EA создан специально для торговли золотом (XAU/USD) на платформе Metatrader. Построенный с использованием запатентованных индикаторов и секретных авторских алгоритмов, этот советник использует комплексную торговую стратегию, направленную на захват прибыльных движений на рынке золота. Ключевыми компонентами стратегии являются такие классические индикаторы, как CCI и Parabolic Indicator, которые работают вместе, чтобы точно сигнализировать о
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.78 (120)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
Remstone
Remstone
5 (8)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:  Remstone   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. April: $3,000 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активов с помощью одного консультанта! Никаких о
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Vega Bot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (3)
Эксперты
ВАЖНОЕ УВЕДОМЛЕНИЕ: Текущее количество копий по данной цене ограничено. Стоимость скоро будет увеличена до $1999.99. Download Setfiles Detail Guide LIVE SIGNAL  (XAU) |  NAS100, NASDAQ, USTECH VEGA BOT – Универсальный мультистратегический трендовый торговый робот Добро пожаловать в Vega BOT — высокотехнологичный советник, объединяющий несколько профессиональных тренд-следящих методологий в одной гибкой и полностью настраиваемой системе. Независимо от того, являетесь ли вы новичком или опытны
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.83 (58)
Эксперты
Aura Neuron — это уникальный экспертный советник, который продолжает серию торговых систем Aura. Используя передовые нейронные сети и передовые классические торговые стратегии, Aura Neuron предлагает инновационный подход с превосходной потенциальной производительностью. Полностью автоматизированный, этот экспертный советник предназначен для торговли валютными парами, такими как XAUUSD (GOLD). Он продемонстрировал постоянную стабильность на этих парах с 1999 по 2023 год. Система избегает опасных
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.25 (8)
Эксперты
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Самая продвинутая версия нашего советника на сегодняшний день, полностью перестроенная с использованием принятия решений на базе ИИ , мульти-ИИ голосования и динамической логики торговли . Теперь он предназначен не только для XAUUSD (Золото) на M1, но также поддерживает BTCUSD и ETHUSD с высокочастотными входами, умным управлением рисками и полной адаптивностью. Советник объединяет бесплатные модели ИИ через OpenRouter с расширенными фильтрами для точной торговли при
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (130)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.67 (46)
Эксперты
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
The Forex Exchanger MT5
Fabio Cavalloni
5 (6)
Эксперты
All explainations about the strategy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747470 Live signals:  Main account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1416185 Second account:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2111323 Here I will explain only the EA inputs part. This EA will be consistently updated with new and unpredictable things that can bring its performance to a better level every day! Buying this EA you will not only got a powerful automatic trading system, but also all knowledge and experience I'v
Oracle MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Эксперты
Oracle: Будущее торговли Oracle Trading Expert для Meta Trader создан для обеспечения надежной производительности на рынках GBPUSD и золота, опираясь на новейшие методы программирования и инструменты машинного обучения. Благодаря собственным алгоритмам и интегрированной нейронной сети Oracle эффективно анализирует данные, помогая пользователям принимать обоснованные торговые решения. Дизайн Oracle также подчеркивает стабильность: его стратегии созданы так, чтобы избегать чрезмерной оптимизации,
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
3.67 (9)
Эксперты
Цена: 606$ -> 808$ Настройка:  Manual ENEA mt5 – Смена режимов + GPT5 с моделями скрытых марковских процессов (HMM) ENEA mt5 — это современный полностью автоматизированный торговый алгоритм, сочетающий мощь искусственного интеллекта в виде ChatGPT-5 с точным статистическим анализом модели скрытых марковских процессов (HMM). Он в реальном времени отслеживает рынок, определяя даже сложные и трудно выявляемые рыночные состояния (режимы) и динамически адаптируя свою торговую стратегию к текущим у
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.2 (40)
Эксперты
AxonShift — алгоритмическая система с адаптивной логикой исполнения AxonShift — это автономный торговый алгоритм, специально разработанный и оптимизированный для работы с XAUUSD на таймфрейме H1. Его архитектура основана на модульной логике, которая анализирует поведение рынка через сочетание краткосрочной динамики и импульсов среднесрочного направления. Система избегает чрезмерного реагирования на шум и не использует высокочастотные подходы, сосредотачиваясь на контролируемых торговых циклах, з
MultiWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.89 (19)
Эксперты
MultiWay EA — это умная и эффективная автоматическая торговая система, основанная на мощной стратегии возврата к среднему. Благодаря широкой диверсификации по девяти коррелированным (и даже некоторым обычно «трендовым») валютным парам — AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD, USDCAD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP и GBPCAD — советник фиксирует возвраты цены к среднему после сильных  направленных импульсов. После покупки, пожалуйста, отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить полные инструкции по установке.
Breakout Master EA MT5
Duy Van Nguy
5 (3)
Эксперты
Breakout Master EA — это полностью автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для выявления пробойных сетапов на нескольких таймфреймах, включая меньшие внутридневные диапазоны. Она предлагает настраиваемые параметры, четкую логику входа и встроенные функции управления рисками. СЛЕДУЮЩАЯ ЦЕНА 1199$, осталась 1 копия. ВАЖНО!! После покупки, пожалуйста, отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Разработан с учетом XAUUSD (Золото), эт
Goldbot One MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (14)
Эксперты
ЗАПУСК ПРОМО: По текущей цене осталось всего несколько экземпляров! Окончательная цена: 990$ НОВОЕ: Купите Goldbot One и выберите 1 советник бесплатно!! (для 2 торговых счетов) ПРИСОЕДИНЯЙТЕСЬ К ПУБЛИЧНОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Лучшее комбо-предложение     ->     нажмите здесь LIVE SIGNAL Представляем     Goldbot One   — высокотехнологичного торгового робота, разработанного для рынка золота. Goldbot One фокусируется на торговле на прорывах и использует как уровни поддержки, так и сопротивл
Другие продукты этого автора
Nasdaq American Session Strategy
Manuel De Huerta De La Cruz
Эксперты
Освойте Nasdaq в самый взрывной момент: американскую торговую сессию. US100 Session Pro — это профессиональная стратегия, разработанная для использования самых прибыльных возможностей на NASDAQ (US100) во время открытия рынка в Нью-Йорке и активных торгов. Она сочетает в себе три проверенных сетапа для адаптации к различным рыночным условиям: Прорыв открытия: фиксирует быстрые и мощные движения. Откат тренда: четкие входы с техническим подтверждением. Разворот при чрезмерном расширении: выс
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв