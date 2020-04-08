RSI Dashboard Pro

RSI Dashboard PRO – Insight at a Glance

RSI Dashboard PRO is a sleek and powerful tool that brings multi-symbol, multi-timeframe RSI analysis directly to your fingertips. Designed for speed, clarity, and precision, it turns complex market data into actionable insights in a single compact panel.

With one click, switch symbols or timeframes instantly — making RSI monitoring smarter, faster, and more visual.

Key Advantages

  • Real-time RSI values across all watchlist symbols and selected timeframes

  • Automatic color-coding:

    • Oversold → Green

    • Overbought → Red

    • Neutral → White/Gray

  • One-click symbol and timeframe switching

  • Fully customizable RSI settings, thresholds, and colors

  • Clean, fast, professional interface

  • Compatible with Forex, indices, metals, crypto, and more

RSI Dashboard PRO is crafted for traders who want clear multi-timeframe signals at a glance — spot overbought and oversold conditions instantly and trade with confidence.

